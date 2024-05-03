Following a rather blatant tease from reliable leaker Pyoro, a rating has appeared via the ESRB for Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition for the Nintendo Switch (thanks, Stealth).

Described as "a collection of 2D challenges and platformer games", it's also noted that the game will likely contain in-game purchases. What these are exactly is unknown at this time, but hopefully Nintendo will have an official announcement lined up soon.

The official description from the ESRB reads:

"This is a collection of 2D challenges and platformer games in which players traverse through various modes (e.g., speedrun, survival). Several challenges involve reaching specific points, while others prompt players to defeat small enemies or survive brief battles. Some games depict pixelated characters using small swords or arrows to strike at enemies; enemies typically get stunned or disappear in a flash."

It sounds very much like NES Remix, right? No doubt there will be a sharper focus on competitive play to replicate the vibe from the Nintendo World Championships of yore.

The last Nintendo World Championships took place in 2017, but the original 1990 event is undoubtedly the most famous. We'd honestly love to see it make a proper return, and maybe this game is Nintendo's way of testing the waters?

Or it could just be another 'filler' title for 2024 until the Switch 2 drops. Either way, we're up for it.