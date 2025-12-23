When the Switch generation was in full swing, there were stories about games being censored in some way or form, and even blocked from being published on the eShop.

With this in mind, it seems fans of the "superhero comedy" Dispatch have spotted a potential cover up on Nintendo's digital storefront in the US. The banner for the "Dispatch Art and Comics Pack" DLC is showing much less skin compared to the listings in other locations (and even on other digital marketplaces such as the PlayStation Store).

Here's what is currently displayed on the US store. Below this, you can see the banner for the same DLC on the Nintendo store in Australia.

Unsurprisingly, it's got a lot of Dispatch fans questioning what's going on, with some even pointing the finger at Nintendo. As this does appear to be isolated to a specific location, cases like this can sometimes be tied to local decisions, storefront regulations or classification laws. Of course, it could also be a mistake.

Website Notebookcheck also puts forth some ideas:

"Nintendo of America may be seeking to maintain a more family-friendly image. It’s also possible that AdHoc Studio submitted the revised digital art without the company’s insistence. Nevertheless, many gamers question why the censorship is appropriate for Dispatch."

Again, it's not the first time we've seen changes covering up characters in video games. This also doesn't necessarily mean this will carry over to the full game, but if we do hear any significant developments or findings about possible censorship in the game, we'll let you know.

Dispatch has been rated by the ESRB as 'Mature 17+' and contains blood, crude humor, intense violence, nudity, sexual content, strong language, and use of drugs and alcohol. It's also got in-game purchases. This game launches for Switch and Switch 2 early next year on 28th January 2026.