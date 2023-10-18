When Super Mario World first released back in 1990 (or '91 or '92 depending on your region), it felt like a huge moment for Nintendo's iconic platforming franchise. Here was Mario as we already knew him, bounding energetically through 2D environments on the way to his usual goal but, at the same time, everything felt as though it had changed.
Super Mario World was a thorough modernisation of all of the important pieces that made the series tick. The world and its characters were brought to life like never before with a broader range of animations and abilities, and mechanically things had taken a huge step up in terms of responsiveness and polish. This was the best a Mario game had ever looked or felt, it was full of fun and magic, it brought the somewhat ageing formula up to speed and remains one of the very best adventures the Italian plumber has ever taken.
All of the above applies to Super Mario Bros. Wonder. At the tail end of 2023, one of the strongest years for video games we've seen in a long time, Nintendo has just gone and served us up its best 2D Super Mario adventure in 33 years. This feels like Nintendo returning to the very same font from which World sprung, with Nintendo EPD firing on all creative cylinders to give us a game that barrels along on a seemingly endless stream of great platforming ideas.
Where the style of New Super Mario Bros. U may have left some feeling a little cold overall, Wonder brings with it the warmth and familiar glow of a lovingly crafted Mario adventure that's set on doing its own thing rather than reheating old ideas. Right from the get-go this feels like a return to the creative glory days of 2D Mario, with a quick cutscene to get us underway — Bowser has attacked Flower Kingdom, help us Mario! — before you're delivered to a gorgeous in-game map and pummeled through several worlds full of Nintendo-grade ingenuity.
Yes, things kick off strongly here with the headline new power-up, Elephant Mario, making its appearance almost straight away. Much like how Yoshi's early arrival in Super Mario World felt like that game announcing its intentions to be a whole new thing, this moment feels like Wonder letting us know that it's got plenty of tricks up its sleeves. And what tricks they are. This is easily the best-looking and most creative 2D Mario to date, an adventure that's bursting with colour and detail and levels full of one-time mechanics and silliness to discover.
This feels like 2D Mario refreshed and revamped, then. Not only has the wee man got a brand new voice in the form of Kevin Afghani, but his moveset has also been pimped out via lots of lovely little touches and tons of new animations. Watch as he clambers in and out of pipes rather than simply teleporting through them, gasp at how he wobbles at the edge of a platform, teeters on the brink of a chasm, or how his facial expressions change to suit whatever tight spot he's got himself in next. Even the traditional 2D world map has had a nice revamp, no longer confining you to a set track through stages, you can wander, discover little secret areas, and choose which levels to take on next with a certain degree of freedom.
Mechanically, this is still 100% the Mario you know and love, it's just never looked or felt quite this slick before. The way characters transition between moves, transform into various guises, bound across enemy heads, and swing over gaps — it's deliciously slick stuff. There's a level of polish here that ensures you never need to second guess the controls or level design (they're flawless); where every failure belongs to you; and where repeating and re-running areas never feels like a chore.
The biggest new gameplay additions in Super Mario Wonder are its Wonder Flowers and its Badges. As you run through the various levels on offer you'll need to gather up Wonder Seeds in order to keep unlocking new areas of the Flower Kingdom and pushing forward. In each and every main stage in the game you'll find a Wonder Flower. The Wonder Flower is often hidden a little out of the way and interacting with it warps the world into its Wonder form, meaning an area that was quite straightforward has now transformed into something else entirely.
Maybe all of the platforms have switched places or disappeared, the ceiling has become an enormous enemy that you need to avoid, the inhabitants begin reacting in surprising ways, the camera angle and controls have shifted, you're flying or falling...
Each new Wonder Flower brings with it an alternate route through a stage and it's where the game derives so much of its creativity and playfulness. No matter how vanilla a level starts out here, you never know where it's gonna end up, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder makes sure to keep a wealth of strong gameplay ideas flowing across the entirety of its running time. Between normal stages you've got trials, and challenges to undertake, too, and it's here that you'll get your hands on most of the game's badges.
Badges give you various boons, boosts, and aids to help you discover every secret and hidden area scattered throughout the Flower Kingdom. You'll get lots of new moves, such as a powered-up crouching jump, a wall jump, a cap glide, and more, as well as plenty of neat accessibility options to help players who need a little more help. Maybe you want to add extra platforms to a stage, make it so falling in lava or down a pit doesn't result in death, or give yourself a Super Mushroom to kick-start every stage. With badges, you can do that.
As the game progresses you'll need to switch between all of your collected boost badges if you want to 100% every course, maybe give yourself more hang time or activate wall jumping so that you can find all the Flower coins and Wonder Seeds spread throughout a level. With nonstop new ideas, the smoothest controls we've felt in a 2D Mario game, gorgeous visuals, Wonder flowers, and badges all in the mix, we're already having a great time. But then Wonder just keeps on adding wins to the formula.
You've got a whole bunch of characters to choose from as you run through the campaign (Yoshis and Nabbit act as easy modes), it's simple and quick to jump into four-player local co-op (get a couple of Elephant Marios on the screen and you're guaranteed a very silly time), and, more excitingly, clever new online aspects have been very carefully massaged into the experience.
Taking cues from, of all places, the Dark Souls series, Super Mario Wonder gives us an online aspect that sees other players appear as shadowy ghosts on your screen. You can use Standees, little collectible character boards that can be bought in Poplin shops, to interact with and help each other — die and you've got a few seconds to interact with another player or their Standee to be respawned, for example — and the whole thing has been introduced in such a way that it never feels intrusive.
If you prefer your Mario as a solo experience, you've got that, but if you like engaging with pals, helping other players through areas, or racking up fast scores on time trials, that's here too and it works really well without ever feeling like it gets in the way or muddies the water. In fact, the online shenanigans work so well here that they almost feel like they've always been part of the series.
Does Super Mario Wonder stumble at all? Well, if we're being super picky, we would have loved to see a more challenging mix of platforming elements. Things never get really difficult at any point outside of a few specific challenges, and there's nothing here that's gonna blow the doors off the platforming genre as a whole — nothing truly earth-shattering or defining beyond being one of the most refined 2D platformers ever crafted.
Instead, you're just gonna have to make do with a very, very good 2D Mario. This adventure serves up as much inventiveness as its 3D brethren, is the best-looking two-dimensional Mario to date, and another very fine addition to 2023's ever-growing pile of Incredibly Good Games That You Absolutely Need To Play™.
The best 2D Mario game release since the Super Nintendo? We'll have that.
Conclusion
Super Mario Bros. Wonder is, quite simply, the best 2D Mario game since Super Mario World. This is the slickest, sharpest, and smartest that two-dimensional Mario has felt since 1991 and in its Wonder Flowers, badges, and online aspects, it serves up an endlessly inventive and impressive platforming adventure that we've been utterly hooked on. With local co-op and online fun adding to the replayability factor and nigh-on perfect performance in both docked and handheld modes, this feels like 2D Mario with its mojo back, and one of the very best platformers we've played in quite some time.
Comments 73
WONDERful!
94 currently on Metacritic based on 33 reviews. That's very impressive
Can’t wait!! Going to be a fun weekend!
Can't wait to get my grubby little hands on it especially since it's living up to the hype.
Wow that's a very bold claim! Very excited to pick this up along with that other little game releasing Friday!
I admit I thought it would be a 10/10 here but massively looking forward to the game either way. If the main complaint is difficulty, I wonder if there is difficulty in the post-game as is kind of tradition for Mario; I notice the review doesn't mention that at all (maybe because it's still pre-release?)
"Nothing truly earth-shattering or genre defining"
That didn't stop you lot from giving Tears of the Kingdom a 10/10, even though it basically did pretty much the same things BotW did, with a few minor additions like the fusion mechanic..
But this score is great! Friday can't come soon enough! WOWIE ZOWIE!
Dang, there goes a Game Voucher.
way to really throw cold water on everything at the end, there. ☹️
Expected. Can't wait for Friday.
I've been kind of burnt out on 2d platformers probably due to the new super mario series. I need to understand what makes this one really stand out from that series for me to look into it further.
Glad to see it's being received well though.
Won’t be playing until my kid gets home for Thanksgiving weekend but very much looking forward to it. After my family gets to the credits in 4 player I’ll play it solo to mess around with the badges.
Honestly? I didn't expect anything else from Nintendo and their flagship franchise. I'll play it one day!
Glad this game is looking good!
One question: Can the standees be used in single-player? I originally thought they could be used to drop a checkpoint wherever you want which I thought was a brilliant idea, but now it reads more like they're online only. Which would suck a tiny little dick.
Not enough to turn me off, but I thought that feature was a brilliant addition the genre. And I don't play online so I'd like to know if it's just something I'll never get to use.
I thought it was a safe 10. I can't wait to play this game.
Can you tell how long is the campaing? How many levels??
I predicted this score before clicking the link. Not surprising given how quality Mario games are on consistent basis.
@Mauzuri 10/10s are rare here although they did give it to Metroid Prime Remastered which by definition is nothing new. 😝
Everything about this game from the development ethos to the new power-ups...it's just bliss.
So much care and attention has been put into this title it's wonderful!
As I’m reading this review, I got my email from Currys to say my copy has been dispatched! So excited, cannot wait!
This game is going to be a ton of fun, really looking forwards to getting my copy on Friday. It really gets me that Sonic Superstars has the audacity to be more expensive than Mario Wonder while also being so meh. Mario is being sold for a far fairer price.
@Mauzuri Honestly I just think they gave it a 9 because 9 is "wonderful"
Already a 95 on Metacritic with 45 reviews. I really was not expecting this level of acclaim. Guess I'll make it a priority.
Keeps things relatively gentle in terms of challenge
As someone who's rubbish at timing jumps and 2D platformers in general, this "con" is actual and "pro" for me and probably just convinced me to get it this Friday.
At last, 2D Mario can finally shine again. 3 and World might still be the best but if Wonder can match or even just touch them, it should get a ten. If a ten is meant for perfection then almost no game could get a ten because every game has some flaw no matter how small. A ten should be for NEAR perfect games, which this one sounds like.
I should be way more hyped, and I still am, but whether it’s life or how big the year has been for games already, it feels like Mario Wonder is just going to drop this Friday and turn things upside down in the best way.
Thrilled to see affirmation of the sense that this is basically Super Mario World for the modern era. My inner ten year old is as excited now as I was then. What a great (potential) swan song Mario game for Switch. Here we goooooo!
I haven’t played it yet (outside the demo), but honestly I’m surprised by all the “best 2D Mario game since Super Mario World” stuff. Man that’s nostalgia talking, and I say that as somebody who grew up with Super Mario World. Name one aspect in which World beats Wonder. Creativity? Graphics/Sound? Level design? Seems to me like Wonder blows World out of the water by every metric.
Totally expected game to be a 10. Most of the review reads like it too. But yeah, 9/10 is still wonderful, can't wait for tomorrows delivery.
@FishyS Scores can vary wildly depending on context. For me a 9/10 game is typically a top 50 personal all-timer, and after a year or so if it really digs its way into the ol' memory banks I'll consider labeling it a 10/10 (Resident Evil 4 [2005] territory).
I love Mario, but now I worry where is the fun of the game never challenges the player. I play games to overcome challenges and succeed. If it’s made relatively simple, it’s great that even kids can play but it’s a sucker punch to old time fans. I think it’s unfair even when last world is somehow challenging, but having 90% of a game that can be played on autopilot? I wonder if the designers got lazier and lazier because naturally it’s much harder to program and design a tight and escalating difficulty that evolves with the players skills. Now graphics and wonders might take attention of players away from tight gameplay, but let’s not forget that Mario is foremost about gameplay! Might wait on discount then. Doesn’t feel like day 1 purchase now:(
Review reads like a 10/10. Let'sa goooo!
I bought this as a birthday present to myself, to play with the family, but it's still a few weeks off - can I really be expected to hold out that long?
Enjoy everybody.
I’m using Daisy as my main here. Can’t wait.
This is the most excited I've been for a 2D Mario since, well, 1991!
The thing is... Super Mario World felt to me like a role playing fantasy world the way no other Mario game ever did, and that is including Super Mario RPG.
Mario 1 was understandably somewhat bare bones. Mario 2 felt similarly adventurous to SMW, but at the same time always felt somewhat odd. The ending didn't help. Mario 3 didn't give me a particularly adventurous vibe.
Super Mario World felt like a grand, fantastic adventure, and in many ways still does. Some of those huge cavern areas, I mean... It felt like a Lord of the Rings adventure, but cuter...
Yoshi's Island felt like a drug induced trip. Mario 64 felt barren. New SMB felt like a graphically upgraded version of Mario 1.
That feeling of grand adventure while still feeling cozy has simply never been replicated for me, and it doesn't seem like this game will do it for me either.
Maybe it was the timing. Maybe it's just the associated memories, I don't know, but SMW just feels like it's in a league of its own.
They gave New Super Mario Bros U an 8/10, so a 9/10 is an improvement.
This is gonna be my first mainline Mario game as I've only played the spinoffs. Looking forward to it!
@FishyS me too. While I was reading the gushing review I was most certain it would be a 10/10 when I got to the end.
The best 2D Mario in 33 years compared to Super Mario World, and just a 9? Especially given the fact that New SMB DS was given a 9/10 and New SMB Wii a 10/10 by NL. 🤷♂️
Should be a 10/10
On Friday I wonder…
It's 2D Mario, what else would you expect there to be? Honestly it looks great, sounds great and plays great. No real need for something "earth-shattering".
Which makes it playable for a lot more people. So a pro, not a con.
@sanderev No, they gave the original New Super Mario Bros. U a 9/10 and U Deluxe an 8/10. Honestly Wonder should have gotten a 10/10, especially after calling it "the best 2D Mario since the Super NES".
Also keeping things "relatively gentle in terms of challenge" shouldn't be a con. Low difficulty should only be a con if it's laughably easy.
@sanderev I don't see those criticisms as being harsh or mean.
Nintendo games for the most part, are super easy. Nothing wrong with wanting a bit of challenge every now and then. Also nothing wrong with wanting a little extra wow factor instead of the same ol'.
Kirby is my favorite character, but I can't get into the games anymore because of the lack of challenge. I can see the reviewers point of view.
I am really disappointed by the low difficulty. Mario Odyssey was already way too easy, sad to hear they did it again. Why can't we have multiple difficulties like in Super Mario Land?? I guess I will stick with Mario Maker 2.
@matt_e And New Super Mario Bros. Wii was given a 10/10 by NL.
@nintendolife @PJOReilly
"Cons:
Is something truly earth-shattering or genre defining a requirement for a 10/10 on nintendolife.com?
Can Nintendo Life give examples of sequels that they define as truly earth-shattering or genre defining? Other than games making the leap from 2D to 3D or from 3D to open world 3D.
"Cons: (...)
In completing the main story or even completing the game 100%?
With the use of badges or even without the use of badges?
@chipia If you compare to super mario maker 2, literally everything is easy. 😝
Yeesh. Very high standards here. That crack about Nintendo fans from a youtuber I used to watch was right.
9/10 and still not good enough.
@BTB20
It's all very subjective though. 'My con is not your con' and all that. Personally I don't look for to a Mario game to be particularly challenging, but others here obviously want more challenge than this seems to present.
Likewise, for some people 'no online' may be a con for any given game but it's completely irrelevant to me.
And as to 'laughably easy' as a con, if I'm shopping for something for my 5-year old son to play, then it's not a con but almost a prerequisite.
I take the list of pros and cons with a pinch of salt in the same way as I do the overall score. Everyone should add their own weighting to them based on what they like/want/need.
https://www.videogameschronicle.com/review/super-mario-bros-wonder/
Says there are incredibly tough sections...
PJ O'Reilly is probably just very good at platforming.
@Mauzuri There is a difference when this is like the 100th installment of the series that does pretty much the same, and there are a billion other game series doing pretty much the same.
Neato! Sounds more like Super Mario FANtastic 😉
@Mauzuri Well, I can't lie, ultrahand is a one-of-a-kind and technically advanced ability that's for sure... And recall is a feat of software engineering on such a weak system like the switch
On topic, I can't WAIT for this game! I (personally) love the NSMB series, so this will definitely knock my socks off 2D mario is a super fun series and I'm excited to hear that the revival is exactly what it should be!
@BTB20 Deleted my other comment because I apparently can't read. Yeah it just seems inconsistent.
@Mortenb You will probably not have expected this, but Wonder is only the 10th mainline 2D Mario platformer if you include The Lost Levels.
Big time gap here.
Big time gap here again.
This is anything but a franchise with an oversaturation problem.
I read 3 reviews, all of them complain the game is kinda easy.. :/
I hoped so much after beating the game a big challenge like the las 3D games..
but sure I'll get it anyway and it seems tons of fun..
Funny review, bigs it right up to not earth shattering lol. But then what is nowadays, let's face it everything has been done. Most games are just copy & paste of what was before. But Nintendo always manage to deliver.
AWESOME!!! Good to hear this!!!
@BTB20 I'd probably include the two Game Boy titles here also - at the very least SML2
I appreciate the comment about the lack of challenge and lack
of platforming innovaton. I wasn't expecting Celeste C-Sides here, but I do want some challenge. It's quite clear that I'm not the target demographic for this game and I'm not going to be buying it.
Can't wait to put my hands on it!
So, it's as good as Super Mario World? That means it's not as good as Super Mario 3. lol Can't wait to play it!
@BTB20 I'm pretty sure they were being hyperbolic. It's a relativity safe game that doesn't really do anything new or exciting enough from it's predecessors, nor enough to differentiate itself from the tons of platformers that have adopted the same formula to varying degrees of success.
I have this preordered which is something I haven't been doing for a few years now. Pretty dang excited and hoping if here are any snow levels it times up nicely with snow in the real world. You all know that feeling haha
I am also getting MGS collection and the new Sonic. ....and RPG next month. Hooooboy I don't know where ill get the time or money but here we goooooooooo
"Best 2D Mario in 33 years"...the lowest of low bars to clear
I was dissapointed after looking at the score honestly. We know that NintendoLife tends to score main Nintendo games higher than other critics (contrary to what sister site PushSquare usually does, ranking their PS games lower than average critics, weird).
But immediately after going to metacritic I was glad to find that average scores as of now are at 93 which is even better than expected.
I think this will be my first day one since TOTK, all platforms included.
So much for "playtesters are getting destroyed" and "difficulty will be on par with SMB3."
Zelda TOTK, Pikmin 4 and now this…it’s been a great year for the ageing Switch!
Doesn't it have post-game levels that ramp up the difficulty?
Congratulations Nintendo you’ve done it again and also had a an amazingly great consistent year
Truly showing all others how it’s really done.
@LastFootnote Because of the age I was when I played super mario world there will be no way for me to objectively compare World with Wonder.
I think the bigger issue here is that when SMW came out 2D mario was video games for the most part. It was in the center of video game culture the way alternative bands like Pearl Jam or Nirvana were the center of music culture at that time.
Now a 2D mario game is part of a genre, and very popular but not at the center of video game culture the way TotK or Starfield is. If Pearl Jam put an album out that was objectively better than Ten and Vs, big fans would be excited and tell you all about it, but it wouldn't make a big ripple in the culture. That impact certainly affects how people rate and rank these products against each other
So it's basically nsmb but better
Surely it deserves a ten if SMM2 got one, right? Maybe no. I can’t wait to try it for myself😍
