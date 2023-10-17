If you’d have told us that two of gaming’s most iconic rivals, Mario and Sonic, would be going head-to-head with two brand-new platformers in the space of a week, we’d have said you were probably off your rocker. What’s more, if you’d have said that Sega’s latest entry, Sonic Superstars, would turn out to provide one of the strongest Sonic campaigns ever created, well quite frankly, we’d be pinching ourselves to double-check that we weren’t dreaming.
Yet here we are, folks. Sonic Superstars is here and it’s an absolute belter. It successfully blends the classic 2D gameplay formula from Sonic’s retro outings (with a big help from Sonic Mania’s physics system) with a modernised visual aesthetic, all the while introducing a handful of brand-new elements that, while not groundbreaking in their execution, are fun little extras that feel destined to evolve in future entries. For a while, it felt like Sonic Team was treading water with its side-on Sonic entries, but developer Arzest has delivered a game that gives Sega’s mascot a kick in the right 2D direction.
Much like Sonic’s earlier platformers, Superstars is very light on story, but the game brings back the ever-persistent Dr. Eggman along with fan favourite Fang the Hunter (of Sonic the Hedgehog: Triple Trouble fame). On top of that, we’ve also got a brand new character in the form of Trip, the franchise’s first new addition from original character designer Naoto Ohshima since the '90s. While Trip initially lands with a bit of a thump, her role within the game becomes significantly more important as you progress until she proves herself to be an excellent asset that will no doubt remain a permanent fixture in the Sonic universe.
In terms of its gameplay, Superstars is incredibly familiar at first, with the opening stage, Bridge Island, feeling very much like Green Hill Zone. Even then, however, there are hints toward something more innovative and creative, with automatic loops that boost you across all directions of the stage, allowing you to go off the beaten path and explore secret areas. It feels like Arzest has taken a few cues from the wonderful Sonic Mania with this one, providing something that feels both comfortingly familiar and fresh at the same time.
As you progress, the levels just get better and better, with highlights including Golden Capital, which quite literally turns gravity on its head when you go around a loop, and Cyber Station, a beautiful digital utopia that transforms your enemies, and indeed your own character, into 3D pixelated versions of themselves. We’d go so far as to say that Cyber Station may be one of our favourite Sonic zones of all time. The layout, the visuals, the music… It’s all wonderful stuff.
Of course, if you haven't gathered by now, you can play as one of four characters: Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy. All boast unique, familiar abilities that feel suited to their characters: Sonic can use his drop dash ability; Tails can fly into the air for a short period; Knuckles can glide and climb walls; and Amy can double-jump and bop enemies on the head with her hammer. It's worth experimenting with all four to find the character you feel most comfortable with, and it's nice to have that variety there for multiplayer sessions, too. Veterans, of course, will already have their favourite.
While the overall structure of Superstars isn’t necessarily revolutionary, the game does introduce a new twist in the form of Emerald Powers. These are gained by collecting the Chaos Emeralds in very much the same way that you would in previous games: entering a minigame via each zone and grabbing the Emerald before the time runs out. This time, though, each Chaos Emerald grants you a specific power that can be used once per checkpoint. Examples of this include the ability to produce multiple clones of your character to wipe out groups of enemies, swimming up waterfalls in the form of, well, a blob of liquid, and zapping through the air to gain access to hard-to-reach areas.
We’ll be honest, during our first playthrough of Superstars, we almost completely forgot that the Emerald Powers were a thing, but this is a testament to the game’s balance and structure. You don’t have to use them at all if you don’t want to, but they’re there if you need assistance during a particularly tricky boss fight or want to go off exploring a hidden area. Think of it like the Double Gear system in Mega Man 11; it’s there if you need it, but the game is equally enjoyable without. Limiting their use to just once per checkpoint is also a huge positive, as it forces you to consider when might be the most optimal time to break them out.
The entirety of the Story Mode can also be played with up to three friends via local co-op. Setting this up is as easy as an extra player joining your session, choosing their character, and diving headfirst into the action, but the execution of the actual gameplay is a bit off. If you remember back in the day when Tails would get left behind every five seconds in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, you'll have a good idea of what to expect here. If the players aren't closely aligned in terms of skill level, it can be very easy to lose one another, since the camera only focuses on one character. Even if you do happen to be reasonably competent, the various branching paths in each zone simply make it nearly impossible to remain on-screen for acceptable lengths of time. Why Arzest didn't opt for split-screen here is frankly baffling.
That said, if you're dead set on experiencing Sonic Superstars solo, then you're in for a great ride. Crucially, this is a modern-looking 2D Sonic game that finally, finally feels as good to play as the classic Genesis/Mega Drive titles. Well-received entries like Sonic Generations have certainly come close in the past, but Arzest has nailed it.
In addition to the main story mode, you’ve also got Battle Mode and Time Attack Mode. The latter is perfectly serviceable and does exactly what it says on the tin, challenging you to beat certain times in each campaign zone. The former, meanwhile, is focused on online and local multiplayer, pitting you against human or CPU opponents to compete in a series of challenges. These include collecting coins (yes coins, not rings), racing through a specific zone, and zapping one another to gain points.
During our time with Battle Mode so far, we consistently came away feeling a touch underwhelmed. It’s fun to an extent, but when compared to the immensely enjoyable and polished campaign, it just feels a bit shallow. The minigames feel half-baked with the absolute minimal amount of care put into the objectives, and we simply can't imagine anyone wanting to sink considerable amounts of time into this mode.
Something we did appreciate, however, was how extensively you can customise your online avatar. By default, you have a bog standard robot character, but by collecting special coins during the campaign, you can purchase a whole bunch of cosmetic items and custom colours. These not only include unique assets but also items based on classic characters like Metal Sonic. Our only gripe with this is that some items cost an awful lot of coins, so it’s going to take some significant grinding in the campaign until you’re able to afford what you want.
In terms of the overall presentation and performance on the Switch, we must admit to feeling a tad anxious at how much focus Sega had been putting on the PS5 version before the game's launch. Thankfully, however, our fears have been proved unfounded, as Sonic Superstars both looks and runs wonderfully on Nintendo's platform (possibly boosted by its day-one patch).
Sure, as expected, the resolution isn't as sharp as on other platforms, and the lighting effects aren't quite as flashy in some instances, but crucially, Superstars knows what Sonic games should look like, and it nails the overall aesthetic and art style. Sega recently stated its intention to "move beyond" the series' pixel art visuals, which certainly didn't sit well with us at first, but if Superstars proves to be a foundation from which to build, then we can expect some truly stunning Sonics in the future.
Performance-wise, you're looking at a rock-solid 60fps throughout with barely any noticeable dips. It even holds up well during multiplayer sessions which, given the addition of up to three main characters on the screen at once, could potentially have proven quite taxing on Nintendo's humble console. Online sessions can be a bit hit-and-miss during Battle Mode, however, and we did find that a couple of matches would end up crashing, but thankfully, this was mercifully rare.
Conclusion
We had a few issues with Sonic Superstars — the local co-op could have greatly benefited from split-screen support, and the online Battle Mode feels incredibly shallow and tacked on — but this is the first original 2D Sonic game that feels truly authentic to the Genesis titles without aping the classic pixel-art style, and for a lot of longtime fans, that's frankly an absolute miracle. Zipping through the 12 zones in the excellent campaign made us feel like kids again, but it will also prove a great entry point for new players looking to see what all the fuss is about. Developer Arzest's reputation has taken a beating in recent years, but this is a triumphant effort from the studio and a great return for '2D' Sonic.
Interesting that this got an 8 on here... I'll pick it up - eventually. I am still worried about the boss fights though. There's one in particular later on in the game that just keeps dragging on.. At least there's no life system, so you can't exactly get a game over haha. I also wonder how well Superstars will sell, considering it launches in the same week as Mario Bros Wonder and Spider Man 2..
Been playing since Sunday! It does have its flaws and some boss fights are hard-core but it's still an amazing game, not tried coop yet though haha
@Mauzuri Eh not really. Nintendolife is more lenient on games than other sites.
You’ve actually kinda made me want this now, @Olliemar28. Great review!
With Sonic it is always "this is a great foundation to build from." I think that mythical iteration has only ever actually happened once, and that was Sonic Mania.
I'll wait for a discount. I think the co-op and tacked on battle mode was a bad idea. Had this been a single player experience, it might have fared higher across the board.
Maybe they can patch a zoom out function for multiplayer? It zooms out if you get behind and then zooms back in when caught up.
Either way I want this but will wishlist for now.
Why didn't they give out review copies of the Switch version? Is Sega gonna do this on purpose now in fear of "worser version bringing down the rating"? Which is hilarious considering NL gave this a much higher score than PushSquare.
@LikelySatan Sega has a poor habit of not refining anything and tossing in gimmicks.
Poor Sonic has been through the ringer with half thought out ideas always added to the mix without care.
So this appears to be excellent as a single-player game. Good enough for me!
I haven’t played a sonic game since Sonic Adventure 2 on Dreamcast, but I’ll give this a go. Platformers are still one of my favorite genres. Glad this review judged it primarily on its single player mode. Some other reviews really harped on about the multiplayer — which matters not at all to me.
@Notsoavid Of course they harped on it. It was the main feature advertised, with the game designed around it.
If there was no multiplayer, then reviewers wouldn't talk about it. There is, and thus they must include that entry when speaking on the game as a whole.
It is an awesome sight seeing the Sonic franchise getting it's time in the limelight again in terms of review scores. I have always like Sonic games regardless, but the fact that Sega is figuring out (again) what makes a Sonic game great is music to my ears. I will definitely be picking this one up for my family.
Great review, well written and thorough, and based on what I've seen, heard and played of Superstars so far - my discounted physical copy arrived yesterday and couldn't resist starting playing it, did 2 Zones and got 2 Emeralds - I wholeheartedly agree with it, too!
@GoshJosh it is odd how different NintendoLife and PushSquare are on this front however. PushSquare just gave Spider-Man 2, which the reviewer platinumed and said he "loved every minute" of his 40-hour playthrough the same score as NL gave Superstars (8/10), while PS gave Superstars itself 6/10. So it seems like there's a 2 point discrepancy in terms of leniency/harshness between the two publications, while they often appear to publicise themselves as if they are just the Nintendo/PlayStation arms of the same operation
Good stuff. Pending I find a copy in store, I'm picking it up today.
@GoshJosh The game has a 76 on Metacritic so an 8 is pretty reasonable. Last I checked NintendoLife’s average score was below average for review sites which would mean they aren’t mire lenient than most sites
£54.99 is way too much, I'll pick it up when it's £40 or less.
Good. So, the negatives are stuff that I'll never use in the game anyway. Sounds like a 10/10 for me.
@Notsoavid Superstars was inspired by the success of Mania. So yes, recapturing classic Sonic into a new experience for newcomers was the idea behind it.
Sonic Team did want to include multiplayer in a Sonic game for a long while, but found it problematic due to Sonic's speed. Naoto Ohshima, co-creator of Sonic, insisted they go ahead and include it anyways.
This is what hurt Sonic Superstars score more than it helped. Critics did enjoy the single player aspect, but had no choice but to include the multiplayer too into their overall score.
Critics were put into a tough spot. It's not that many wanted to be harsh on Sonic Superstars, they just had to be up front that multiplayer experience is wonky as heck.
Sites have given the game 6-7's. I have little doubt the game would have been 7-8's had the multiplayer portion been cut all together.
Glad the game is good. Now I'll continue to wait for Wonder to come out. 😝
@GooseLoose1
That’s fair. Sounds like the forced effort didn’t pan out the way they hoped. I won’t disagree with you on that, and it seems like you’ve played more recent sonic games than I have. I just think the balance is in how much weight one puts on features of a game. It deserved to be called out on an unsuccessful multiplayer mode. However, from my perspective, if someone were reviewing Splatoon 3 and putting too much weight on its single player campaign (which thankfully is good), I would raise an eyebrow at that as well because the game was multiplayer from its ideological inception.
Oh and sorry for deleting my previous comment, I was worried it had become a little too trolly and self-indulgent - not my intended online presence.
I had a blast with Sonic Frontiers and I’d give that a 7/10. Sonic Mania was a 9/10 for me. Based on what I’ve seen, Superstars is about a 7/10 too. I think I’ll eventually pick it up on sale, like I did with Frontiers. It will definitely be discounted come Black Friday (that’s how I bought Frontiers).
Still waiting for a new Sonic Adventure...
Kind of ironic that the criticisms stem mostly from features added to the game to increase its perceived value. Increasing the irony is the fact that Sonic 3, a shorter game with fewer features, retailed for the same price in 1994 and received universal praise.
Bingo! In the face of average reviews. It’s an 8/10 from Nintendo……which can only mean one thing Wonder is 9/10 or 10/10
Am I right Nintendolife?
No Storm the Albatross, no buy.
Need more new CLASSIC Sonic looking games! His old design just works better.
I didn't see much talk about bad level design and difficulty spikes, which are huge knocks against the game from other sources that I've heard about. These elements reek of Arzest to me (I'm thinking Yoshi's Island DS, which I hated), along with frustrating boss fights, very situational power ups and stages that go on too long. Combine that with chaotic non-split screen co-op and the main selling point to me even seems broken. Like I said, it's what I've heard from other sources. I want to believe there are good points here, but I personally don't think it'll be an enjoyable experience for me, so I'm going to have to pass on this one.
Personally I’m buying these for myself, not to play online or with anyone else, so this should be perfect for me
Sounds great, I was waiting on actual reviews and hands on impressions of the Switch version as was concerned about possible poor performance, but will pick this one up!
@GregamanX Well, the perception of different reviewers will be vary on some aspects. I haven't checked a lot of reviews, but I didn't see anything about difficulty spikes in the ones I saw either. I did see that they mention that music is hit or miss and while level design is decent it isn't outstanding. Honestly when it comes to Sonic games, at least I prefer to check them when they are on sale and it's usually a worthy experience.
Sonic always seems to miss or near-miss which is a bummer. Other sites gave this game a terrible score so I'm thinking it's more of a "wait for sale".
That said, I'd love to see Sega give us a remaster of Sonic Adventure 2 and/or a Sonic Adventure 3
Overall, sounds like a game I'd enjoy. I'm gonna have to wait on it though. Trying to save a bit of money and I've got Mario Wonder, Mario RPG, and Persona 5 Tactica that I'm wanting to get.
