One of our biggest gripes with Antonblast on the Switch was its performance at launch. In our review, we noted that slowdown during more chaotic moments of gameplay can "cheapen the experience enough to be disappointing", which isn't really ideal for a 2D platformer in which speed is a key factor.

Thankfully, a new update has gone live which provides a welcome performance boost, amping up the framerate to a much more palatable 60fps. According to the announcement, bug fixes have also been implemented, but developer Summitsphere has not elaborated on what kind of issues these specifically target.





The ANTONBLAST Switch performance patch is LIVE!



Featuring:



🎅🏻 60fps framerate boost!

☃️ Bug fixes!

🎁 …and more!



Antonblast is a stylish new platformer that, alongside the recently released Pizza Tower, looks to pay homage to Nintendo's long-dormant Wario Land series. It's been a long time coming on the Switch, with a couple of unfortunate delays here and there, but it sounds like the wait has been well and truly worth it, especially with this new performance patch now live.