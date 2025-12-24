At last, after assuring fan's that Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time's free DLC would be out "around Christmas", Level-5 has delivered the goods right on time.

Version 2.0.0 is available to download now on Switch 1 & 2 and it includes The Sinister Broker Bazario’s Schemes, an open-world roguelike DLC expansion that adds a new area to the game, Snoozaland. This is available from Chapter 3 onwards in-game.

The patch goes way beyond just a whole boatload of playable content, though. There are five new mounts, new items, weapons, and customisation options, a higher damage cap, an increase in the number of houses you can build at your home base, and the ability to polish tools made by a Blacksmith, Carpenter, and Alchemist.

If you want all of the granulars, then here are the full patch notes from Level-5:

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time ver. 2.0.0 (24th Dec 2025)

Feature Additions/Adjustments



Added Snoozaland (Roguelike Open-World Area)

Added new content: Snoozaland.

It can be accessed by investigating the suspicious tent that appears in the northeast area of the Base Camp.

*The suspicious tent appears in Main Story Chapter 3 after unlocking the Guild Quests at the Base Camp.

Added Polishing Feature

Added the Polishing feature, which allows weapons and Life tools to be enhanced via crafting by the Blacksmith, Carpenter, and Alchemist Lives.

Polishing provides the following effects:

・Visual change (adds an aura to weapon and Life tool models)

・Stat increases

・A chance to trigger a boost effect during battle, gathering, or crafting minigames When the boost effect triggers, the special skill gauge instantly fills to MAX, greatly enhancing your next action.

*Polishing unlocks when Don's Dreamy Deals in Snoozaland reaches Shop Rank 3 or higher.

*Polishing can be performed by a Blacksmith, Carpenter or Alchemist at Life Rank Fledgling or higher.

Expanded the Maximum Number of Islander Houses

Expanded the maximum number of Islander Houses that can be built in the Base Camp from 6 to 10. Bulletin Board Levels 7-10 each increase the limit by +1 as level-up rewards.

*If your Bulletin Board is already level 10, the cap will increase to 10 immediately after updating.

*In conjunction with this change, parts of the islander management screen UI have been adjusted.



Adjusted the Recipes Screen

Adjusted the Recipes screen to display undiscovered recipes, and added acquisition information to each recipe's details window.



Adjusted the Map Screen

Adjusted the information displayed on the following maps:

[Base Camp]

・Added indicators that show islander locations on the minimap and the map.

[Ginormosia]

・Added the Area Points required for the next rank-up to the details shown when hovering over Tower icons.

・Added each Shrine's clear condition and recommended level to the details shown when hovering over Shrine icons.

Adjusted the Quests Screen

Adjusted the Personal Requests screen to allow moving directly to the client from the Quests menu once a request is completed.

Adjusted the Crafting Menu



● Added the ability to change your avatar's equipment from the Crafting Settings screen while crafting at the Workbench.

Adjusted the Bag Menu

● Added a display of the currently selected item's name when opening the Bag.

Adjusted the Cross-Save Confirmation Dialog

● Adjusted the Cross-Save dialog display to make it clearer which save data will be overwritten.

Adjusted the Button Guide During Crafting Minigames

● Added a "Give Up" button guide while playing crafting minigames.

Adjusted the Button Guide While a Weapon is Drawn

● Added an enhanced indicator to button guide icons when Charge Attacks, Unique Actions, and other actions are enhanced.

● Adjusted the icon design for the Hunter's Unique Action, Hunter Step, to better match the move.

Added a Destination Change Shortcut in the Multiplayer Lobby

● Added a one-button shortcut for the host to change the destination while preparing for Multiplayer.

Added New Items

Added the following items:

[Materials]

Gleamstone Dark Metal

Dark Lumber Dark Silk



Dark Orb Dark Horn

Small Exp. Sphere Exp. Sphere

and more...



[Armor]

Shadow Girl Series High Priest Series

Gold Mask Shiba Inu Brown Series

Student Series Ladies Series

Poker Series Wonder Series

Gold Star Hood Super Star Hood

Ride-Along Plushling Ride-Along Hagram

Chaotic Passion Wings

and more...

[Craftable Objects]

Turboglider Replica Gothic Series

Angelwing Desk Lamp Kitty Wall Decoration

Ranoah Doll Rem Doll

Weedling Phonograph Pirate Series

Great Spirit Danuta's Bed Star Flower

Speckled Flower Sunflower

Mushroom Series

and more...



[Facility Appearance Options]

Pirate's Bridge Pirate's Stairs

Pirate's Road Pirate's Square

Brick House Color 4 (Your House / Islanders' House Design)

Big Brick House Color 4 (Your House Design)

Forest House Color 4 (Your House / Islanders' House Design)

Big Forest House Color 4 (Your House Design)

[Mounts]

Cow

Mohawkasaurus

and more (5 total)

Added New Recipes

Added new recipes to Don's Dreamy Deals.

*Don's Dreamy Deals is accessible through Snoozaland gameplay.

Added New Avatar Parts, Stickers, and Emotes



Added the following items:

[Avatar Parts]

Hairstyle: Wavy Long

Hairstyle: Royal Twintails

Hairstyle: Regal Ponytail

and more (6 total)

[Stickers]

♪ Tra-la-la! ♪

DEATH!

Here is a gift

and more (10 total)

[Emotes]

Headbang Sing

Flex Hero Pose

and more (9 total)



Balance Adjustments



Adjusted the Damage Cap



Increased the damage cap to 99,999.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Edward's Fob Watch could not be remade.

Fixed an issue that could cause some Buddies to appear enlarged when opening the conversation log while reverting a Strangeling at the Goddess Statue.

Fixed an issue where a communication error could occur when selecting another room or refreshing the room list after being notified that the selected room was full in Multiplayer.

Fixed an issue where some text could appear garbled when using Traditional Chinese or Simplified Chinese.

Fixed an issue in the Treasure Grove that could prevent normal gameplay due to routes not being generated correctly.

Fixed other minor bugs.

Known Issues



On Nintendo Switch 2 / Nintendo Switch, we have confirmed the following issues and plan to address them in a future update.

An issue where items may sometimes not appear in multiplayer on Snoozaland when flying with Skelegon to an Alchemy Robot after alchemy was completed.

An issue in multiplayer on Snoozaland where guest players may be unable to move to the boss area during the mission "Trimming the Divine Beard" when the party attempted to enter it together, if the host had acquired the Woodcutter Life.

Now that's a chunky update. Well, good timing for some of us at NL, who plan to bury themselves in the DLC over the holidays.

And hey, if you haven't got Fantasy Life i on your Switch yet, the game is 25% off until 8th January 2026 on the eShop in both Europe and North America.

Will you be diving back into Fantasy Life i for the DLC? Grab your life and let us know in the comments.