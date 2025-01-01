2025 Game Anniversaries
Image: Nintendo Life

Throughout 2025, many of gaming's most treasured gems will be celebrating a significant birthday and to remind you of some of the biggest (and of just how old you are!), we've compiled this list of nearly 60 gaming dates for your calendars.

What do we mean by 'significant' birthdays? Anything that ends in a five or a zero - fairly standard stuff. 10 years is the minimum for the list below (and believe us, compiling this list had us gawping in disbelief multiple times at five-year-old games which feel like they launched six months ago - Hades cannot be five this year!) and you'll see a few games that will be heading into their fifth decade sometime in 2025.

YouTube Video
Let's proceed starting in January, shall we?

January

Resident Evil 4 (20)

We've had a glorious remake in the decades since, but on 11th January it'll be 20 years since we first stumbled upon Los Ganados in their village. A 'Cloud Edition' of the remake on Switch wouldn't satisfy anyone, but let's cross our fingers that Capcom has something special planned for later in the year.

Kirby and the Rainbow Curse (10)

We're going to bundle all the Kirby anniversaries into a single entry, because that dude's vacuuming up the birthdays this year!

Starting from the earliest, we've got:

Ice Climber (40)

Not exactly Nintendo's most venerated series. In fact, it's not a series at all — it only got this one entry, unless you count the NES and VS. Arcade versions as separate (which we'd be tempted to do because, hey, they're different!).

Ice Climber turns 40 on 30th January and both versions are available on Switch via NSO and Hamster's Arcade Archives release.

February

Donkey Kong Jungle Beat (20)

We're cheating a little bit with this one, as this one had its 20th anniversary last year (it launched in Japan in December 2004), but Europe got it on 4th February 2005 so let's squeeze it and its bongo-bashing platforming in here, hmm? If Nintendo wants to dust off this classic and manufacture some Bongo-Con for Switch, we'd buy 'em!

Ridge Racer 64 (25)

Look, of all the Ridge Racers perhaps Ridge Racer 64 isn't the one that jumps out as a series best. Still, we've been jonesing for the return of Namco's series to a Nintendo console for years now, and if getting NST's entry on Nintendo Switch Online is the best we can hope for, we'll take it. It'd make for a nice little Valentine's present on 14th February.

Star Fox: Assault (20)

Also known as 'The Star Fox You Probably Missed', Star Fox: Assault launched on 15th February 2005 and while it seems unlikely we'll see a re-release of Namco's take on the Nintendo series, this is one we'd love to revisit given the chance.

March

Chrono Trigger (30)

A titan of the RPG genre, Chrono Trigger launched in Japan on 11th March 1995. You might expect some announcement to coincide with its 30th birthday, so fingers crossed.

Itoi Shigesato no Bass Tsuri No. 1 Ketteiban! (25)

Ah yes, the biggest gaming anniversary on the calendar!

Look, bass fishing with Shigesato Itoi (EarthBound) might not have much appeal in the West, but this Japan-only N64 game, a 'Definitive Edition' update of the Super Famicom release, has always intrigued this writer in particular — enough for him to get hold of a copy and ASCII fishing rod controller.

Perhaps the 25th anniversary on 31st March is the time to finally sit down and play the thing in a dopey hat with some cold brewskies.

April

Affordable Space Adventures (10)

What do you mean, 'What's this?'? It's only the best Wii U exclusive!

Affordable Space Adventures launched on 9th April 2015 and after a long decade we would love to see it escape the wreckage of the good ship Wii U and surface once more.

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance (20)

20 years old on 20th April, Path of Radiance has never been on anything except GameCube, so what better way to commemorate its 20th anniversary than a cheeky re-release, hmm?

While we're discussing the series, Fire Emblem Fates might have been a little divisive back in 2015 — there was just so much of it! — but we're keen for an excuse to visit it a decade on (it launched in Japan on 25th June 2015) and see how it fares against everything Intelligent Systems has done with FE since.

Nintendogs (20)

That it hasn't come to Switch in some form is a question we've pondered before, and with turning 20 years old on 21st April, maybe it's time that pooch pounced to a Switch near you, hmm?

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask (25)

There's nothing stopping you playing this on Switch right now, and you definitely should. Majora's Mask turns 25 on 27th April but this surreal time-loop twist on the Zelda formula is always worth revisiting.

And while we're discussing Zelda, Majora's Mask 3D (the 3DS remake) turns 10 on 13th February, and the lesser-celebrated Tri Force Heroes also celebrates its first decade on 22nd October.

Final Fantasy III (35)

It wasn't until the DS version that this game saw a release in the West and these days the Pixel Remaster is the easiest one to get your hands on. The original Famicom version turns 35 on 27th April.

Metal Gear Solid (GBC) (25)

Metal Gear Solid (helpfully subtitled Ghost Babel in Japan to differentiate it from Metal Gear Solid) launched over 18 months after the PlayStation classic on 27th April 2000. While it's a very different beast, this top-down take on the series' stealth gameplay is one of the very best Game Boy Color exclusives.

Excitebike 64 (25)

An underappreciated little gem in the latter-day N64 catalogue, Left Field's Excitebike 64 launched first in the US on 30th April 2000 and is available on Switch if you subscribe to NSO at the Expansion Pack tier. It's high time we saw a return for the Excite series.

May

Gargoyle's Quest (35)

Gargoyle's Quest is a glorious little Game Boy adventure and easily accessible on Switch via NSO. So if you've never heard of it, what better year to try it out! It turns 35 on 2nd May.

Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training: How Old is Your Brain? (20)

How old is your brain? At least 20 if you remember this one launching on DS. It didn't arrive in the West until the following year, but Dr. Kawashima debuted in Japan on 15th May 2005.

Perfect Dark (25)

It seems like only yesterday that we were toasting two decades of Perfect Dark. No, that was 22nd May five years ago and time is a flat circle. Give it a whirl if you have the NSO + Expansion Pack.

Super Mario Galaxy 2 (15)

Conspicuously absent from the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection, we've got our fingers crossed that the game's 20th birthday is the perfect occasion for a little celebratory re-release for Galaxy 2. Get 23rd May marked on your calendars.

Splatoon (10)

The only Splatoon game not available on Switch, Splatoon launched on Wii U on 28th May 2015. While the chances of a re-release might be slim, we imagine Nintendo has plans for the squiddy shooter series' 10th anniversary.

June

Killer7 (20)

Rumours of a Switch port haven't amounted to anything... yet. Could the 20th anniversary of Killer7 on 9th June be cause for new hope that Suda51's cult classic could come to Switch? Stranger things and all that.

Xenoblade Chronicles (15)

Xenoblade has more than got its dues on Switch — and rightly so — with an excellent Definitive Edition, two sequels, both with giant DLCs, plus the upcoming Xenoblade Chronicles X port. Still, 10th June will be the 15th anniversary of the original Wii game's Japanese launch.

Trauma Center: Under The Knife (20)

Remember this one? What a fun little game. Don't tell anyone it's 20 years old on 16th June, though, as they're liable to get lightheaded, dazed, and not a little confused by how the last two decades have been skillfully scalpelled from their minds by Dr. Time.

Chibi Robo (20)

Chibi-Robo first scuttled onto GameCubes in Japan on 23rd June 2005. Developer Skip is currently working on a koROBO, which looks very much like a spiritual sequel to this delightful little platformer.

Advance Wars: Dual Strike (20)

This launched in Japan on 23rd June 2005. Advance Wars: Dual Strike may not be quite as celebrated as its GBA predecessors, but if Switch 2 is able to play DS games, this would be near the top of our first-party requests list. Alternatively, if Wayforward wanted to give this the remake treatment à la Re-Boot Camp, we'd enlist.

Yoshi's Woolly World (10)

25th June 2015 saw the release of Good-Feel's Yoshi's Woolly World, one of the few remaining Nintendo-published Wii U games has hasn't (yet) had a Switch port. The 3DS got a version with some added Poochy, but we'd love to see Good-Feel give this warm blanket of a game another airing for its 10th birthday.

July

Dr. Mario (35)

Coming to Game Boy on 27th July 1990, Dr. Mario also launched on the Famicom on exactly the same day, with both games arriving in the US later in the year, and in Europe the following year.

Osu! Tatakae! Ouendan (20)

The game that morphed into Elite Beat Agents in the West, 28th July 2025 marks 20 years since Osu! Tatakae! Ouendan bought its infectious rhythm-based beats to a DS near you. Well, if you imported it. Or if you live in Japan, of course. So many great DS games with big anniversaries! Nintendo should really make them playable on a modern console.

August

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island (30)

5th August 1995. That was the day Yoshi's Island launched in Japan with North America and Europe following in October - a much quicker international release than the staggered Super Mario World.

We still don't quite believe Yoshi's Island can be 30 years old, though. Are you sure there hasn't been some administrative cock-up in the spacetime continuum?

Journey To Silius (35)

The game that might have been the best Terminator game ever had the licensing not fallen through, come 10th August we'll have had 35 years of that glorious soundtrack. Enjoy!

Paper Mario (25)

Mario's first foray into the RPG world of craft following Super Mario RPG on SNES. Paper Mario launched on N64 on 11th August 2000. It's playable on Switch with an NSO + Expansion Pack subscription

And Yet It Moves (15)

A WiiWare gem that younger readers may not remember, And Yet It Moves deserves to be celebrated! Released on 23rd August 2010, Broken Rules' puzzle platformer had you rotating the levels themselves to guide Fido Dido-looking dude made of paper to an exit. It's better than that sounds, we promise.

Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow (20)

Dawn of Sorrow, sequel to the sublime Aria of Sorrow and the first Castlevania entry on the DS, launched in Japan on 25th August 2005. Playable on Switch in the excellent Dominus Collection.

September

Ghosts 'n Goblins (40)

The Famicom port didn't arrive until the following year but Capcom's Ghosts 'n Goblins hit arcades in September 1985. Anyone with an NSO sub can play the NES version on Switch.

Super Mario Maker (10)

We've had Mario Maker 2 since this, of course, but the sublime GamePad input of the original Mario Maker, which turns 10 on 10th September, makes us wish for a third entry that blends the best of both worlds, plus a new Wonder game style. One for the wishlist, but in the meantime we might have to dig the Wii U out of storage.

Super Mario Bros. (40)

Heard of this one? 13th September 2025 will be the 40th anniversary of the Super Mario Bros. series and we imagine Nintendo has something special in store to rival the 35th anniversary blow-out.

Maybe bring back Super Mario Bros. 35 with five extra players?

Pokémon Black and White (15)

Gen 5 got off to a flying start with Pokémon Black and White, the DS pair that launched on 18th September 2010 in Japan, and the following year overseas.

Pokémon Crystal turns 25 on 14th December and Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness is 20 on 4th August. Oh, and Pokémon Puzzle League is 25 on 25th September too. With Pokémon Legends: Z-A set to launch this year, it's going to be a big one for anyone who loves stuffing small monsters in their pockets.

Okamiden (15)

The recent announcement of an Okami sequel in the early stages of development got us thinking about this first sequel for the DS, which launched 15 years ago on 30th September 2010. It's a beautiful little adventure and well worth catching up with before the 'big' sequel materialises. You've probably got a few years yet.

October

Terranigma (30)

Quintet's epic action RPG celebrates its 30th anniversary on 20th October, and it's a game we'd love to see get a wider release at some point. Unusually, Terranigma was localised and released in Europe but never made it to North American shores, so there are likely thousands of would-be fans who have never played it.

Metroid Prime Pinball (20)

Metroid Prime Pinball might not be the most celebrated of the Prime series, but with Prime 4: Beyond in the frame for 2025, we'd love to see this spin-off get some love for its 20th birthday on 23rd October.

And speaking of Metroid, Other M turns 15 on 31st August. Time for a little reevaluation on that one, perhaps?

Rock Band 3 (15)

Plastic peripherals come and go every generation, but on 26th October it'll be 15 years since one of the very best rhythm games ever made came to Wii. Just writing this makes us want to set up the drums and crack out the keytar...

That's this weekend sorted, then.

November

Mario Kart DS (20)

It doesn't seem possible, but on 14th November it will have been two whole decades since we played Mario Kart online for the first time.

WWF No Mercy (25)

There's zero chance of this one seeing a re-release thanks to all the rights issues involved, but that doesn't mean we can't celebrate one of video gaming's finest interpretations of wrestling on 14th November on WWF No Mercy's 25th birthday. The lack of Giant Haystacks was pretty much the only mark against this one.

Shadow The Hedgehog (20)

Has a video game character ever returned from such a crushing low as this? Shadow the Hedgehog (the character has been riding higher than ever in 2024 thanks to the excellent Sonic X Shadow Generations and his appearance in the Sonic 3 movie - a far cry from 20 years ago when Shadow The Hedgehog (the game, 15th November) was critically mauled.

Perhaps we missed something at the time. Maybe it's worthy of critical reappraisal? Hello? Anyone?

F-Zero (35)

Ah, Formula 0 - how we miss you so. This one was a launch title for the Super Famicom and shot off the line on 21st November 1990, nearly 35 years ago. Time to crack out that Matt Damon gif if ever there was one.

Super Mario World (35)

This game isn't 35 years old on 21st November. We categorically refuse to believe it. Why would you lie about something like that? Despicable behaviour.

Banjo-Tooie (25)

The year 2000 was a big one for Rare. Not only did the Twycross teams have Banjo-Tooie launching on 20th November (following Perfect Dark earlier in the year), but also Mickey's Speedway USA in the very same month.

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest (30)

20th November 1995 saw the launch of Diddy's Kong Quest, just one year after the first DKC. Anyone who lost their cart but is still eager to celebrate three decades of Rare's finest simian platformer can play it with a Switch Online subscription.

And while we're on the subject of DK, Donkey Kong Land is also 30 years old in 2025 (26th June) and is also playable via NSO. Big DK energy on Switch!

Er, we mean... erm. Oh my. Is it warm in here? Moving quickly on...

Sin and Punishment (25)

Playable on Switch via NSO, Sin and Punishment was Treasure at its best. It was released on 21st November 2000, and the appropriately named Star Successor saw the series return on Wii 10 years later. Since then, we haven't heard anything from the series (or much from Treasure itself).

Animal Crossing: Wild World (20)

The series' handheld debut launched in Japan on 23rd November 2005. Portability opened up this Wild World to commuters and public transport travellers and caught the imagination of the DS generation.

Mario & Luigi Partners In Time (20)

28th November will mark 20 years since this celebrated DS entry in the Mario & Luigi series. One of the reasons we're hoping Switch 2 will incorporate some backwards compatibility with Nintendo's first touchscreen console.

December

Mario Party 3 (25)

Mario Party 3 launched on 7th December 2000, just under a year after its predecessor, which enjoys its 25th North American anniversary is year.

Also, Mario Party 7 turns 20 on 7th November. Yes, Hudson Soft was sure pumping out the parties back then!

SaGa 2 (35)

The second entry in the SaGa series, which originally carried the FF name in the West, also turns 35 this year - it launched for Game Boy in Japan on 14th December 1990 before turning up in the US the following November.

Star Wars Episode I: Battle for Naboo (25)

Few people at the time relished the idea of jumping in an N-1 Naboo Starfighter when Rogue Squadron let you pilot an X-Wing, but on 14th December it'll be 25 years since we had the opportunity in Battle for Naboo and the intervening years have been kind to the prequel trilogy. We daresay that this would be a potent nostalgia hit for fans of a certain age, so we'll mark the date on our calendars.

Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine (25)

It's the 3D Indy game on the tip of everyone's tongues!

Being a latter-day N64 release (15th December 2000, though it launched on PC a year earlier) that never made it to Nintendo platforms outside North America, Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine might not have caught the imagination quite like Machine Games' recent Xbox adventure, but Factor 5 turned in an intriguing adventure that we're keen to revisit on its 25th anniversary.

ActRaiser (35)

Released in Japan on 16th December 1990, ActRaiser was a potent mix of God sim and a 2D action platformer. The 2021 revival Actraiser Renaissance was decent, but we'd love to see the original return via Nintendo Switch Online.

Pilotwings (35)

1995 was the launch year of the Super Famicom, which means that 2025 is the 30th anniversary of some serious 16-bit heavy-hitters, as we've seen. Launching on 21st December, just a month after the system itself, Pilotwings was a fantastic showcase for the new console and one you can play on Switch via NSO.

Yes, we know we've missed some: Wario Land 3 turns 25 in March. Shadow of the Ninja is 35 in August. Nintendo Badge Arcade turns 10 in November. Most significantly, it's 15 years since Sonic 4 Episode 1 - the perfect time to deliver the Episode 3 gamers really want, surely!?

Systems-wise, the Virtual Boy and the Super Famicom are 30 and 35 years old this year. Feel free to shout out any of your favourite games with a significant birthday — for Nintendo systems or any other platform — in 2025.