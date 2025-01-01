Throughout 2025, many of gaming's most treasured gems will be celebrating a significant birthday and to remind you of some of the biggest (and of just how old you are!), we've compiled this list of nearly 60 gaming dates for your calendars.
What do we mean by 'significant' birthdays? Anything that ends in a five or a zero - fairly standard stuff. 10 years is the minimum for the list below (and believe us, compiling this list had us gawping in disbelief multiple times at five-year-old games which feel like they launched six months ago - Hades cannot be five this year!) and you'll see a few games that will be heading into their fifth decade sometime in 2025.
Let's proceed starting in January, shall we?
January
Resident Evil 4 (20)
We've had a glorious remake in the decades since, but on 11th January it'll be 20 years since we first stumbled upon Los Ganados in their village. A 'Cloud Edition' of the remake on Switch wouldn't satisfy anyone, but let's cross our fingers that Capcom has something special planned for later in the year.
Kirby and the Rainbow Curse (10)
We're going to bundle all the Kirby anniversaries into a single entry, because that dude's vacuuming up the birthdays this year!
Starting from the earliest, we've got:
- Kirby and the Rainbow Curse (10) - 22nd January 2015
- Kirby's Dream Land 2 (30) - 21st March 1995
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (25) - 24th March 2000
- Kirby: Canvas Curse (Power Paintbrush) (20) - 24th March 2005
- Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble (25) - 23rd August 2000
- Kirby's Epic Yarn (15) - 14th October 2010
Ice Climber (40)
Not exactly Nintendo's most venerated series. In fact, it's not a series at all — it only got this one entry, unless you count the NES and VS. Arcade versions as separate (which we'd be tempted to do because, hey, they're different!).
Ice Climber turns 40 on 30th January and both versions are available on Switch via NSO and Hamster's Arcade Archives release.
February
Donkey Kong Jungle Beat (20)
We're cheating a little bit with this one, as this one had its 20th anniversary last year (it launched in Japan in December 2004), but Europe got it on 4th February 2005 so let's squeeze it and its bongo-bashing platforming in here, hmm? If Nintendo wants to dust off this classic and manufacture some Bongo-Con for Switch, we'd buy 'em!
Ridge Racer 64 (25)
Look, of all the Ridge Racers perhaps Ridge Racer 64 isn't the one that jumps out as a series best. Still, we've been jonesing for the return of Namco's series to a Nintendo console for years now, and if getting NST's entry on Nintendo Switch Online is the best we can hope for, we'll take it. It'd make for a nice little Valentine's present on 14th February.