It seems like only yesterday that we were toasting two decades of Perfect Dark. No, that was 22nd May five years ago and time is a flat circle. Give it a whirl if you have the NSO + Expansion Pack.

Related Articles

Feature Perfect Dark Turns 20 - The Definitive Story Behind The N64 Hit That Outclassed James Bond "We had a lot of ideas, and lots of clever people working out how to do them"

Splatoon (10) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 29th May 2015 ( USA ) / 29th May 2015 ( UK/EU ) The only Splatoon game not available on Switch, Splatoon launched on Wii U on 28th May 2015. While the chances of a re-release might be slim, we imagine Nintendo has plans for the squiddy shooter series' 10th anniversary. June

Killer7 (20) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom Production Studio 4 Release Date: 7th Aug 2005 ( USA ) / 15th Aug 2005 ( UK/EU ) Rumours of a Switch port haven't amounted to anything... yet. Could the 20th anniversary of Killer7 on 9th June be cause for new hope that Suda51's cult classic could come to Switch? Stranger things and all that.

Xenoblade Chronicles (15) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Monolith Soft Release Date: 6th Apr 2012 ( USA ) / 19th Aug 2011 ( UK/EU ) Xenoblade has more than got its dues on Switch — and rightly so — with an excellent Definitive Edition, two sequels, both with giant DLCs, plus the upcoming Xenoblade Chronicles X port. Still, 10th June will be the 15th anniversary of the original Wii game's Japanese launch.

Trauma Center: Under The Knife (20) Publisher: Atlus / Developer: Atlus Release Date: 4th Oct 2005 ( USA ) / 28th Apr 2006 ( UK/EU ) Remember this one? What a fun little game. Don't tell anyone it's 20 years old on 16th June, though, as they're liable to get lightheaded, dazed, and not a little confused by how the last two decades have been skillfully scalpelled from their minds by Dr. Time.

Chibi Robo (20) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: skip Release Date: 6th Feb 2006 ( USA ) / 26th May 2006 ( UK/EU ) Chibi-Robo first scuttled onto GameCubes in Japan on 23rd June 2005. Developer Skip is currently working on a koROBO, which looks very much like a spiritual sequel to this delightful little platformer.

Advance Wars: Dual Strike (20) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Intelligent Systems Release Date: 22nd Aug 2005 ( USA ) / 30th Sep 2005 ( UK/EU ) This launched in Japan on 23rd June 2005. Advance Wars: Dual Strike may not be quite as celebrated as its GBA predecessors, but if Switch 2 is able to play DS games, this would be near the top of our first-party requests list. Alternatively, if Wayforward wanted to give this the remake treatment à la Re-Boot Camp, we'd enlist.

Yoshi's Woolly World (10) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Good-Feel Release Date: 16th Oct 2015 ( USA ) / 26th Jun 2015 ( UK/EU ) 25th June 2015 saw the release of Good-Feel's Yoshi's Woolly World, one of the few remaining Nintendo-published Wii U games has hasn't (yet) had a Switch port. The 3DS got a version with some added Poochy, but we'd love to see Good-Feel give this warm blanket of a game another airing for its 10th birthday. July

Dr. Mario (35) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo R&D1 Release Date: 1st Dec 1990 ( USA ) / 30th Apr 1991 ( UK/EU ) Available On: Nintendo Switch Online Coming to Game Boy on 27th July 1990, Dr. Mario also launched on the Famicom on exactly the same day, with both games arriving in the US later in the year, and in Europe the following year.

Osu! Tatakae! Ouendan (20) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: iNiS Release Date: 28th Jul 2005 ( JPN ) The game that morphed into Elite Beat Agents in the West, 28th July 2025 marks 20 years since Osu! Tatakae! Ouendan bought its infectious rhythm-based beats to a DS near you. Well, if you imported it. Or if you live in Japan, of course. So many great DS games with big anniversaries! Nintendo should really make them playable on a modern console. August

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island (30) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 4th Oct 1995 ( USA ) / 6th Oct 1995 ( UK/EU ) Available On: Nintendo Switch Online 5th August 1995. That was the day Yoshi's Island launched in Japan with North America and Europe following in October - a much quicker international release than the staggered Super Mario World. We still don't quite believe Yoshi's Island can be 30 years old, though. Are you sure there hasn't been some administrative cock-up in the spacetime continuum?

Journey To Silius (35) Publisher: Sunsoft / Developer: Sunsoft Release Date: Sep 1990 ( USA ) / 1990 ( UK/EU ) Available On: Nintendo Switch Online The game that might have been the best Terminator game ever had the licensing not fallen through, come 10th August we'll have had 35 years of that glorious soundtrack. Enjoy! Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 790k

Paper Mario (25) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Intelligent Systems Release Date: 5th Feb 2001 ( USA ) / 5th Oct 2001 ( UK/EU ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack Mario's first foray into the RPG world of craft following Super Mario RPG on SNES. Paper Mario launched on N64 on 11th August 2000. It's playable on Switch with an NSO + Expansion Pack subscription

And Yet It Moves (15) Publisher: Broken Rules Release Date: 23rd Aug 2010 ( USA ) / 27th Aug 2010 ( UK/EU ) A WiiWare gem that younger readers may not remember, And Yet It Moves deserves to be celebrated! Released on 23rd August 2010, Broken Rules' puzzle platformer had you rotating the levels themselves to guide Fido Dido-looking dude made of paper to an exit. It's better than that sounds, we promise.

Ghosts 'n Goblins (40) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom Release Date: 19th Sep 1985 ( USA ) / 7th Jan 2011 ( UK/EU ) The Famicom port didn't arrive until the following year but Capcom's Ghosts 'n Goblins hit arcades in September 1985. Anyone with an NSO sub can play the NES version on Switch.