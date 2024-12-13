Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

One of the highlights of this year's Game Awards show was Capcom revealing a sequel to the legendary action-adventure game Okami is now in development.

The original game's director Hideki Kamiya (Devil May Cry, Bayonetta) will return for this new project. No platforms or release date have been announced just yet, but we do have a teaser of this next entry, which you can check out above.

"Okami sequel project is underway!! Okami is a game critically acclaimed for its unique world, heartwarming story, and exciting adventures. Now, a new adventure in the same vein as Okami has been set in motion."



The first Okami game was originally developed by Clover Studio and led to multiple ports including the more recent HD release for the Switch. We gave this title an "excellent" nine out of ten stars when it arrived on the hybrid platform in 2018, noting how it was "one of the easiest recommendations we can make for your Switch library".

"If you haven’t already gathered, Okami HD is an utterly fantastic piece of software, and we feel you’d be doing yourself a disservice to pass on it. For a mere twenty bucks, you can have access to a 40-hour adventure that emulates Zelda wonderfully, adds in plenty of memorable mechanics, features one of the most memorable art styles in gaming, and is completely playable on the go, to boot. Though it may be showing its age a bit visually and its combat is sometimes a little on the easy side, Okami is an important, fun, and notable landmark in gaming history"

One other Capcom announcement during The Game Awards this year was the news of Onimusha: Way of the Sword. There's no mention of a Nintendo release (for now), but if you are interested in seeing what this franchise has to offer, you could always check out the Onimusha: Warlords game which is available on the Switch.