In a new Switch Online N64 game library update today, Nintendo has added the Namco title Ridge Racer 64.

This arcade-style classic racer was originally released on Nintendo's console hardware in the year 2000 and developed by the team at Nintendo Software Technology. It contains multiple modes to work your way through and there's even multiplayer.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo:

"Released in 2000 for the Nintendo 64™ console, this arcade classic takes you on fast-paced races across three different environments for a total of nine courses! Dive right in with Quick Play to race three laps around the Revolution Novice course or take on Grand Prix and choose any available track to test your skills. Other modes include Car Attack, which lets you compete for better cars, and Time Attack, where the only thing you're racing against is your own best time! Challenge your friends in Multiplayer and put the pedal to the metal in three modes: Battle Mode, Stage Mode, and Team Mode."



The release of Ridge Racer 64 on the Switch Online service this week lines up with this particular entry's 25th anniversary, which technically takes place on 14th February 2025 as highlighted in our anniversary feature.

To play this latest Switch Online N64 release, you'll need to have an active Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. This update follows on from last week's SNES update which added Fatal Fury 2, Super Ninja Boy and Sutte Hakkun to Nintendo's retro service.