Developer Tiny Wonder Studio has announced koROBO, a spiritual successor of sorts to the cult classic Chibi-Robo! series with ex-developers from Skip Ltd. working on the project.

The game follows koRobo, a small robot alongside his 10-year-old owner, Tom, set within the 'urban jungle' of New York City. When Tom receives koROBO as a birthday gift, he's completely unaware of what the little robot is capable of.

Soon enough, you'll be taking on the role of koROBO as you work to keep the house tidy, help out Tom with his homework, and defend the family against a mysterious time-travelling enemy.

Tiny Wonder Studio is also set to launch a crowdfunding campaign via Kickstarter for the project on 22nd July 2024. In speaking via the press release, director Kenichi Nishi said:

“Our goal is to create a game that everyone can enjoy, so koROBO is intended to be a cosy and comfy game that we hope everyone will fall in love with. The core of koROBO is all about bringing people together and working towards a better tomorrow and this campaign, combined with your support, is a wonderful opportunity to bring fans of video games together – something that would make our tiny hero proud! The future is a dream we all share! Let’s make it a reality together.”

We'll update you on whether Tiny Wonder Studio is successful with its Kickstarter campaign along with any development updates in the coming weeks and months.

What do you make of koROBO? Can it hold a candle to the Chibi-Robo! franchise? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.