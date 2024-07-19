Developer Tiny Wonder Studio has announced koROBO, a spiritual successor of sorts to the cult classic Chibi-Robo! series with ex-developers from Skip Ltd. working on the project.
The game follows koRobo, a small robot alongside his 10-year-old owner, Tom, set within the 'urban jungle' of New York City. When Tom receives koROBO as a birthday gift, he's completely unaware of what the little robot is capable of.
Soon enough, you'll be taking on the role of koROBO as you work to keep the house tidy, help out Tom with his homework, and defend the family against a mysterious time-travelling enemy.
Tiny Wonder Studio is also set to launch a crowdfunding campaign via Kickstarter for the project on 22nd July 2024. In speaking via the press release, director Kenichi Nishi said:
“Our goal is to create a game that everyone can enjoy, so koROBO is intended to be a cosy and comfy game that we hope everyone will fall in love with. The core of koROBO is all about bringing people together and working towards a better tomorrow and this campaign, combined with your support, is a wonderful opportunity to bring fans of video games together – something that would make our tiny hero proud! The future is a dream we all share! Let’s make it a reality together.”
We'll update you on whether Tiny Wonder Studio is successful with its Kickstarter campaign along with any development updates in the coming weeks and months.
What do you make of koROBO? Can it hold a candle to the Chibi-Robo! franchise? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.
It literally gives off the exact same vibes as the first Chibi-Robo game.
But hey, if the copyright owners (I’m honestly not sure who it is at this point) don’t care, then I hope this game succeeds and is what people want.
We're cooking again
It's got the original dev team, so it's got my interest.
Ok. I love me Chibi Robo. I have wanted a proper sequel for decades now and the weird side projects were an insult. But this looks a little too similar to the original game, even for being made by the original team. Like... It literally looks like it was made for the GCN. A little janky and really dated. I hope they plan on modernizing it a little bit. You can have love letters and still be updated.
Good luck to them!
I haven't played the original games, despite having interest for them (and even the Amiibo for some reason) but this doesn't look or sound interesting to me so far.
