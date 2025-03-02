Happy 8th birthday to the Switch! We're republishing this list to celebrate eight years of Nintendo's hybrid console — after all, what better way to celebrate than by playing the best games on the console, right?

Nintendo Switch has amassed a huge amount of great games since the console launched back in 2017. This embarrassment of riches leaves us in something of a pickle — too much software, not enough time to play it all.

But what are the best games for Nintendo Switch? Which Switch games are must-haves? What should you play first on Switch? To answer those questions, we've compiled this ranked list of the most popular Switch games that no Nintendo fan should be without.

43. Animal Well (Switch eShop) Publisher: Bigmode / Developer: Shared Memory Release Date: 9th May 2024 ( USA ) / 9th May 2024 ( UK/EU )















Developer Shared Memory's stated goal was “to craft complete experiences that will be playable long after the world loses its internet connection,” and screen after screen, Animal Well excels in delighting your eyes and giving your brain something to stew on. It’s a riposte against a culture of post-launch updates in favour of a meticulously crafted, singular vision with potentially years’ worth of discoveries baked in. By all indications, Animal Well delivers on that long-term promise and does so with a one-of-a-kind elegance.

23. Hollow Knight (Switch eShop) Publisher: Team Cherry / Developer: Team Cherry Release Date: 12th Jun 2018 ( USA ) / 12th Jun 2018 ( UK/EU )



















Hollow Knight feels like it found its natural home on Switch. The game's beautiful 2D world, tactile combat, and impressive bevvy of secrets constantly drag you in for more, and it proves to be as strong an experience on the move as it is on your TV. On an eShop that's filled with top-quality indie games, Hollow Knight is one of the very best; a big, beautiful, foreboding Metroidvania that's absolutely thick with detail - and danger. From its punchy combat system to its charming art and sound design, this is one of the finest adventures you can have on Switch.