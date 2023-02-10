It’s difficult to believe now, but there was once a time when the notion of a first-person Metroid game seemed unfathomable. Prior to the release of Metroid Prime back in 2002, the franchise had been confined to the 2D realm, with complex environments full of secrets and hidden equipment that bolstered your abilities and combat potential as you explored. The idea that Retro Studios, an entirely new entity at the time, could not only successfully reimagine the franchise in a 3D space but also implement a first-person perspective was frankly absurd. Yet the team accomplished it spectacularly, crafting what remains to this day one of the finest GameCube games of all time.
Now, more than 20 years later, Metroid Prime has been remastered for the Nintendo Switch, and Retro Studios has proven why it’s consistently considered one of the most talented developers in the business (though the studio did have help from a number of other devs for this one). This is a stunning revamp from top to bottom, and although there are a few minor niggles here and there, we feel confident enough to say that Metroid Prime Remastered is a bonafide masterpiece and an absolutely essential addition to your Switch library.
Right from the opening section as you watch Samus’ ship dock onto the abandoned Space Pirate frigate, it’s clear just how much thought and effort has gone into updating the game’s visuals. The original Metroid Prime was certainly no slouch, and we’d argue that it provided a more than solid foundation to work from here, but when compared side-by-side the differences are simply astounding. Everything has been given a significant lick of paint, from the environments to the enemies and even Samus herself. The essence of the original game remains firmly intact, but you’d be forgiven for thinking this was a brand new 2023 Switch release and not a remaster of a two-decade-old GameCube title.
The differences extend to the small details, too. When you enter the fiery tunnels of Magmoor Caverns, you can see Samus’ visor mist up with condensation, and while this effect has been toned down slightly from the original, the actual detail has been amplified; you can see every single little droplet of water in pristine detail. Not only that, but the rainfall in the opening world of Tallon IV has been given its own dose of TLC: here, you can make out the individual raindrops hitting Samus’s arm cannon in the foreground, and if you point your cannon up, the raindrops will cascade down the metallic casing. It’s such a minor thing and the devs could have easily bypassed it in favour of lower-hanging fruit, but the sheer effort that’s gone into tastefully enhancing every aspect of the visuals is mind-boggling.
Having said that, we do have a couple of minor niggles. First off, you might have seen that one of the original developers expressed dissatisfaction with how the door visuals have been handled in the new version, and we have to agree here; some of the beautiful detail in the original has definitely been lost. It's a minor issue, but returning players will definitely notice.
Additionally, Phendrana Drifts, one of the most iconic locations in Metroid’s history, doesn’t pack the same visual punch as the original. We tried desperately to figure out why this might be, and when looking back at the original game, the effect of the snowfall has actually been toned down for the remastered version, and it doesn’t look quite so pretty, all told. For most players, however, these issues won’t be much of a problem at all, and newcomers obviously won’t even notice.
Moving onto gameplay, the remaster boasts multiple control schemes to suit your individual needs. The default method is a new twin-stick layout which leans closer to how a modern-day first-person shooter typically feels (and yes, you can invert the y-axis). It actually works wonderfully well and it’s likely the control scheme that most players will opt for.
You’ve also got the ‘classic’ scheme, which looks to replicate the original GameCube controls. We’re not going to lie; unless you’ve been playing the original consistently over the intervening years, going back to this method of control might prove difficult. It feels pretty antiquated compared to the twin-stick method, as you’re unable to aim whilst moving. Incidentally, we tried using a GameCube pad with a USB adapter and, while it involves a fair amount of tweaking, you are able to remap things appropriately in-game (with the exception of the Pause menu) for a truly OG control experience.
Then you’ve got the motion controls, and unfortunately, we’re sad to say that these don’t really work as well as they did on the Wii. If you remember, Metroid Prime 3: Corruption and the later Metroid Prime Trilogy offered up an ‘advanced’ mode for its motion controls, and this would effectively boost the sensitivity of your aiming and movement. Using the Wiimote's IR pointer felt so natural and this was a big reason why the Wii version of Metroid Prime felt more definitive over the GameCube original, at least in the controls department. The gyro controls here, however, don’t offer the same responsive ‘advanced’ option as the Wii version, meaning the act of turning feels like more of a chore, even if you ramp up the sensitivity of the on-screen cursor. You also need to reset the pointer here when it gets lost — another downgrade compared to Wii's infrared aiming. Our advice? Stick to the new twin-stick control scheme and you'll be good to go.
The true magic of Metroid Prime Remastered, however, lies in the moment-to-moment gameplay. If you’ve never played the original before, you’re in for a real treat. What Retro Studios did with this title is nothing short of miraculous, taking the essence of the franchise’s 2D roots and implementing it beautifully into a fully 3D environment. Like any great Metroid game, there’s a good dollop of backtracking as you navigate multiple unique biomes, and there’s truly no greater feeling than gaining a new ability or power-up and realising that you can now access a suite of new areas that were previously blocked off.
The high level of care and consideration also extends into the game’s fantastic combat. When compared to other titles from the early 2000s like Halo: Combat Evolved and Timesplitters 2, Metroid Prime cast aside the requirement for precision aiming in favour of an ingenious lock-on feature. By enabling the player to home in on one enemy at a time, a lot more emphasis was put on movement and dodging, allowing you to strafe around without losing sight of your target. Couple this with the ability to change weapons and visors on the fly, and Metroid Prime Remastered’s combat remains exceptional.
A huge shout-out goes to the game’s scanning feature, too. In the greater Metroid franchise, this is wholly unique to the Prime sub-series and allows Samus to get vital information on the environment’s fauna and flora. Simply select your scan visor, look for scannable objects with either an orange or red icon attached to them, and fill your noggin with juicy facts. Unlike cutscenes or audio logs, it’s a remarkably unintrusive feature; if you’re not fussed about it, you can make your way through the game without bothering with it beyond the occasional mandatory sections, but for those looking to learn anything and everything about the world of Tallon IV, it’s a great little mechanic that we sincerely hope makes a return in Metroid Prime 4.
Fans of the original game and its Wii counterpart will remember that Retro Studios included a fairly extensive gallery feature containing beautiful concept art from the title’s development. The Remastered version expands upon this considerably, adding a soundtrack gallery and a 3D model viewer. As you come across more and more enemies in the game, you can hop into the model viewer and check out their grotesque features in glorious detail — it's really great stuff. With the concept art itself, the team has also generously supplied materials from the game’s original development for the GameCube and from the new remaster in separate galleries, so there’s plenty for Prime-lovers to sink their teeth into.
Conclusion
With Metroid Prime Remastered, the seemingly impossible has been achieved: a masterpiece has been made even better. The minor issues we have with the motion controls and the occasional visual hiccup pale in comparison to the enhancements that have been made here. The visual improvements are extensive, right through to the minor details, and it all comes together to create one of the best-looking games on Switch, remaster or not. The new twin-stick control setup works flawlessly for both veterans and newcomers, but if you're itching to go back to the original GameCube controls, that option is there too. With an expanded gallery feature to round things out, Metroid Prime Remastered feels like a new benchmark in how older games can be thoughtfully revitalised for the modern age.
Comments (55)
Yeah but the doors look off. 0/10. I am scarred for life.
The $40 price point and shadow drop release has me hoping that Prime 2/3 will be getting similar treatments with their remastered versions as this. But then again, Mario Galaxy 2 was left off the 3D All-Stars package and we've still yet to see it return in any fashion. I'm waiting for physical personally, but so happy to see Prime get on a console with a huge audience.
Seriously thinking about double dipping instead of holding out for the physical edition. They apparently deserve it.
Will be down loading in the next hour or so.
Can’t wait
Ordering it right now! It will come to me on March 3rd ... perfect gift for the national celebration of my country
Pre-ordered the physical version. One of my favorite games, cannot wait to play it again after all these years.
A well-deserved 10/10. One of the best remasters yet in video game history. Don't miss out on it if you already liked the game, or if you're new to the game or franchise.
I’m holding out hope for Prime 2 and 3 remasters. I was really hoping for the trilogy honestly. Sure Prime 1 was the best one, but I also played this one to death. It’s one of my favorite games of all time, but I don’t think I ever got around to even finishing 2 and 3. Would like to play those all the way through before Prime 4 releases, if it ever actually does release.
Never played a Metroid Prime, so I will definitely be getting this. At least I will if I find somewhere the physical edition isn't already sold out.
Looks pretty cool. But i'll pass. If i want to play Prime then i just bust out my GC and Prime. I'm a weirdo and prefer to play games in original form on original hardware.
@xavieruniverse How great would it be if they shadow dropped Galaxy 2 around the time the movie comes out. Thought they might have an entirely new Mario game to go with it, but feel like they are saving that to launch with the next system.
I'll be getting this tonight despite not really managing to get through the game the first time round. I seem to struggle with Metroid games difficulty which says more about me than Metroid I suspect. I found Dread too anxious, the discovery element is what I like.
I'll give it another whirl.
Off topic - Timesplitters 2 I remember really enjoying maybe we'll see that again...
Can't wait to jump back into this world. But I'll have to wait till the end of month as I'm going physical.
I’m so happy that this is finally on the switch, I been dying to play one of these before 4!
Put in my pre-order last night. Very much looking forward to March 3rd. Should give me enough time to finish Persona 3.
I'm now a lot less bothered about the fact that we didn't get a vanilla port of the Wii trilogy instead given how awesome this looks, but I hope that Prime 2 and 3 are also on the cards before we get Prime 4.
@Bucky : I have my doubts that they have a whole new game ready to coincide with the film. We didn't get a Detective Pikachu Switch port to coincide with that film (or frankly any Pokémon game for that matter).
But I'd happily take a standalone release of Super Mario Galaxy 2 (which is frankly overdue seeing as all of the other 3D games are available).
And Nintendo are hardly going to make a cynical "Super Mario Bros. The Movie: The Game" like so many before them have.
Yep, one of the easiest 10/10s out there. Combine one of the GOATS with an amazing visual remake and you’re left with simply one of, if not the best games on the Switch.
Pre-ordered mine from Best Buy last night. Had $15.00 USD in coupons, so I figured this is what they were meant for. I beat the original back in the day, so I can wait a couple of weeks. This one needs to be in my physical collection.
I’ve found the pointer controls to be great, best example of emulating the Wiimote pointer on Switch yet. Only downside is resetting it every now and then but it’s literally just a click of ZR- no big deal.
Amazing remaster either way. Looking at games like Skyward Sword HD I didn’t expect this kind of treatment for Metroid at all.
A true classic game, but to be honest this doesn't appeal to me. The only reason I would buy it is to avoid the inconvenience of setting up my Wii to play the original Gamecube version.
Pre-orders in, just waiting patiently. I never got far on the wii version as I found the controls a pain in the rear. So im excited to dive in when my copy arrives. If I thoroughly enjoy(which I'm anticipating I will), then I'll play the 2nd and 3rd game.
Would buy the whole remastered trilogy not just part 1. Not interested in buying or playing this on Switch.
A well deserved classic. This game still holds up. I played thru and beat it again a few years ago and look forward to the fresh coat of paint. I would love them to bring the other two. I heat 1 and 3 but the second lost my attention a bit but a remaster could maybe make it less of a nuance for me with the light and dark mechanics but I’m sure it wouldn’t be anything too major.
@Snatcher well this one might get remastered again before 4 comes out lol
Excited to play this in handheld. Didn’t need to play this Day 1 so I ordered the physical copy and will play it when it comes in. I’ve got enough of a backlog to keep me busy until it arrives!
Seriouly, if that developer had not mentioned those doors no one would complain.
As for the controls I will be trying the dual stick system and use it if it's better than the classic gamecube system (which was already perfect, though).
Great review and an easy 10 for a fantastic remaster of what was already one of the best games ever made, with the only negative being worse motion controls than the Wii and that's entirely down to the hardware anyway. The new controls are great, the visuals are some of the best on Switch and the new doors look better anyway frankly
Just an absolutely brilliant game that's as visually appealing as anything I've played on PS5, which shows that tflops aren't everything
10 that is great score. Incredible.
@Cia the dual stick controls are a big upgrade and I really enjoy the original game, as for the doors they look better now anyway
Loving it, myself. Looks much better than the original and Trilogy.
Loving it so far! I never played Metroid games much, played the original a fair amount but that was it. Then picked up Dread on a whim when it came out and loved it. Never played the Prime trilogy but wow, so good!
Much like what Super Mario Sunshine got on Switch, can you play the Remastered version with a Gamecube controller?
It goes a bit further than just a remaster. With a remaster I think of things like upscaling, replacing textures and updating the controles. But in this game characters, walls, floors and all sorts of objects seem to have been completely reconsidered and redesigned. The layout of the environment is the same but what is in it has been redone. They really made an effort: it is one of the best remasters that I have played.
Companies like Rockstar should take note: this is how you do a remaster!
1) great review! this is a 10 game if I ever played one.
2) I still have and play my GC copy, but I might grab this anyway! great job, pricing it 40 bucks 👍 or I wouldnt even be considering it.
3) "The original Metroid Prime was certainly no slouch"
understatement of the year, right here!
Kids, Metroid prime was the best looking game of its generation, next to melee and fzero GX, in my humble opinion. I was a PS2 guy mostly at the time but GCs graphics made me so green with envy that I had to grab one, a little late, in 2004.
I hope Prime 4 continues to have the option of controlling like Metroid Prime. I always hated dual stick controls (and I never cared for traditional FPS games anyway, so I never had reason to adapt).
I cannot wait to hear the menu music again and see the the cellular-level stuff moving about. I have the physical preordered but it’s honestly killing me waiting.
It’s been a few years since I played this in my Wii U but wooooh boy am I excited.
Nice to see Metroid getting some love. We have plenty of great Mario and Zelda games, but for a long time, Metroid was kind of dormant. After Other M's weird attempt at world-building derailed things a bit, I was worried the series might never see the light of day again.
But we truly seem to be in a Metrennaisance here...hopefully its recalcitrant goth younger brother, Castlevania, will follow suit soon.
I wasn't able to wait till physical. I have to play now on a hype train.
Looks really neat. If it wasn't a first-person game which would give me motion-sickness, I'd be all over this. I hope everyone who can play it enjoys.
@-wc- I'd agree with that, Metroid Prime looked significantly better than most games that gen and was arguably the best looking, plus it was 60fps too, Star Wars Rogue Leader would be up there for me as well
This illustrates perfectly what's wrong with NL, just fanboyin for what ever Nintendo does. No care for door alpha channels at all. This is a clear downgrade over the original, just a tech showcase, while the real substance of door alpha tweaks, goes totally unnoticed.
I’m just pleased there is a casual mode, never completed the original and just want to finish it this time. Such a great remaster!
I really really liked the original. I also remember it being terribly difficult. I wonder if that was just me being an inexperienced 12-year-old gamer or if it was actually hard. Are there difficulty options lol?
I do wonder whether it's a missed opportunity not to make the series a bit more accessible to newcomers. A 10/10 score and rain drops running off the arm cannon paints a lovely picture of an epic game, but it doesn't touch upon the pain and frustration felt by the minimal number of save stations dotted around the map. You can slowly make careful progress with this game for an hour and not find a new save station, which can mean risking it all (health running low, tricky enemies of various kinds and visibility, with unknown damage-resilience, often requiring a specific weapon) through the next door in search for one, or backtracking to the one you started at an hour ago. Respawning enemies and gun turrets can then make you wish you hadn't bothered.
It is a fantastic game. But it's going to continue to put off newcomers with the original save station layout, me thinks.
Take note, Naughty Dog, THIS is how you do a remaster xD
Definitely going to get the physical for this game. I am hoping 2 and 3 come out at points during this year as welll so I can get up to speed on the series.
I remember really enjoying 3 on the Wii but never got round to playing the others.
Also, £30-35 is not a terrible price for a seemingly nicely done remaster, but there was a brief point where you could buy the trilogy for £7 on Wii U - admittedly that was digital only, which I normally spit on, but if they're going to release the (remastered) trilogy as individual titles for £35 each then some might like to remember the Wii U release for perspective.
Glad I get a great way to experience this game for the first time! If i can find a physical copy..
You're making it reeeeeeal hard to wait for my physical copy. Good job I've got a bit more of Fire Emblem Engage to go to keep me occupied.
I've been playing Nintendo games since the NES and never touched a prime game (the DS deno doesn't count) so I might take a leap and get it, see what the fuss it all about
Was there ever any doubt that a fresh lick of paint and some other mostly positive tweaks would receive less than a 10?
This Metroid fan will definitely be grabbing this, but it'll be a few months.
Hmmm, reading that the motion controls aren't that good is disappointing and might make me reconsider getting this. I hate dual stick controls.
I do hope they'll remaster MP2 and MP3 as well
Sounds interesting! I might get it once it goes on sale.
A user rating of 5 is insanely insulting. This is one of the few games I'd personally give a 10/10 to, back then and even today. Here's hoping it sells incredibly well and, while Retro focuses on Prime 4, Grezzo or another remaster dev will start on 2 & 3 for a bundle pack.
