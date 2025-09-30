Super Mario Galaxy is one of those games that doesn’t need a whole lot of work done to update it for modern platforms. It’s a sublime experience with timeless gameplay and visuals that still look magical to this very day. So booting it up on Switch or Switch 2, you might be hard-pressed to find anything ‘new’ here. Nevertheless, Nintendo has applied a few thoughtful updates, including improved resolution (up to 4K on Switch 2), revamped textures, an ‘easy mode’ of sorts, and a small addition to the narrative.

If you’ve never played Galaxy before, then the big gameplay gimmick for this one is gravity. You’ll be hopping across tiny planets and platforms all with their own centre of gravity, so it makes for some of the most creative scenarios I’ve ever seen in a video game. Nintendo broke so many rules here, and it remains just as surprising now as it did back in 2007.

You’ll need to travel to a plethora of levels (or ‘galaxies’) from a central hub area called The Observatory. Gathering 60 stars lets you travel to the centre of the universe to rescue Princess Peach from the clutches of Bowser, while an additional 60 are available should you wish to 100% the game.

Galaxy boasts some of the most memorable levels of all time, including the ethereal Space Junk Galaxy, the delightfully charming Honeyhive Galaxy, and the creative yet deadly Bowser’s Dark Matter Plant, a world that contains its own musical throwback to Super Mario 64. Power-ups like Bee Mario, Spring Mario, and Boo Mario mix the gameplay up wonderfully, while moving an on-screen pointer to grab Star Bits lends the experience an extra level of interactivity.

Co-op play is included, with Player Two waggling the pointer around to gather Star Bits and stun enemies, and if you’re playing on the Switch 2, you can use the new mouse functionality to achieve this. There’s also a new ‘Assist Mode’ which doubles your health, pulls you back from the depths of space if you happen to fall, and replenishes any damage taken if you stand still. It’s a nice option if you’re struggling with some of the later levels in particular.

Meanwhile, new pages for the in-game storybook have been added. It’s a small addition and won’t drastically alter the experience, but it’s welcome nonetheless. If you have any amiibo, you can also use these to gain a small (very small) Star Bit bonus, with additional Mario Galaxy figures launching in April 2026.

Super Mario Galaxy still feels incredible, but it’s worth pointing out that the gyro controls used for the pointer aren’t as effective as the original Wii Sensor Bar – you’ll find yourself constantly recentring with a tap of ‘R’. Minor camera annoyances are also more noticeable now after 15+ years of refinement in the platforming genre, but this is a nitpick. Galaxy remains one of Nintendo’s greatest achievements, and it’s never looked better.