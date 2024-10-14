If you've played a Legend of Zelda game, then you've almost definitely come across a Beamos. Often seen in the later stages of a Zelda, title, Beamos usually require some deft reflection skills or careful aim to defeat.

Zelda has to deal with them in Echoes of Wisdom, and while it might not seem so obvious at first, you can absolutely capture this Echo and turn Zelda into a laser-wielding nemesis.

As a slightly tricky Echo to obtain, we'll be covering where to find the Beamos Echo, the last Echo in the game, and how you can use it in combat.

Where to find the Beamos Echo

The Beamos enemy can only be found in one region in this version of Hyrule — the Faron Wetlands.

In Faron, you'll find this laser shooting statue in three different locations. The most likely place you'll spot one is in Faron Temple, in a room to the left of the central chamber. There are two Beamos in here.

The second place is on the way to the Faron Temple, in the Stilled Faron Wetlands Rift. It's inside one of the many caves dotted around the rift, and it'll be shooting lasers at you from a distance.

The final place is in a cave on the east side of the Faron Wetlands itself. Head east from Scrubton to find it. On the map, it's located just above a field of rocks, southeast of the Sweet Spot, and south of the small waterfall where you'll find a Stamp.

How to defeat and get the Beamos Echo

Previous Legend of Zelda games see you reflecting the laser beams from Beamos either by using Link's sword or using the Mirror Shield. Zelda doesn't have the latter option, and the Sword of Might doesn't really work.

The Beamos will shoot at you on sight, so you'll need to stay behind a wall or a boulder. Otherwise, the best thing to do is the same as any other enemy — use your Echoes. You can either throw a rock or something similar at the Beamos or let your strongest Echoes do the work for you.

Once it's taken enough damage, the Beamos will turn to stone. Now, you might think that it's all over and there's no Echo to gain here, but nope — you need to get your Bombfish Echo out and let it explode next to the petrified Beamos.

After the Beamos has been destroyed, you can claim your Echo.

What does the Beamos Echo do?

Like all other monster Echoes, the Beamos will attack enemies that dare come near Zelda. It's pretty unique in that it won't move around like other Echoes, simply acting as a turret that will shoot a laser beam whenever a monster walks in the path of its eyesight.

The Beamos are pretty sturdy, too, just like their real-life counterpart. It'll take a lot of effort for enemies to destroy it.

The other benefit to the Beamos is that they'll still fire at enemies when Zelda picks them up. That turns Zelda into a walking turret, basically. A lovely chance to unleash laser beam carnage as the princess.

How to summon the Beamos Echo

Despite being a late-game Echo (for us, anyway), the Beamos isn't very expensive at all!

In fact, it'll only cost you three points of Tri's power to summon. Not only that, the cost will reduce to two points once you reach level 10 with Tri, so make sure you're exploring the world and finishing those rifts.

Looking for more guides on Echoes, including the game's most powerful one? Head to our main Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough for more hints, tips, and tricks.