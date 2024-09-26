Welcome to our Full Story Walkthrough for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

In this section of our walkthrough, we'll be covering the prologue of the game, which includes playing as Link, rescuing Zelda, and escaping from Hyrule Castle.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Walkthrough - Prologue

Rescuing Zelda

Upon booting up Echoes of Wisdom, you're greeted to a cold opening featuring Link, the usual hero of the franchise. But don't worry, this is only the opening tutorial. You'll soon have Zelda!

All you need to do here is follow the instructions on screen — the game is teaching you the basics of sword-based combat, so just keep walking through the linear corridors, fighting enemies, until you reach the boss chamber.

Miniboss - Ganon

Wow, we're already fighting Ganon? Yep. Fortunately, this is extremely easy, especially as you have your bow, bombs, sword, and a full 20 Hearts.

Ganon has two attacks. The first one sees Ganon teleport to a corner of the room and ready himself. He;ll then charge directly at Link — simply move out of the way quickly to avoid getting hit. Dash back in and attack.

For his second attack, Ganon will conjure a slow-moving fireball and send it towards you. Again, you can avoid this by moving, but you can also use Link's sword to deflect these.

That's all you need to worry about. Just get close when you can, attack, deflect those fireballs, and you'll eventually win. Then, things go very wrong for Link.

Controlling Zelda

After Link is swallowed by the rift, you'll be controlling Zelda. Walk up to the hood and pick it up. Then, the rift will start expanding.

Run away from the rift as best as you can — don't worry if it catches you, you'll just have to start the running section again. It's fairly short, though, and you have a glowing light to follow, so just do that and you'll eventually escape the ruins.

You'll then emerge from the cave and meet up with two guards, who will take you back to Hyrule Castle.

Hyrule Castle Town

After a few cutscenes, you'll have control of Zelda once again. You can explore the town if you want, but there's not much you can do. Head to the back of town and inside the castle, then head up the stairs to the throne room.

Speak to the king to progress things, and eventually, things go south pretty quick again. Soon after, you'll find yourself in a cell.

Escape from Hyrule Castle

With Zelda now captive in jail, there's not much she can do. But soon after arriving in the jail cell, she's greeted by a yellow "spirit" from earlier — Tri. After some chatter, Tri will give Zelda the Tri Rod, and you'll have access to the core of Echoes of Wisdom's gameplay.

After Tri teaches you how to use the rod, walk up to the four-legged table in the cell and capture the Table Echo. Then, using that table, stack them up so you can climb onto the shelf above and over the broken wall into the neighbouring cell. Walk through the unlocked door, and then head left.

In the next room, you'll see that there are guards stationed around the room, so you need to stealth your way through the area.

Use the Table Echo to climb on top of the shelving and walk past the first guard. Drop down on the other side and pick up the Wooden Box Echo. Using the boxes, you can actually box in the next two guards to prevent them from walking around or spotting you, so lay some boxes down next to the already-available ones, and quickly sneak past them.

Next, there are two guards with their backs facing you, talking about breaking pots — remember this for later. You can walk straight by the guards and then climb up the ladder on the next shelving unit. Run across the cabinets and get the Hyrule Castle Pot Echo. With the pots, you'll want to throw them to distract the guards in the final section, allowing you to run past them uninterrupted.

You'll bump into Impa, who believes you and not the "king" who put you in jail. She'll give you the hood you picked up earlier, so you can disguise yourself. You'll also get a log, which contains a map and a log of all the Main Quests and Side Quests you've picked up.

Head up the stairs to trigger a cutscene, and you'll get your first Main Quest — The Mysterious Rifts.

In the next room, capture the Decorative Shrub Echo and use it to build a bridge to the left of you, allowing you to walk across the bookshelves with ease. On the last shelf, capture the Old Bed Echo and crate a small staircase to get you across the gap to an open window.

You're now outside the castle, but you're not safe yet. Head down the well nearby and you'll enter a side-on section underwater. Swim down and get the rupees, then get out of the water. Use a bed to get up the small ledge, and head down the ladder. Capture the Boulder Echo and then push the boulder into the water.

Hop onto the crate and place beds or boxes in the water to create a path. Then, on the next set of wooden boxes, drop a boulder onto them to weigh them down. Swim around and you'll be out of the waterways.

In the next room, approach the door at the top of the stairs and a cutscene will begin. Walk away, and the rift will start expanding. Jump into the rushing water and you'll be swept away by the current to a new area — the Suthorn Prairie.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.