Welcome to our Full Story Walkthrough for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

In this section of our walkthrough, we're covering the events of Jabul Waters, which includes A Rift in The Gerudo Desert Main Quest, the Southern Oasis Ruins Rift Main Quest, the Southern Gerudo Desert Rift Main Quest, the Ancestor's Cave of Rest Rift Main Quest, and the Stilled Desert Temple Ruins rift.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Walkthrough -A Rift In The Gerudo Desert Main Quest

Getting to Gerudo Desert

Gerudo Desert is easy to find — it's in the southwest corner of the map. You simply need to head west from Suthorn Forest to get there. The entrance is marked by a canyon with many crow enemies flying around, so you'll spot it fairly quickly. Activate the Waypoint at the entrance.

Navigating Gerudo Desert



As soon as you enter the desert proper, you want to head directly west. Grab the Aruroda Echo on the way through. You'll eventually reach Oasis, a small little sanctuary. You can make Smoothies here if you need to, which isn't a bad idea. Make sure you activate the Waypoint here.

If you want to explore, going North will take you to an area covered by a sandstorm. There are lots of good Echoes tucked away in here, like the Sand Piranha, the Holmill, the Tornando, and the Platboom.

From Oasis, head south towards a huge rift on the map. Navigate your way to the quest marker on the map, and you'll spot a Gerudo guarding some ruins. They won't let you in, so you need to get permission.

Close by, you'll hear some screams. Head east and you'll find a Gerudo woman who needs rescuing. Do so, and she'll thank you. Introducing herself as Dohna, she tells you she's looking into the rifts and wants you to come to Gerudo Town. That's northwest of where you are now, so head that way.

Gerudo Town

Activate the Waypoint and head inside the town. The shop has the Gerudo Sandal Accessory, which is good for dealing with quicksand, but isn't vital in our opinion. Head north to speak to the head of the village, who is doubtful of your abilities to fix the rifts.

Dohna leaves for the Oasis, so follow her and talk to her. She'll give you three locations to investigate, which will activate three very short Main Quests.

Southern Oasis Ruins Rift Main Quest

Head south from the Oasis, towards the area you met Dohna. You'll sport guards on the floor and some floating black blobs. All you need to do is defeat them.

Southern Gerudo Desert Rift Main Quest

Warp back to Gerudo Town and head south. You'll find some guards who have run out of water. Dohna will give you two Chilly Cactus to make a drink with. Warp back to the Oasis, talk to the Business Scrub, and use two Chilly Cactus to make a Cactus Smoothie.

Head back to the guards and give them the drink to clear the quest.

Ancestor's Cave of Rest Rift Main Quest

This last one is the longest. It's in a cave in the far north of the desert, through the sandstorm. Head through the dusty conditions and enter the cave once you're there. The guard will tell you he can't get to the other side, so you'll have to do it for him.

To the left, use Bind on the rock and move it out of the way. Head through the door and you'll have to defeat some Holmill — grab the Holmill Echo if you haven't got it yet. Afterwards, Bind the rock and move it to reveal a ladder. Climb down.

Here, you can use the Holmill to navigate the sand. Simply drop the echo where you want it to burrow and it will create a hole for you to fall through. The chest on the left contains a Golden Egg. There are some rupees lying around for you, too. Otherwise, just dig to the bottom, walk right, and climb up the ladder.

Light the two torches on the other side to finish the quest.

Return to Gerudo Town

Once you've completed all three quests, head back to Gerudo Town and return to speak with Seera. You haven't really solved anything, so she's still doubtful, but Facette attempts to arrest the pair of you. Seera steps in, but is stopped when news of a rift expanding reaches the town.

You can follow them by warping to the Oasis and heading northeast. Approach the rift, then enter it.

Stilled Desert Temple Ruins Rift

There are five different locations you need to visit to save Tri's friends and fix the rift. Here's where they all are:

Follow the path north and cross the tree branch to reach a ladder. Climb down and navigate through the cave of Platbooms — grab a Platboom Echo too if you don't have it, they're vital here. At the end, defeat one Platboom and ride the other up to reach the energy mass. Leave the cave and continue to go up and left. After defeating some echoes, climb up the steep cliff using your echoes, then atop a tree to reach another piece of energy. From the tree, go right and climb up another small cliff by some sand. The next energy is just waiting. Climb up the very top of the desert and head to the right. Use echoes to reach the platform there, then move the boulder to reveal another energy. Back near the beginning, you'll find a tall red stone pillar with energy on top. Either use the birds here to get over, or use other echoes to make a bridge. the Platboom is also good here.

You'll emerge from the rift, and everyone will finally believe you can save the Gerudo Desert. You can enter the sanctum, but you need to release the quicksand first. Head back to Oasis, head south, and speak to the guard to gain entry to the Cryptic Cavern.

Cryptic Cavern

Immediately hit the switch to the left with an Echo to open the door. You'll then be in a room with wind cannons. Use boulders to block their gusts so you can walk by, but you can also grab a Wind Cannon Echo while you're at it.

Head up through the first door to a room full of Pathblades. Defeat one for a Pathblade Echo, then hit the switch with an Echo. There is also a Gibdo to the right for a Gibdo Echo. Open the chest for a Silver Key.

Head south, defeat the enemies, and exit through the left door. Return to the beginning of the wind room and unlock the door to access a ladder.

Climb down the ladder to a side-on section with Pathblades. Make your way past them by defeating them or Binding them. You can grab the treasure chest with Bind to access it for 20 rupees.

Head down and to the right and use your Wind Cannon to blow the sand mounds away. Avoid the Pathblades and head up. To your right is a Gibdo Lv. 2 Echo. Defeat and catch it, then head right to find the plug. pull it with Bind to drain the sand from the sanctum, allowing you to enter.

Leave the cavern to the right and head outside. Walk into the Sanctum to find the rift opening, and the entrance to your next dungeon, the Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.