In this section of our walkthrough, we're covering the events of the Suthorn Prairie, the Suthorn Forest, and the first time you enter the Still World.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Walkthrough -The Mysterious Rifts Main Quest

Suthorn Prairie

After the events at Hyrule Castle, you'll wake up in a sandy cave. Capture the Rock Echo and leave the cave to find yourself on the beach. Tri will point out an enemy, which you can defeat by throwing rocks at. Capture the Zol Echo.

Using some beds you can jump over the Sea Urchin enemies and get to the other side of the beach — capture the Sea Urchin Echo if you manage to defeat one with rocks.

South, using beds, you can make it across the sea and grab a Heart Piece. Climb up onto the rocks in the sea and head north, using beds to create a bridge where there's a broken ladder.

At the end, climb into the cave. Defeat the Keese for a Keese Echo. By the climbing wall, drop a boulder onto the wooden boxes to reach a second Heart Piece.

Exit out to the right to emerge in Suthorn Prairie proper. Head down the path and you'll eventually reach Suthorn Village. Just before that, use some beds to climb up to a treasure chest containing 50 rupees.

Suthorn Village



There's not a lot to do in the village right now, but if you speak to the villagers, they'll talk about someone called Link. Who's that? Anyway, head inside the houses for a Meat Echo and Pot Echo.

You can also grab the Trampoline Echo from next to the Item Shop. If you have 80 rupees, you can buy a Heart Piece in the shop, too. Jump down the well for a chest containing 5 jars of floral nectar.

Lueberry isn't here, so leave the village from the east side when you're done. Grab the Sign Echo as you leave.

Suthorn Forest

Things get a bit more dangerous in the forest, as there are more enemies about. First of all, you'll unlock your first Waypoint here — make sure you grab these as you go, as you can fast travel to these at any point.

Continue to follow the path around. There's a chest containing some Electro Apples on the way, and if you use beds to climb up a nearby cliff, you'll get 20 rupees for your trouble.

Defeat one of the snake monsters hiding in the grass to get the Rope Echo, a handy enemy to have this early on. North of the snake area is a cave — head inside, grab the Caramadillo Echo, and make your way around it to get another Heart Piece.

Leave the cave and head west for a Spear Moblin Echo. There's a Moblin camp close by too — defeat them for a chest containing 10 refreshing grapes.

Eventually, you'll spot a large mass of purple in the exact place you need to be. Continue east instead — there's a small lake here containing fairies if you need a quick heal. Past the Moblin camp you'll find the origin of the large rift, and Tri will grant you the ability to enter these rifts. Do so.

Stilled Suthorn Forest

Welcome to the Still World. You'll be jumping into these rifts throughout Echoes of Wisdom, so let's get stuck in.

This one is short and simple. Just follow the path, listening to Tri explain things as you go. You'll spot the advisor on the way — a good hint at just what's going on in Hyrule. There's a cave with some enemies inside if you want to fight them, but make sure you break the boxes for some goodies, too.

Keep following the floating platforms west and northwest until you reach a large structure, the Suthorn Ruins, your very first dungeon.

