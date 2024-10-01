The Platboom is an unusual Echo in Echoes of Wisdom, mostly because it doesn't look like a normal enemy, but it's also one of the best Echoes for travelling around Hyrule.

You'll want to get your hands on the Platboom as soon as you can, as it will make solving puzzles and getting those Heart Pieces much easier.

In this guide, we'll tell you where to find the Platboom, and how to use this fantastic Echo.

Platboom Locations - Where To Find The Platboom Echo

The Platboom Echo can be found early, especially if you head to the Gerudo Desert as your first destination.

You can find the Platboom in two locations — the first is during the A Rift in the Gerudo Desert Main Quest, in the Stilled Desert Temple Ruins Rift. You'll find a couple of them inside one of the caves inside the rift.

The second location is inside a cave behind Gerudo Town. This cave is also home to a Heart Piece, so you'll want to head there eventually anyway. To get to the cave, you'll need to use Beds or other platforming Echoes to climb up the cliff.

This enemy looks like a falling spiked platform which is yellow in the middle and has eyes. It's pretty distinctive, and you might even think it's not an enemy - but you can very much defeat it with some well-timed Spear Moblins, Bombfish, or even Swordfighter Form.

What does the Platboom Echo do?

The Platboom is pretty simple — you can use it like a platform that can also squash enemies. Think of it as an elevator — it rises up before dropping down and crushing enemies.

It costs 3 energy (▲) to summon, so fairly expensive in the early hours, but when Tri reaches level 8, its cost will drop to 2 energy, meaning you'll eventually be able to summon three Platbooms at once.

Platbooms might just be one of the best Echoes in the game as it can get much higher than multiple Beds or Water Blocks at an overall lower cost.

