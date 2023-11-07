What do we mean by 'adult Switch games'? We're talking Switch games that may deal with mature themes that aren't appropriate for kids or younger gamers. They may be graphically violent or feature disturbing stories. Naturally, many horror games fall into this category, but games across all genres can be adult-only affairs. In this list, we're highlighting some of the very best 18+ games on Switch.

What do we NOT mean by 'adult Switch games'? We're not necessarily referring to games showcasing substantial bosoms, nakedness, or sexual themes and references. Those aspects may well crop up in the software below, but we're not going to flood this list with the many horny 'Hentai' puzzlers on Switch eShop; not down to any moralistic objection, you understand — simply because they're not very good. If you like 'em, have at 'em! (And if you feel there's something we've overlooked that is genuinely 'Best Adult Switch Games' material to hang with the likes of Witcher 3, feel free to let us know.)

So then, enough prevarication about the bush. Let's take a look at the best games for adults on Nintendo Switch...

DOOM (Switch) Publisher: Bethesda Softworks / Developer: Panic Button Release Date: 10th Nov 2017 ( USA ) / 10th Nov 2017 ( UK/EU )

















DOOM is one of the best first-person shooters we've ever played — an incredible game, flaws and all — and it's certainly one of the best in its class on Switch. There's a certain magical quality about having a game this good on the go. Its brilliant campaign is reason enough to pick it up, but DOOM's multiplayer was also surprisingly good, with small arenas that make matches feel reminiscent of the halcyon days of first-person shooters when Unreal Tournament reigned supreme. While it's perhaps not as polished as it is on other formats, having DOOM in portable form is a revelation, and developer Panic Button deserves high praise for porting over id Software's classic title so brilliantly. And if you're after more of the head-splitting same, there's always DOOM Eternal to (rip and) tear through. DOOM $54.15

£43.95

Amazon (US)

Dusk (Switch eShop) Publisher: New Blood Interactive / Developer: New Blood Interactive Release Date: 28th Oct 2021 ( USA ) / 28th Oct 2021 ( UK/EU )

















Dusk is one hell of an impressive piece of software and possibly the single best Unity port to Switch we've ever seen, sidestepping typical performance problems and delivering a brilliant experience of a brilliant game. It's not as good a game as Quake, but almost nothing is. There's a relatively limited arsenal of weapons — they're all great, but there's no iconic gun here, just your usual pistol, shotty, assault rifle, explosives, et al. We're being churlish with our criticisms here, though — ultimately, Dusk is another absolute cracker in Switch's FPS roster.