The latest UK Charts data is in, and there's honestly very little change in the top ten this week, with EA SPORTS FC 26 once again claiming the top spot.
In fact, the top eight games have all played a bit of a switcheroo, while the latter two spots in the top ten are taken up by Battlefield 6 and Just Dance 2026 Edition. Meanwhile, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond continues its descent down the charts to land at number 17, though with sales skewed heavily in favour of the Switch 2, this perhaps suggests that the hardcore crowd are still picking it up in droves.
Mario Kart continues to demonstrate its widespread appeal, with both World and 8 Deluxe once again taking up their positions in the top ten. It'll be interesting to see how long this keeps up as the Switch 2 expands its library further in 2026.
Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
2
|1
|EA Sports FC 26
|PS5 47%, Switch 22%, Xbox 14%, PS4 10%, Switch 2 7%
|
1
|
2
|Mario Kart World
|
4
|3
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|
3
|4
|
Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Switch 66%, Switch 2 34%
|
6
|5
|Minecraft
|
5
|6
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
8
|7
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|
7
|8
|Ghost of Yotei
|
18
|9
|Battlefield 6
|
14
|10
|Just Dance 2026 Edition
|
12
|11
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
13
|12
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|
10
|13
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|
16
|14
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
19
|15
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
26
|16
|
Astro Bot
|
15
|17
|
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
|Switch 2 73%, Switch 27%
|
36
|18
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
35
|19
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
21
|20
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 39%, PS5 22%, Switch 2 21%, PS4 16%
|
31
|21
|Jurassic World: Evolution 3
|
9
|22
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS4 48%, PS5 43%, Xbox 3%, Switch 3%
|
27
|23
|
Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
|Switch 45%, PS5 38%, Xbox 10%, PS4 7%
|
-
|24
|Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
|PS5 40%, Switch 36%, PS4 15%, Xbox 8%
|
-
|25
|F1 25
|
25
|26
|
Assassin's Creed Shadows
|PS5 65%, Switch 2 19%, Xbox 16%
|
29
|27
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 58%, Switch 2 42%
|
17
|28
|
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS5 57%, PS4 41%, Switch 1%, Xbox 1%
|
34
|29
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 64%, Switch 2 36%
|
-
|30
|
Let's Sing 2026
|Switch 90%, PS5 9%, Xbox 1%
|
-
|31
|Gran Turismo 7
|
32
|32
|Carnival Games
|
38
|33
|Mafia: The Old Country
|
39
|34
|
Minecraft: PlayStation Edition
|
30
|35
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
-
|36
|
WWE 2K25
|PS5 60%, PS4 17%, Xbox 15%, Switch 2 8%
|
33
|37
|
Bluey: The Videogame
|Switch 93%, PS5 4%, PS4 3%, Xbox 0%
|
NEW
|38
|
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes Edition
|
-
|39
|
My Universe: Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs
|Switch 100%, PS4 0%
|
24
|40
|
Star Wars Outlaws
|PS5 57%, Switch 2 33%, Xbox 10%
[Compiled by GfK]