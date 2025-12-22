The latest UK Charts data is in, and there's honestly very little change in the top ten this week, with EA SPORTS FC 26 once again claiming the top spot.

In fact, the top eight games have all played a bit of a switcheroo, while the latter two spots in the top ten are taken up by Battlefield 6 and Just Dance 2026 Edition. Meanwhile, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond continues its descent down the charts to land at number 17, though with sales skewed heavily in favour of the Switch 2, this perhaps suggests that the hardcore crowd are still picking it up in droves.

Mario Kart continues to demonstrate its widespread appeal, with both World and 8 Deluxe once again taking up their positions in the top ten. It'll be interesting to see how long this keeps up as the Switch 2 expands its library further in 2026.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 47%, Switch 22%, Xbox 14%, PS4 10%, Switch 2 7% 1 2 Mario Kart World 4 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 3 4 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 66%, Switch 2 34% 6 5 Minecraft 5 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 8 7 Donkey Kong Bananza 7 8 Ghost of Yotei 18 9

Battlefield 6



14 10

Just Dance 2026 Edition



12 11

Nintendo Switch Sports



13 12

Super Mario Party Jamboree



10 13

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2



16 14

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

19 15

Grand Theft Auto V



26 16

Astro Bot

15 17

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Switch 2 73%, Switch 27% 36 18

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

35 19

Super Mario Bros. Wonder



21 20

Hogwarts Legacy

Switch 39%, PS5 22%, Switch 2 21%, PS4 16% 31 21

Jurassic World: Evolution 3



9 22

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

PS4 48%, PS5 43%, Xbox 3%, Switch 3% 27 23

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds Switch 45%, PS5 38%, Xbox 10%, PS4 7% - 24

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions PS5 40%, Switch 36%, PS4 15%, Xbox 8% - 25

F1 25



25 26

Assassin's Creed Shadows PS5 65%, Switch 2 19%, Xbox 16% 29 27

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Switch 58%, Switch 2 42% 17 28

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 57%, PS4 41%, Switch 1%, Xbox 1% 34 29

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Switch 64%, Switch 2 36% - 30

Let's Sing 2026 Switch 90%, PS5 9%, Xbox 1% - 31

Gran Turismo 7



32 32

Carnival Games

38 33

Mafia: The Old Country



39 34

Minecraft: PlayStation Edition

30 35

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition



- 36

WWE 2K25 PS5 60%, PS4 17%, Xbox 15%, Switch 2 8% 33 37

Bluey: The Videogame Switch 93%, PS5 4%, PS4 3%, Xbox 0% NEW 38

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes Edition

- 39

My Universe: Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs Switch 100%, PS4 0% 24 40

Star Wars Outlaws PS5 57%, Switch 2 33%, Xbox 10%

[Compiled by GfK]

