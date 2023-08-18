Cast your tired minds all the way back through the mists of time to the year 2010. It was a truly great 12 months for video games, with the likes of Super Mario Galaxy 2, the best Mass Effect – AKA Mass Effect 2 – and the juggernaut that is Xenoblade Chronicles all arriving on the scene. It was also the year that David Cameron was appointed Prime Minister of the UK, but we’ll…eh…let’s not think about that just now.
As highly anticipated and ultimately well-received as these amazing games were, they still stood somewhat in the shadow of the year’s biggest release, the all-conquering behemoth that was Red Dead Redemption. Rockstar Games’ epic Western was a real tour de force, a surprisingly serious, studied, and actually rather emotional rumination on the final days of the American frontier, which also had plenty of toilet humour and knockabout ragdoll violence, of course. It remains one of the highest-ranked games of all time on Metacritic and was heralded as Rockstar’s best work to date by many critics at the time. Now that’s really saying something.
If you’ve never played it before, you’ve certainly seen and heard plenty about it, we’re sure. It’s one of the all-time greats, it spawned a sequel that’s up there with the very best modern gaming has to offer, and, well looky here pardner, it’s just arrived on Nintendo Switch. We already know some folks aren’t happy about the high price tag *spits chewing tobacco into the dirt* and we’re in agreement on that front, but 'round these parts we’re also concerned with how it plays and performs — whether it’s all hat and no cattle, as the man says.
Well, let’s get straight to it, dagnammit. This is a fine version of a fantastic game, running at a solid 30fps whilst – whether intentionally or not – looking slightly better than we remember from the last time we booted it up on ye olde-timey PS3 and Xbox 360 consoles. If you’ve seen any of the comparison videos currently floating around the internet you may have noticed this Switch port appears brighter and more vibrant in places. It certainly doesn’t seem to have been touched up in any way in terms of its textures or character models, and everything moves and plays as it did, but the lighting here seems a tad more pleasant in places and it’s less fuzzy overall thanks to portable mode’s smaller screen and a slightly higher resolution whilst docked.
In portable mode, the game looks positively radiant, in fact, with that small screen hiding jaggies and making pop-in less noticeable than when you’ve got it hooked up to a TV, where minor flaws and blemishes are laid bare. Blazing across the Wild West on your trusty steed looks great here, then, and during our time with the campaign and the excellent Undead Nightmare, we haven’t had any issues or bugs.
So, this is John Marston’s odyssey looking and feeling pretty great, an enormous slice of Rockstar’s very best work jammed into portable form in perfect working order. Job’s a good ‘un, slap a 10 on that varmint, send it on up to the ranch, and we’ll mosey on down to the bar for a sarsaparilla. Something like that. If only it were so straightforward. The thing is, no matter how amazing the game is, and it really is still quite something, there’s an underlying lack of reverence here, especially for the price tag, that makes it hard to be as positive as we’d like to about this exciting release.
We’re not expecting Rockstar to turn around and serve us up a fully remastered spectacle, that’s never gonna happen, especially on the ageing Switch hardware, but when it feels so threadbare, when the graphics haven’t had any noticeable touch-ups and when you haven’t added any gyro controls or other bits and bobs, it’s really hard to feel as enthused as we could and should be had we got a little something extra for our money over a decade later.
Yes, you get Undead Nightmare, the highly entertaining single-player zombie DLC, and you’re getting all the rest of the add-ons and updates that came along with the Game of the Year edition, but on the flipside multiplayer is out. That’s a big omission, one that we could perhaps overlook (and fully understand from a technical standpoint) if you weren’t charging us full price for a 13-year-old game. What’s here isn’t anywhere near a shambles like Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was. If you just want Red Dead Redemption on Switch, well, this is it and it plays and looks fine. But doesn’t a game this great deserve a little more than just 'fine'? If the Switch can handle The Witcher 3 couldn’t we have had a little more TLC for this older and smaller open-world effort?
We’re only slightly disappointed because we care. Thinking back on our first time playing this one, that amazing opening sequence on the train, an opening that absolutely took us by surprise the first time around with its grittiness and willingness to delve straight into the real-world issues of the time. Dutch’s grand speeches, sauntering into Mexico for the first time accompanied by an incredible musical interlude…there’s some timeless stuff here, and that’s all before a highly charged and genuinely emotional ending.
Along the way there are plenty of classic Rockstar side quests, involving a delightfully odd bunch of unsavoury characters, that are a blast to play through for the dialogue and acting as much as for the shooting, and returning to the game now it all holds up pretty well. Yes, it may not match its prequel in terms of gravitas, or with regards to its core gameplay, which is certainly a little janky in places by today’s standards, but it’s still a very good time, with plenty of beautifully framed shots and camerawork ensuring the captivating narrative here doesn’t look all of its 13 years.
In terms of the action at hand, though, it definitely does feel its age, especially with regards to how Marston manoeuvres whilst off his horse. It really does resemble trying to turn a bus in a narrow lane at times. However, the most important stuff — the gunning down of outlaws, gang members, and other folk you just felt like blasting to kingdom come for no good reason — is still fun despite these rough edges, the slo-mo targeting is as slick and stylish as ever, and those exaggerated ragdoll physics never get old as you choose which limbs to pump full of lead. We’ve also been surprised by just how engrossing the story still is. If you’ve played the prequel and never managed to get around to this older game, you should make the time to dive in, as it stands up and enriches the experience of making your way through the events of 2018’s masterpiece.
Indeed, if you’ve never saddled up and journeyed through John Marston’s epic tale before, regardless of the rather high price tag it’s currently sat at, we still highly recommend picking this one up – it’s a no-brainer if Switch is your only option for doing so – and even those of us who’ve been through it before can find plenty to enjoy in returning to the American frontier to experience it all over again.
So, to the score. We’d love to award a higher number, as the game – and the experience of playing it handheld — is certainly worthy of one, but as things stand this Red Dead Redemption on Nintendo Switch rides into the eShop in perfect working condition, but with zero bells or whistles, and at a price that leaves a bad taste in the mouth of many. This game deserves its remasters, revamps, remakes, and if it can't get those it at least deserves a little more attention than the no-fuss port we've got ourselves here. In the end, it’s your choice whether to saddle up or skedaddle, cowboy.
Conclusion
Red Dead Redemption on Switch is a straightforward port of 2010's masterpiece with no added bells or whistles for a rather high price tag. If you can get over that, this is a game we highly recommend digging into, especially if you've yet to experience it. Rockstar's Western epic holds up surprisingly well, its story is as powerful as ever, its knockabout action still feels great, and it looks and plays perfectly well on Nintendo's console. Multiplayer has been cut, which is a sore but understandable excision, and we'd really have liked to see effort put into adding gyro controls or touching up the graphics a little, but it is what it is. This is a proper all-timer ported successfully to Switch and, if you can stump up the cash, you'll have a great time here regardless of the lack of TLC.
I've never played this game. Can someone please explain to me the nature of the multiplayer mode that was removed in this version, and also the reason why this is considered an understandable cut?
This is how a port should be done, I see the "barebones port" as a positive. Personally, I don't care about multilayer, but I understand it's important to some people.
@EarthboundBenjy I think Rockstar doesn't want to take the risk of a multiplayer that might be short-lived.
Great review, but again, I find double standards when it comes to pricing. Why is this game in particular singled-out? We've seen Nintendo games too getting a similar treatment, and a number of 'em received little to no negative feedback from people in this respect.
Hmm... 8/10. Sounds right. Now, we need information about the physical release... I don't need something like L.A. Noire. I want the game 100% on the cartridge.
I've got no problem with barebones. If that makes a better port then great. But the price should match that. 50 bucks is unreasonable.
@EarthboundBenjy
Co-op heists and missions as well as various competitive modes. Including duels and team death matches. All connected in a free roam mode if I recall correctly.
I have vivid memories in the 360 era steering a wagon with friends into a gorge full of enemies (AI / bots) whilst they hurl dynamite.
I don’t believe the missions or heists being particularly complex or full of depth, but they were fun.
The competitive modes were a nice add-on but they got repetitive fast. You could always just mess around in free roam too. Go to Mexico, camp in the fort with the cannon, and try to survive as the “police” come for you.
It (multiplayer) as a package was definitely substantial but not an experience I would expect to be good on Switch considering it’s lackluster online capabilities.
Why it’s not on PS4 and why there isn’t a PC version is where the problems (scope) truly lie if you ask me. Price for omissions and lack of upgrades follows.
Compare this to the effort in Quake II. Quite ironic but nonetheless, we have RDR, one of my all time favourites, on the go. There is something to be said about that.
@Strumpan I remember the negative feedback the Grand Theft Auto trilogy received by the change in art direction. Now we have a well-running game that's close to the original. I sometimes don't know what people want. lol
Under Marshall law, you're under ARREST Take Two/RockStar!! People, this is an XBOX360/PS3 game! It's 13 friggin years old! Just because it's now on Switch shouldn't make you immediately allow a publisher bend you over like this! Make a statement to all publishers, this is NOT okay! $50 is a fistful of hard earned cash you can spend 1/5th of it and get a game like Quake II which is REMASTERED and online cross play!!
If a game is amazing, then asking $50 from someone who has never played it before is reasonable. The price will come down. Yeah, it's probably too high for folk who have already bought it...but wait for a sale or it to come down in price. Rockstar won't think any less of you lol. But the fact that they didn't incentivise folk to buy it again (lack of new features and specific format release) means it's not aimed at you. Sorry to break it to you. The $50 is for a new audience. No need for drama. Just patience...
0/10 review, you didn't break it into three sections: the Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Good to see it runs well and we didn't get another GTA Trilogy DE disaster, but I'll wait for the physical or a good sale. Got a few games I can trade in to significantly drop that price.
Now if they don't want to bring GTA 5 to the Switch, I'd happily take a GTA 4 port for $40AUD at most.
@Stamina_Wheel
For Rock* to stop cutting corners. The level of effort here is fine but the price should reflect that.
It’s not a one size fits all approach. If there was a PC port and this launched at $30 USD, people would accept this.
You’re telling me you would compare this effort to Metroid Prime Remastered Edit: which sold for 40$?
@EarthboundBenjy The multiplayer included different game modes like death matches etc., but the most substantial aspect was the free roam mode. It included an rpg style progression system with different player levels, unlockables, and quests/tasks. It was great to play with friends, as you could control different territories and defend them against rival players. Although, the multiplayer aspect of the free roam was actually optional; it could be enjoyed solo online or offline via system link. It made up the majority of the game's post campaign content, including dlc which is now absent without it.
I've no clue why such a crucial feature was omitted.
Yeah the price could and probably should have been lower, but everyone keeps complaining that it's a "bare-bones port" as if Rockstar had promised something other than what we've received, they didn't. They marketed it a one for one port and that's what they've given us. Stop complaining, you just sound entitled. Personally, I'm perfectly happy with the game. It runs and looks great on the OLED and I can finally play it on the go, what's not to love
@Stamina_Wheel those are not the only two options. Either remaster the game - improve the assets, up the resolution, implement some QoL improvements etc and sell it at a premium, or do the bare minimum and just get the thing running and sell it for a reasonable price. The GTA trilogy and this RDR release fall into neither of these categories...
@Stamina_Wheel Other games typically get some enhancements, usually in visually and a few QoL things, rather then bring a straight up port like this game seems to be. This seems to be almost 100% the old game with content removed (multiplayer) which you typically don't see much. Hence why this one is singled out. If this received a graphical update at least then it wouldn't have gotten quite as much flack I'm sure, even with the omission of multiplayer.
@Hwatt Metroid Prime Remastered is cheaper.
However, price says actually very little about the effort that went into making a game playable on a system. Most people seem to think that it's just a couple of things that need to be tweaked. Sure, sometimes that's indeed the case, but not here.
The game runs on a very troublesome engine, and the fact that it runs as well as it does now is quite a miracle. It is no wonder why some of the industry's most-talented people were involved making it a reality.
I think some people have set their expectations on a level that's unrealistic, both in terms of pricing and overall feasibility/effort.
In the end, one can always wait for a sale.
Good on the devs for a straightforward, working port.
Hmm, ok, I liked GUN on my original xBox, so might get this next year
@Stamina_Wheel I agree, but can also imagine the people complaining about the GTA ports (I would definitely agree with them) aren't the same people complaining about this port.
@Stamina_Wheel I’ve seen many complain about Nintendo doing the same too. But I think the real issue here is that they have done almost nothing to it apart from cut something out, yet charged more for it. How is a port costing more but with less features than the original? Yes, it has the DLC, but that was £10. Also, it is available in a better state for cheaper and with multiplayer on Xbox, really driving home how bad a deal this is.
I haven’t played it but look forward to doing so. I’m going to hang about for the physical release though.
One question, how much text is there and how easy is it to read? I find Witcher played portable difficult to enjoy as I like to read about all the items and lore etc, but can’t as it is so titchy, even with reading specs.
I’m not happy on the pricing but may redeem itself if they put the whole game on the physical cartridge. If not, then they really are being cheapskates.
@GrailUK thank you, this is a good take. Many others are civil in expressing their disappointment and make good points in their arguments but some seem to be bent out of shape big time about it when, as you said, they probably werent the target audience in the first place
@Stamina_Wheel
Look, I agree with you that the getting the game on switch is an achievement but we can’t ignore why the general reaction was negative.
We have many examples of ports and remasters coming out that offer more content or improvements at an adjusted retail price.
I would love to pick this game up again but for $50 in a year full of excellent releases… no. I have and likely others, have limited budget towards games. I just don’t see a moment where I walk into a store to pick this up considering the full scope at the price they want.
@TheJGG I came here looking for that very thing.
@KIRO I read somewhere that the in game text can be tweaked to your personal preference
You really can't please everyone can you! We should be talking about how good the game is, yes it's an old port port but compare this to Pokémon Scarlet Violet and it's better graphically AND is cheaper.
Nintendo have done direct ports from the Wii U and still want you to pay top dollar for essentially the same game, same with Rune Factory 4 and 3, slight tweaks but it's the same. I'm not defending Rockstar in anyway but feel they're taking more flak than others possibly due to the chaos that was the GTA Trilogy biting them on the a$$
@GrailUK I don’t know, I have never played it before and am tempted but charging more for an old game with less in it and doing next to no work on it seems ridiculous. It is comparing it to other ports now, which at least had some work done and didn't have things removed.
It’s RDR on the go. On the Switch. Complaining about this port is whining on a high level.
@antisumo I think they are taking more for it because you can buy a better version for cheaper elsewhere and with all the content, plus they removed things. I don’t think the GTA Trilogy really comes into it.
If they were able to get RDR running this well on the Switch, I have higher hopes (with the right developer) that GTA IV could also run quite well too. Given the install base of the Switch, it seems more of when than if it happens.
I just wish the DLC was not part of the package to reduce the base price. There’s a good chance I’ll only play through the story (never played it & don’t care for multiplayer), so it’ll have to wait until a sale.
I don't see the price as an issue here. Isn't any publisher free to price any game in the way they see fit? Sales figures and revenue will say it all. I paid the price for a technically very well executed RDR experience on Switch.
@Stamina_Wheel For real, I don't remember there being such a big outrage when Nintendo sold for example 3D All Stars for 60$
@CharlieFen not everyone has the luxury of buying it cheaper on a different system though
Good to see a fair review. I can't wait to play it, pre-ordered the physical copy so I'm waiting patiently.
@Vyacheslav333 Whole game will be on cartridge for sure. Base is a bit over 11GB, so there's no other way but to release it on a 16GB cartridge.
@DarrenWarrenV Well, I hope so.
https://www.amazon.de/-/en/dp/B0CFF4V91B
There's no mention of a code in the box, so it will be. Batman:
https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0C93BXSYY
@Strumpan I'm fine with barebones ports but not when they're 50 dollars. Especially when it's just 30 on xBox. I think the "outrage" is probably compounded by the fact that it was rumored to be a remake and then wasn't, but I still think the 50 dollar pricetag is pretty dumb.
The second game is in my top five of all time, but I never played this one. I am excited to get it, but holding off. For myself, I can't justify buying at that price when I have a pile of unfinished games I already own.
As someone who’s never played it and hearing all the positivity about the game I’m fine with this port and paid the price of entry. It’s a shame nothing was really done to it, though the SwitchUp YouTube channel shows the image is clearer than the original game.
Of all things I think I’d have like to have seen would have been gyro aiming.
Now for the upcoming Batman trilogy, I really hope that’s a good one!
The lack of multiplayer, gyro and whatever else you want I can agree about being factors that lower scores, but I'll always disagree about MSRP being one as nowadays most games eventually get discounted, potentially even substantially (in fact, I'll get this game myself on sale digitally if I can't get it physically here in Italy), and I'd hate to see people miss an overall great if not better game in the future because of that.
Not to mention that like @Stamina_Wheel I wonder why this game in particular is singled-out when it happens all the time, even for Nintendo games...
I sure love this game, but I don’t love that price and, frankly, the release schedule is too thick to warrant a purchase, but we all wanted this port to happen. If the industry slows down a bit and I get caught up with my new releases come this winter, I’d be lying if I didn’t acknowledge how nice RDR on handheld might feel.
@fieldboss If you haven't played it before it's essential stuff really
@antisumo true but that doesn’t help the perceived value of this, when it is cheaper and a higher quality elsewhere, as well as having all the content
@DarrenWarrenV I was worried they would go 8gb and put the DLC as a download or something
A great game I played back on the 360. Not really interested in picking it up for Switch or PS4 though.
@CharlieFen They can't do that if base file is over 11GB. Either 16GB or a code in the box. DLC is in that 11GB base file.
I honestly feel that the price of a game should not be part of a review score as long as the price isn't outragious. (IE. more than regular full price game).
Full price Switch games are €60 - €65, this game is €50. So...
@DarrenWarrenV good to know, thanks! See that makes the price a little better, as the digital is always the same as physical. Now what bugs me most is how so many games release digital first nowadays, I’m still waiting for the physical Pikmin 1 and 2! Now that I wouldn’t be surprised if they split, as you can buy those separately, but hopefully not.
@sanderev but it is more than the price on Xbox, which is better quality and has more in it…
@CharlieFen Then get it on XBOX. Games are often more expensive on different systems.
But I would love to see you play that XBOX version on a train, plane, bus, etc. Without streaming.
Loved this when it originally released. Will be there day-one for the physical release in October.
@CharlieFen What makes it perplexing to me is on the one hand folk proclaim it a masterpiece and one of Rockstars' finest works and in the next breath saying it isn't worth $50!
There are too many folk who own everything skewing a game's worth on the internet. Saying it isn't worth it because they are buying it again is worthless to me.
And another thing that grind my gears is folk are quick to offer buying everything is the answer lol. Buy a PS5. Buy an XBox. Lol. NO! Not because I don't like them, but because I don't want to own everything.
So far so good. Played a little over an hour last night
Nice to hear it runs well. I mean it should anyway. If the switch can't handle a decade old PS3 game then we have serious problems. I couldn't give a horses ass about multi-player or gyro controls though so what kinda complaints are those? Never cared for online play especially in a largely single player experience and gyro just doesn't work like a good old couple of thumbs do.
Anyway I'm glad people who never played this one finally get to! Have a rootin tooting good time everyone!
A $30-40 price point would have been nice but I'm actually okay with $50 since the game runs almost flawlessly from my experience so far.
@CharlieFen I'm buying only physical releases with full games on cartridges, so I understand everything. It is frustrating that we have to wait so long for our copy, I agree. I do have a modded Switch OLED, so I could get if right now, but I'll just wait.
@sanderev you’re missing the point, it is about value. This costs the same on PS4 and Switch, it has no real upgrades and is missing things. I have rarely heard of a port removing features and if it does it usually makes up for it with it looking significantly better than it used to. It should not also cost more either.
@GrailUK I’m not saying buy everything, it is value that is the issue. It is hard to stomach a port that looks only slightly better than when it first released and is missing features costing more than it did originally. That’s the issue. I’m not saying buy it on Xbox, but when there is a better version out there with all content and it is cheaper, then that is an issue.
@GrailUK it is the laziness and greed of Rockstar, they should treat the franchise better.
Lets look at it from a different perspective - a classic game is ported to two of the three consoles. That port has half the content cut out, looks not far off the same as the original, but costs twice as much. The remaining of the three consoles is still selling it at the original price with all the content but have also given it an upgrade and it looks better. Would you be happy with that?
Now that is an extreme example, but it is taking what Rockstar is doing even further. Games should not be missing content and charging more for that, especially if nothing else has been done to it and it is still for sale elsewhere. From a business perspective, that is turning customers away.
