Nintendo has a long history of sponsoring professional sports teams, and one club it's continued to support over the years is the Japanese football side, Kyoto Sanga, which currently competes in Japan's top-flight competition known as the J-League.

Nintendo owns 16.6% of this club, and ever since it signed on in 1993, the video game giant's traditional 19th-century kanji logo has appeared on the back of the kit, above the player number. Now, in a slight and subtle update to the shirt for the new season, the logo is surrounded by Pikmin.

So, while the traditional logo might not be quite as recognisable here in the west, you can now at least impress fellow Nintendo fans (and maybe some sports ones) with these colourful Pikmin.

Again, while it might not be quite as easy to spot as Nintendo's ACF Fiorentina kit featuring the company's red (and iconic) "racetrack" logo, any fan of Nintendo should definitely notice. As for the rest of the kit, as you can see in the images above, it features the usual purples, white and red colours – matching the club's emblem.

As Nintendo fans should know, Shigeru Miyamoto has a soft spot for Pikmin, and has previously mentioned how he considers them to be Nintendo's most "global characters", so it's no surprise they continue to pop up pretty much everywhere.

On a slightly related note, Nintendo this week rolled out a new game update for Pikmin 4 on the Switch to fix multiple bugs.