Start checking your wish lists, because Nintendo is back with a fresh batch of European eShop discounts.

The 'Summer Sale' kicked off on 10th June and will be bringing sweet savings to thousands of eShop delights until 23rd June. This one is only available on the European eShop, though our friends across the pond can check out the 'Mega Extreme Fun' sale for all North American savings.

Of course, with a list of discounted games in the thousands, it can be quite the challenge to wade through listings and pick out the real gems on offer. But that's where we come in! Below, we have presented every game in Nintendo's Summer Sale that we awarded a 9/10 or higher, so you can easily find the cream of the crop.

All the following savings have been listed in GBP, but you can find EUR prices by checking out your respective eShop.

If you want to grab some eShop credit before diving into the discounts, you can check out our store or follow the links below for all available options.

Here come the best of the best, in no particular order...

Balatro (Switch eShop) Publisher: PlayStack / Developer: LocalThunk Release Date: 20th Feb 2024 ( USA ) / 20th Feb 2024 ( UK/EU )

















£11.51 (-10%) Balatro is a roguelike for gamers who don't like roguelikes... and then everybody else on top of that. It utterly nails what it sets out to do, providing an instantly accessible, satisfying, and addictive gameplay loop that anybody can grasp. It's an immensely enjoyable experience from the start, but as you get deeper in, there's really nothing else quite like it. A clear and obvious frontrunner for GOTY 2024. Utterly sublime.

Outer Wilds (Switch eShop) Publisher: Annapurna Interactive / Developer: Mobius Digital Release Date: 7th Dec 2023 ( USA ) / 7th Dec 2023 ( UK/EU )









£14.59 (-30%) If you can overlook the technical challenges – and we could – Outer Wilds remains a wondrous experience on Switch. With almost no gating and free rein to investigate a rich corner of the universe, it captures the quest for learning in the most direct way possible: the only reward for progress is knowledge. Starting with no information at all, you come to understand the intricacies of this little solar system better than its inhabitants. Having soared through such an epic, introspective, and existentially inquisitive adventure, we probably came to understand ourselves a little more, too.

A Short Hike (Switch eShop) Publisher: Whippoorwill / Developer: Adam Robinson-Yu Release Date: 18th Aug 2020 ( USA ) / 18th Aug 2020 ( UK/EU )

















£3.77 (-40%) A Short Hike is a fat-free experience from top to bottom – or should we say bottom to top? It's the kind of game that makes us just sigh with happiness when we recall our time with it, and even having played it through to its ostensible conclusion multiple times, we know for a fact there are still things to see and do on that mountain. What we have here is something of an apotheosis – a milestone in indie games akin to Cave Story, or Spelunky. The very best bits of multiple game genres, stripped of all padding and bloat, mixed perfectly into a delicious video game stew that only gets richer and richer the more you play. An exploration in every sense of the word, A Short Hike is cute without being twee, challenging without being obnoxious, and emotional without being cloying. A landmark game for all ages. Don't miss this one.

Chained Echoes (Switch eShop) Publisher: DECK13 Spotlight / Developer: Matthias Linda Release Date: 8th Dec 2022 ( USA ) / 8th Dec 2022 ( UK/EU )

















£19.54 (-15%) Chained Echoes is a wonderful mash-up of '90s JRPG tropes, masterfully woven together to produce an experience that feels simultaneously nostalgic and fresh. A well-paced story, unconventional progression system, tactical combat system, and expansive world all come together to make for a game that is shockingly one of the very best RPGs that we played in 2022. Really, there’s no place where it feels like Chained Echoes drops the ball, which is all the more impressive when you consider that the vast majority of it was put together by one person. If you consider yourself a fan of JRPGs, you owe it to yourself to pick this one up as soon as possible. It stands as a shining example of everything that makes RPGs great.

World of Goo (Switch eShop) Publisher: Tomorrow Corporation / Developer: Tomorrow Corporation Release Date: 16th Mar 2017 ( USA ) / 23rd Mar 2017 ( UK/EU )















£8.03 (-33%) World of Goo is a true classic, and it's revered for good reason. 2D Boy's game is instantly accessible but with plenty of depth; it's paced out perfectly, with a steady stream of new tricks and techniques to learn; and its puzzles can be solved with forward-thinking, quick reflexes or a mixture of both. Wrapped up in a unique, pleasantly apocalyptic presentation, with co-op support and a harder 'OCD' mode for added replay value, this is a complete puzzle package. If you've played it previously, the Switch incarnation might be worth a second go for its portable pointer controls and on-the-go co-op, but if it's your first time into the World of Goo it's absolutely a must-play.