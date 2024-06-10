Nintendo of America's latest batch of discounts is here, with the 'Mega Extreme Fun' eShop sale bringing some sweet reductions to a wide range of first- and third-party titles.
The sale kicked off on 6th June and will be running until 16th June, so you still have a bit of time to check out all of the savings.
To help you see what's available in this one at a glance, we have listed all 67 games included in the 'Mega Extreme Fun' sale — with an added note for all those where the DLC is also available at a discounted price. These are only the titles included in Nintendo's latest sale, though you can find more savings on the North American eShop where several sales are currently running at once.
If any of the following take your fancy, we can help there too! You can grab some North American eShop credit from our store before diving into the discounts.
Without further ado, let's see what's on sale this time.
Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)
$39.99 (-33%)
Super Mario Odyssey was a return for the 'sandbox' style players had been pining for since 1996, and it delivered everything you could want and more. Cappy's capture abilities keep things fresh in a game which blends all sorts of ideas and art styles into an improbably coherent, compelling whole. It really shouldn't work, but New Donk City's human inhabitants are able to co-exist with the anthropomorphic cutlery of the Luncheon Kingdom and the big-eyed cute characters of the Mushroom Kingdom clan thanks solely to the developers' impeccable execution. The mechanical mastery on display here is breathtaking, with so many distractions to discover, and there's a joyful abandon which carries through every kingdom you visit. We don't envy the designers who have to come up with Mario's next game, but if Mario Odyssey is anything to go by, absolutely anything is possible.
An utterly remarkable entry in this most celebrated of series, then, and an essential purchase whether you like Mario or not.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 (Switch)
$19.99 (-60%)
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 on Nintendo Switch is a rock-solid port of a pair of genuinely fantastic remakes. These really are two of the very best arcade sports titles of all time, revamped, reworked and re-imagined for modern audiences with all the graphical bells and whistles, collectibles and game modes we've come to expect in this day and age. With flawless performance in both docked and handheld modes and visuals that still look the part after a few necessary concessions here and there, this is one collection we highly recommend you kickflip right into.
The 'Digital Deluxe Edition' included in this sale packs in an additional character and cosmetic options too.
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition (Switch eShop)
$4.89 (-67%)
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition is a great beat ‘em up which became available to purchase once again back in 2021 after years stuck in delisted purgatory. Its bombastic presentation and crunchy combat gameplay make it enjoyable from start to finish, and though it can feel like it runs a bit short, and the difficulty spikes can be rather intense, anybody looking for a fun, short game to play in co-op is in for a treat. Let's just hope it sticks around for longer than it did last time.
Sea of Stars (Switch eShop)
$26.24 (-25%)
Sea of Stars is a sensational achievement for Sabotage. The studio is two for two in providing impressively designed and genuinely innovative takes on classic genres. Some pacing issues aside, the complex narrative, deep and strategic combat, thoughtful level design, and fantastic visuals and music all combine to make this one of the easiest recommendations we can make. If you consider yourself a fan of old-school RPGs, you must play Sea of Stars. And if not? The execution and polish here are so good that we’d suggest you give it a try anyway. There are few games that would be a better introduction and representation of what makes JRPGs great. Sea of Stars is an instant classic and a new high-water mark for modern retro-styled indies. You really shouldn’t miss out.
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch)
$41.99 (-30%)
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is a delightfully stylish origin tale that sees young Bayo take her first steps on the road to becoming the badass Umbra witch we all know and love. This is a graphically stunning fairy tale with plenty in the way of atmosphere and charm. However, long-term Bayo fans beware, it's also a game that's aimed squarely at a young/casual audience, introducing plenty of fun puzzle and combat mechanics but never really evolving them to a point where they become in any way challenging. Repetition creeps in later in the game and, although it ends with some bombastic sequences and a few nice shoutouts to the main series, it feels like a little more challenge and experimentation in puzzles and combat could have made this one absolutely essential for all ages.
Unicorn Overlord (Switch)
$52.49 (-25%)
Even amidst a huge strategy RPG boom, Unicorn Overlord stands out. It’s a smorgasbord of visual delights, intricate systems, and addictive gameplay loops that all come together to create a delightfully thrilling and deep tactical RPG. It’s so easy to get absorbed into everything the game offers, and we lapped it all up. Vanillaware has long been known for creating beautiful-looking games with unique twists on genres, but with 13 Sentinels and now Unicorn Overlord, this developer should be on absolutely everyone’s radar.
The 'Monarch Edition' included in this sale contains a digital artbook and a 20-track music album.
Astral Chain (Switch)
$41.99 (-30%)
With its amazing visuals, fantastic presentation, varied gameplay and deep, rewarding combat, Astral Chain is one of PlatinumGames' most accomplished titles. It mixes detective work with exhilarating battle sequences that are inventive, challenging and – perhaps most importantly – breathtakingly cool. The complexity of the game's myriad systems may prove intimidating for some players, but the inclusion of a co-op play and the ability to automate many of the mechanics via the 'Unchained' mode means that even complete newcomers can still enjoy the ride. Astral Chain isn't just one of the Switch's stand-out hits, it's one of Platinum's best video games.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Switch)
$35.99 (-60%)
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope’s battles suffer from an imbalance between the vast array of options available and the difficulty – a stark contrast to Kingdom Battle’s challenging, curated fights. This doesn't mean it isn't an enjoyable strategy game in its own right; the battles are less an evolution of what came before and more an impressive shift toward freedom and creativity that, unfortunately, can sometimes trivialise Cursa’s attempts to take over the galaxy. An extra couple of notches on the difficulty meter might have forced us to experiment and dig deeper to find winning strategies. However, Sparks of Hope shines in most aspects outside of these Darkmess bouts. Delightful little puzzles, quests, and memorable locales abound, which yet make this Rabbid-themed adventure a must-play for Mario and strategy game enthusiasts alike.
This sale's 'Gold Edition' includes all DLC packs and three bonus weapon skins.
Dark Souls: Remastered (Switch)
$19.99 (-50%)
Dark Souls: Remastered is a faithful remaster of a touchstone in video game design that improves overall performance of the original release while preserving all of the character traits that made it such a memorable experience. While it’s no less forgiving — and its menus are a little fiddly — this slick Nintendo Switch iteration offers an excellent way to experience Lordran’s ultra-challenging odyssey in true handheld form.
Plus, there's a Solaire of Astora amiibo. Praise the Sun, indeed.
Monster Hunter Rise (Switch)
$19.99 (-66%)
New mechanics, monsters, and a gorgeous setting make Monster Hunter Rise a new high-water mark for the franchise. The Wirebug, Switch Skills, Palamute, and carefully thought-out monsters shake things up enough to make the game feel fresh for hunters who have previously spent thousands of hours with the series, and while the package could be slightly intimidating for newcomers, it's arguably the ideal place to get started if you're serious about getting into the franchise. And, with a peerless four-player multiplayer experience, the Rampage quests are a blast. Monster Hunter Rise is one of the strongest entries into the franchise to date, and another stone-cold classic for the Nintendo Switch.
The version on sale comes bundled with the Sunbreak DLC.
Sonic Superstars (Switch)
$34.99 (-50%)
We had a few issues with Sonic Superstars — the local co-op could have greatly benefited from split-screen support, and the online Battle Mode feels incredibly shallow and tacked on — but this is the first original 2D Sonic game that feels truly authentic to the Genesis titles without aping the classic pixel-art style, and for a lot of longtime fans, that's frankly an absolute miracle. Zipping through the 12 zones in the excellent campaign made us feel like kids again, but it will also prove a great entry point for new players looking to see what all the fuss is about. Developer Arzest's reputation has taken a beating in recent years, but this is a triumphant effort from the studio and a great return for '2D' Sonic.
This 'Digital Deluxe' edition also contains bonus cosmetic skins, extra main menu wallpapers, a digital artbook and mini original soundtrack.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)
$41.99 (-30%)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons improved upon every single facet of the series imaginable. There's more to do, more to see, more to change, more to mould, and more to love; fans and first-time players can find themselves losing hours at a time gathering materials, creating new furniture, and making their island undeniably theirs. Every moment is unashamedly blissful, with excellently written characters that truly feel alive and an island paradise that gives back infinitely more than you put in. Back when Animal Crossing: New Leaf hit the shelves all those years ago and created a whole new generation of fans, many people were wondering how Nintendo could possibly top it, but here we got our answer. This is a masterpiece that's worth buying a Switch (or two) to play.
You can also pick up the 'Happy Home Paradise' DLC in this sale for $17.49 on its own, or $59.49 bundled with the base game.
DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power (Switch)
$41.99 (-30%)
DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power could have easily been a disaster; a cheap cash-in with little or no merit. Thankfully, it’s actually a surprisingly comprehensive and satisfying experience that fans of the show will absolutely love. There are plenty of characters to interact with, an excellent shopping feature, and lots of fun little tasks to keep you occupied. Don’t get us wrong, the game knows its target audience and caters to that younger demographic, so older gamers may not gel with the overall tone and simplistic gameplay. However, kids who might not yet be ready for the ‘grimdark’ ("MARTHA!") DCEU, this might be the perfect alternative.
Daemon X Machina (Switch)
$41.99 (-30%)
At its core Daemon X Machina is a solid mech action game that controls well and gives the player a generous helping of customisation options. Its mission structure can get repetitive, and its plot is so difficult to grasp it may as well be soaked in grease, but as long as you’re willing to put up with these and get through its initially bewildering array of gauges and icons you should have a good time with it.
Undertale (Switch eShop)
$10.04 (-33%)
Undertale is a brilliant and smartly-designed game that understands well what makes a good RPG work; so much so that it can upend expectations and deliver something that’s almost a satire of the genre. It’s been a long time since we’ve played a game that manages to surprise so often and in so many unique ways, and even if it doesn’t look like much, Undertale has way more going for it under the surface. Excellently written characters, a genre-bending battle system and a solid soundtrack make this one an easy recommendation, especially to RPG lovers.
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition (Switch)
$34.99 (-30%)
Originally released for 3DS (and PS4) in Japan, the cumbersomely named Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition is one of the best games Square has ever put its name to, plain and simple — and this Switch release was a fine port, too. Featuring a heartwarming, well-paced narrative supported by a cast of fantastic characters, a dense and interesting overworld packed with dozens of hours of content, and one of the finest soundtracks we’ve heard in a JRPG, it all combines to make this an unforgettable modern classic. Whether you’re a newcomer to the series (or genre) or a returning vet, do yourself a favor and get yourself a copy of Dragon Quest XI as soon as you’re able. This is the epitome of a gift that keeps on giving, and it more than deserves a spot in your Switch library.
Fae Farm (Switch)
$41.99 (-30%)
A gloriously thoughtful and beautiful farming game that's packed to the brim with details and charm, Fae Farm is unfortunately let down by its lacklustre NPCs and social dynamics. But with the rest of the game being so enticing, we're almost willing to let it slide. A handful of bugs, a bit of a grind, and a sinfully boring spouse can't quite take the shine off this wonderful, whimsical world that's full of things to do and discover.
Comments 2
Burnout Paradise Remastered for six bucks. That's all I need to know.
I’ll probably snag Fire Emblem: Engage on Wednesday. The next sale for this game and others alike probably won’t see another sale until the holidays.
And with Nintendo announcing that a new console is on the horizon, it makes me wonder when will they kick off the Nintendo Selects??? 🤔
Tap here to load 2 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...