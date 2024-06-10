Nintendo of America's latest batch of discounts is here, with the 'Mega Extreme Fun' eShop sale bringing some sweet reductions to a wide range of first- and third-party titles.

The sale kicked off on 6th June and will be running until 16th June, so you still have a bit of time to check out all of the savings.

To help you see what's available in this one at a glance, we have listed all 67 games included in the 'Mega Extreme Fun' sale — with an added note for all those where the DLC is also available at a discounted price. These are only the titles included in Nintendo's latest sale, though you can find more savings on the North American eShop where several sales are currently running at once.

If any of the following take your fancy, we can help there too! You can grab some North American eShop credit from our store before diving into the discounts.

Without further ado, let's see what's on sale this time.