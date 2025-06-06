Editor's Note: Nintendo declined to send out Switch 2 review units to media in the weeks prior to launch, and a patch went live on 4th June which enabled most of the console's functionality.

Since April, we've spent multiple hours with Switch 2 in sterile rooms, monitored by attentive reps in red shirts, tethered to booths with demo units that didn't have Home menu access. That's fine for general impressions, but we've had almost no time with the final retail console.

The following review will, therefore, be 'in progress' until we've had a chance to live with the system. We'll be expanding the text and adding thoughts over time, and we invite you to share your impressions in the comments as together we all get to grips with the new system.

Rumours of a successor to the Nintendo Switch started doing the rounds early in that console's life, perhaps due to the platform holder's habit of upgrading and refreshing its handhelds more frequently than its home systems. While the Switch Lite and the OLED Model tweaked the base offering, it's taken over eight years for the 'proper' follow-up to emerge.

Nintendo Switch 2 takes the handheld-hybrid formula and enhances it in all the ways you'd expect. It's naturally more powerful, bigger, bolder, and undeniably better, but it's the little things — not a single standout 'Wow!' — that combine to make Switch 2 feel like a next-gen machine. The question is, is it worth the sizeable outlay, especially if, like me, you're sitting on a massive backlog of Switch games already?

Let's get into it.

Nintendo Switch 2 Overview - What's in the box?

The base Switch 2 unit is priced at $449.99 / £395.99 / €469,99.

For that, you get a handheld-hybrid system with a 7.9-inch, 1080p, LCD touchscreen with HDR and Variable Refresh Rate up to 120fps (in supported games). Connected to a TV or monitor via the dock, the visuals are boosted up to 4K via upscaling. So, the motion is smoother, the image sharper.



Much like the Switch, the Joy-Con 2 controllers detach from the 'tablet' bit for convenient local co-op multiplayer, although they attach magnetically this time. The controllers feature improved HD rumble plus a 'Mouse Mode' ability via an in-built optical sensor that activates when you turn the controllers on their side.

Also in the box, you get an 'Ultra High Speed' HDMI cable, two Joy-Con 2 straps, a Joy-Con 2 Grip, the AC adapter (and a separate USB-C cable to connect the adapter to the system, and the new dock.

The Setup & First Impressions, Menu & UI

After discarding the surprisingly dinky box, it's the weight of the console and the audio that grabs you when you power on. Nintendo pointed out the improved speakers in the initial reveal and they've got a roomy quality that's immediately apparent as you ding between setup screens.

After downloading the Day One patch, the system transfer was painless, although transferring a sizeable library will take a while (and the onboard 256GB of storage may not hold all your old games — certainly not when you add a few Switch 2 exclusives to the library).

It feels very familiar but pleasingly snappier. The menu speeds, particularly the eShop, is massively improved. When the general menu and button layout is essentially the same — just a little curvier, sleeker, and shinier — you notice every small difference. Going back to Switch 1 after this feels like wading through mud while dragging a small motorcycle.

I fired up Tears of the Kingdom before downloading the NS2 Edition upgrade, and the small Nintendo Switch logo in the bottom right looked so fuzzy that I blinked several times thinking my bleary eyes had something in them. No, that's just the lower resolution. The running theme in this review will be how quickly you become accustomed to the upgrades Switch 2 offers.

Beyond that, the system was heating up quite a bit with all the background downloads, and the vent on the top was emitting a not-unpleasant electronic smell. I'm interested to see how the unit holds/heats up in the coming days with more intense games like Cyberpunk 2077. Watch this space.

Overall, 'business as usual' describes the first impressions well. Switch 2 is familiar, easy to use, and for the most part, everything just works as you'd expect, only faster.

The Screen

Switch 2's panel is a winner; if you never upgraded to the Switch OLED, your love with be unreserved.

Even for OLED aficionados addicted to deep blacks and incredible contrast, the larger 7.9-inch screen feels more like a sidestep than a backstep. No, it simply can't match the impressive darkness of an OLED panel with individually illuminated pixels (especially when you turn Automatic Brightness off), but looking side-by-side, the colours pop almost as well, and the resolution bump from 720p to 1080p keeps the new screen from feeling like a downgrade. Again, fire up your old Switch after this and you'll be blinking to get 'the dust' out of your eye.

And in motion? Woof! I need to play around with more launch titles and really get the 60-120fps experience (and HDR hasn't hit me over the head yet - more experimentation needed), but 20 minutes of Cyberpunk was enough to put my doubts to rest with regards to screen quality. It's lovely.

That's not to say you won't be eyeing the inevitable OLED upgrade a couple of years down the line, and I'd take a smaller bezel in an ideal world. But given the size, resolution, and refresh rate upgrades, Switch 2's screen still feels like a premium panel.

The Joy-Con & Mouse Mode

The original Joy-Con became a real bugbear - of the seven I've acquired over the years, only two don't drift; the others are unusable. It will take several months to see if similar issues arise with the new Joy-Con, but they make a decent first impression, even if the smoother sticks look and feel worryingly familiar.

As with any controller, your mileage will vary depending on multiple factors: hand size, overall dexterity, what you're used to, ailments, and more. As an adult with long, spindly digits, playing with Switch 1 Joy-Con exclusively for a couple of years destroyed me; I should have upgraded to the Pro Controller much earlier than I did.

After several hours with the new ones, I can say that the increased size is a godsend for me. The (metal) 'SL' and 'SR' buttons are much chunkier and more comfortable. There's no microswitch-y clickiness here, which maintains the premium feel. And that fabled 'C' button? Well, it's a button — I'll cover its GameChat function ASAP, but at this point I've yet to delve into it (something I want to try out with the team).

Welcome Tour delves into the improved HD rumble, something I hope more games make use of, rather than most Switch games where it was either off or rattling your fillings out. Mouse mode is the other headline addition; turn them on their sides and they become optical mice that behave exactly as you'd expect. It's a neat trick and for certain inputs — those involving fiddly menus, for example — it'll be useful, but it's up to devs to make good use of it, though. Beyond the novelty of Welcome Tour's games, I haven't used the mouse outside the system menus. Using it as a straight-up mouse with Civ VII earlier in the year, the lack of a scroll wheel led to some minor frustration that it wasn't exactly a mouse.

As neat as they are, I don't see myself ever choosing to use the Joy-Con 2 over a Pro Controller when that's an option, but I can play Switch 2 for hours at a time with these and not have pain shooting up my arms. Result! And unlike their predecessors, I’ve had no connection drops with the dock sitting discreetly behind my TV.

Aside from the slightly dull colourways available at launch, the Joy-Con 2 are a very welcome upgrade in all departments. And although I cannot believe Nintendo would put out a new generation of drift-plagued pads, I'll get back to you in 2026 with an update there.

Oh, and you can pull them off the console fairly easily without pressing the release button by gripping the bottom and yanking.

The Dock, 4K Impressions, Performance

I've played mostly in handheld and tabletop modes since getting the system, so this section will see some serious expansion following testing on a UHD TV.

Plugging in the dock and slipping the system into it for the first time, the console detected that my old LG 4K OLED supported HDR and prompted me towards the calibration screen.

More coming soon!

New Features - GameChat, GameShare

Again, lots more to explore and test here in the coming hours and days.

Can confirm that there's no StreetPass, however.

More coming soon!

The Software & Backwards Compatibility

Team NL is busy playing through the impressive launch lineup right now, but all that aside, Switch 2 arrives with perhaps the most impressive library of playable games in console history.

Backwards compatibility with the vast majority of Switch 1 games means that there are literally hundreds of great games to play out of the gater, and it seems that even ones not advertised with NS2-specific patches are benefiting from faster loads and better frame rates. I've fired up a handful throughout the day and it makes you want to dip into your back catalogue and play through your favourites again - a good sign.

Then there's the Nintendo Switch Online library of retro games — now rebranded as Nintendo Classics — which adds over 300 titles from the last four decades of gaming, with Expansion Pack subscribers getting access to the Switch 2-only GameCube catalogue, too. Again, a quick blast around Big Blue and a look at the Wind Waker title screen with the CRT filter isn't much, but it's whetted my appetite for more (the upcoming Path of Radiance really has me excited).

In terms of a Day One offering, though, the quality and breadth of games playable on this console is staggering.