Editor's Note: Nintendo declined to send out Switch 2 review units to media in the weeks prior to launch, and a patch went live on 4th June which enabled most of the console's functionality.
Since April, we've spent multiple hours with Switch 2 in sterile rooms, monitored by attentive reps in red shirts, tethered to booths with demo units that didn't have Home menu access. That's fine for general impressions, but we've had almost no time with the final retail console.
The following review will, therefore, be 'in progress' until we've had a chance to live with the system. We'll be expanding the text and adding thoughts over time, and we invite you to share your impressions in the comments as together we all get to grips with the new system.
Rumours of a successor to the Nintendo Switch started doing the rounds early in that console's life, perhaps due to the platform holder's habit of upgrading and refreshing its handhelds more frequently than its home systems. While the Switch Lite and the OLED Model tweaked the base offering, it's taken over eight years for the 'proper' follow-up to emerge.
Nintendo Switch 2 takes the handheld-hybrid formula and enhances it in all the ways you'd expect. It's naturally more powerful, bigger, bolder, and undeniably better, but it's the little things — not a single standout 'Wow!' — that combine to make Switch 2 feel like a next-gen machine. The question is, is it worth the sizeable outlay, especially if, like me, you're sitting on a massive backlog of Switch games already?
Let's get into it.
Nintendo Switch 2 Overview - What's in the box?
The base Switch 2 unit is priced at $449.99 / £395.99 / €469,99.
For that, you get a handheld-hybrid system with a 7.9-inch, 1080p, LCD touchscreen with HDR and Variable Refresh Rate up to 120fps (in supported games). Connected to a TV or monitor via the dock, the visuals are boosted up to 4K via upscaling. So, the motion is smoother, the image sharper.
Much like the Switch, the Joy-Con 2 controllers detach from the 'tablet' bit for convenient local co-op multiplayer, although they attach magnetically this time. The controllers feature improved HD rumble plus a 'Mouse Mode' ability via an in-built optical sensor that activates when you turn the controllers on their side.
Also in the box, you get an 'Ultra High Speed' HDMI cable, two Joy-Con 2 straps, a Joy-Con 2 Grip, the AC adapter (and a separate USB-C cable to connect the adapter to the system, and the new dock.
The Setup & First Impressions, Menu & UI
After discarding the surprisingly dinky box, it's the weight of the console and the audio that grabs you when you power on. Nintendo pointed out the improved speakers in the initial reveal and they've got a roomy quality that's immediately apparent as you ding between setup screens.
After downloading the Day One patch, the system transfer was painless, although transferring a sizeable library will take a while (and the onboard 256GB of storage may not hold all your old games — certainly not when you add a few Switch 2 exclusives to the library).
It feels very familiar but pleasingly snappier. The menu speeds, particularly the eShop, is massively improved. When the general menu and button layout is essentially the same — just a little curvier, sleeker, and shinier — you notice every small difference. Going back to Switch 1 after this feels like wading through mud while dragging a small motorcycle.
I fired up Tears of the Kingdom before downloading the NS2 Edition upgrade, and the small Nintendo Switch logo in the bottom right looked so fuzzy that I blinked several times thinking my bleary eyes had something in them. No, that's just the lower resolution. The running theme in this review will be how quickly you become accustomed to the upgrades Switch 2 offers.
Beyond that, the system was heating up quite a bit with all the background downloads, and the vent on the top was emitting a not-unpleasant electronic smell. I'm interested to see how the unit holds/heats up in the coming days with more intense games like Cyberpunk 2077. Watch this space.
Overall, 'business as usual' describes the first impressions well. Switch 2 is familiar, easy to use, and for the most part, everything just works as you'd expect, only faster.
The Screen
Switch 2's panel is a winner; if you never upgraded to the Switch OLED, your love with be unreserved.
Even for OLED aficionados addicted to deep blacks and incredible contrast, the larger 7.9-inch screen feels more like a sidestep than a backstep. No, it simply can't match the impressive darkness of an OLED panel with individually illuminated pixels (especially when you turn Automatic Brightness off), but looking side-by-side, the colours pop almost as well, and the resolution bump from 720p to 1080p keeps the new screen from feeling like a downgrade. Again, fire up your old Switch after this and you'll be blinking to get 'the dust' out of your eye.
And in motion? Woof! I need to play around with more launch titles and really get the 60-120fps experience (and HDR hasn't hit me over the head yet - more experimentation needed), but 20 minutes of Cyberpunk was enough to put my doubts to rest with regards to screen quality. It's lovely.
That's not to say you won't be eyeing the inevitable OLED upgrade a couple of years down the line, and I'd take a smaller bezel in an ideal world. But given the size, resolution, and refresh rate upgrades, Switch 2's screen still feels like a premium panel.
The Joy-Con & Mouse Mode
The original Joy-Con became a real bugbear - of the seven I've acquired over the years, only two don't drift; the others are unusable. It will take several months to see if similar issues arise with the new Joy-Con, but they make a decent first impression, even if the smoother sticks look and feel worryingly familiar.
As with any controller, your mileage will vary depending on multiple factors: hand size, overall dexterity, what you're used to, ailments, and more. As an adult with long, spindly digits, playing with Switch 1 Joy-Con exclusively for a couple of years destroyed me; I should have upgraded to the Pro Controller much earlier than I did.
After several hours with the new ones, I can say that the increased size is a godsend for me. The (metal) 'SL' and 'SR' buttons are much chunkier and more comfortable. There's no microswitch-y clickiness here, which maintains the premium feel. And that fabled 'C' button? Well, it's a button — I'll cover its GameChat function ASAP, but at this point I've yet to delve into it (something I want to try out with the team).
Welcome Tour delves into the improved HD rumble, something I hope more games make use of, rather than most Switch games where it was either off or rattling your fillings out. Mouse mode is the other headline addition; turn them on their sides and they become optical mice that behave exactly as you'd expect. It's a neat trick and for certain inputs — those involving fiddly menus, for example — it'll be useful, but it's up to devs to make good use of it, though. Beyond the novelty of Welcome Tour's games, I haven't used the mouse outside the system menus. Using it as a straight-up mouse with Civ VII earlier in the year, the lack of a scroll wheel led to some minor frustration that it wasn't exactly a mouse.
As neat as they are, I don't see myself ever choosing to use the Joy-Con 2 over a Pro Controller when that's an option, but I can play Switch 2 for hours at a time with these and not have pain shooting up my arms. Result! And unlike their predecessors, I’ve had no connection drops with the dock sitting discreetly behind my TV.
Aside from the slightly dull colourways available at launch, the Joy-Con 2 are a very welcome upgrade in all departments. And although I cannot believe Nintendo would put out a new generation of drift-plagued pads, I'll get back to you in 2026 with an update there.
Oh, and you can pull them off the console fairly easily without pressing the release button by gripping the bottom and yanking.
The Dock, 4K Impressions, Performance
I've played mostly in handheld and tabletop modes since getting the system, so this section will see some serious expansion following testing on a UHD TV.
Plugging in the dock and slipping the system into it for the first time, the console detected that my old LG 4K OLED supported HDR and prompted me towards the calibration screen.
More coming soon!
New Features - GameChat, GameShare
Again, lots more to explore and test here in the coming hours and days.
Can confirm that there's no StreetPass, however.
More coming soon!
The Software & Backwards Compatibility
Team NL is busy playing through the impressive launch lineup right now, but all that aside, Switch 2 arrives with perhaps the most impressive library of playable games in console history.
Backwards compatibility with the vast majority of Switch 1 games means that there are literally hundreds of great games to play out of the gater, and it seems that even ones not advertised with NS2-specific patches are benefiting from faster loads and better frame rates. I've fired up a handful throughout the day and it makes you want to dip into your back catalogue and play through your favourites again - a good sign.
Then there's the Nintendo Switch Online library of retro games — now rebranded as Nintendo Classics — which adds over 300 titles from the last four decades of gaming, with Expansion Pack subscribers getting access to the Switch 2-only GameCube catalogue, too. Again, a quick blast around Big Blue and a look at the Wind Waker title screen with the CRT filter isn't much, but it's whetted my appetite for more (the upcoming Path of Radiance really has me excited).
In terms of a Day One offering, though, the quality and breadth of games playable on this console is staggering.
The Value Proposition
Accessing those games comes at significant cost, though, and that feeling of familiarity, from the form factor to the UI, means that the novelty may wear off quickly while you're still smarting from the $500 hole in your wallet. It's very odd to see Nintendo, usually unwilling to engage in tech talk, touting the specs of the system in a game like Welcome Tour (which explicitly turns the act of discerning frame rates into a minigame), but it's a necessary move when you're lacking differentiators.
Then again, after seeing how Switch 2 handles Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it's hard to imagine Pokémon fans feeling good about playing the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Z-A on an original Switch. The software price increases and the economic climate hurt, but taking everything into consideration in this honeymoon period, the base Switch 2 still manages to feel like a worthwhile value proposition to me. Just.
Whether you can justify another 50 quid on the camera is a different question, but hey, perhaps GameChat will bowl me over. More on that in the coming days.
Conclusion - Should you get a Switch 2?
We're going to need significantly longer with the hardware before we can deliver a final verdict. Whether Switch 2 has enough out of the box to keep you going after the novelty of seeing your old games looking and running better than ever is the big question.
Mario Kart and Welcome Tour elicit grins in the patented Nintendo style, and third parties are delivering a rich software bounty, too, although you may well have played those elsewhere already. There's also a question mark hanging over those smooth new Joy-Con 2 sticks, which appear fairly similar in design to their predecessors.
Switch 2 is a slick bit of kit, though, which instantly makes its predecessor feel slow and look very fuzzy. It makes your old games look and play better, and it's got enough quirks and quality of its own — just — to give it some personality while not upsetting the apple cart. Nintendo is on a very wobbly tightrope between 'surprise and delight' and 'more of the same', and first impressions suggest they've done a decent job of walking it - the best you could reasonably hope for, perhaps.
There's so much still to explore; stay tuned for a final verdict in due course.
Seeing as this review is in progress, feel free to ask any specific questions and we'll address what we can before finalising the text after we've really settled in with the system.
A console that can burn a hole in your wallet, and your hands!
Still no White bundle so far.
Doesn't look like the product I really want to get right now when I see a lot of game key card for most of 3rd party games so far and the feedback I heard from the early adopter which I found some issue from Switch 2 machine.
I will wait and see the Switch 2 situation.
Right now, Switch 2 doesn't look like an enticing product I want to buy.
Switch 1 OLED edition looks way more enticing for me than Switch 2 right now and I might add Switch 1 OLED for my final upgrade and stay together with my OG Switch V1.
I love the console so far. It’s basically a PS5 to PS4 evolution, where the leap doesn’t feel huge on paper, but, even one day in, I feel the difference. It’s sleeker. It feels more sturdy. Games feel smoother and look nicer. Really the only thing that I’m not liking so far is that I want to buy a new library for the console and I’m stuck on Mario Kart, Welcome Tour, and Puyo Puyo Tetris, just waiting for more games to come. I want to waste money asap and Nintendo needs to act before logic returns to my brain after this purchase.
But, my god, when Final Fantasy Tactics releases probably with mouse support… for some reason, that thought makes me feel sort of emotional.
I'm probably keeping my Lite for travel so battery life isn't an issue for me.
Easy buy for me... if I can ever find anywhere which has it in stock.
It does seem to be getting hot while in the dock, not so much handheld yet
Yep that’s one of the reasons why I am waiting. Nothing about switch 2 make me run out of the door and buy it day 1. Performance improvement is nice but it need more than that to make spend that much of money.
Lack of next gen feeling is definitely there and is valid.
Has anyone else been having issues with the dock/connection? A few times today it would switch to handheld mode randomly which was especially frustrating considering I was playing online. The Switch 2 feels way less sturdy in the dock compared to Switch 1. Is this just the unit I got or are other people also having this issue or noticing the instability?
Side note - that is also when I noticed just how hot the unit can get. I was shocked when I picked it up to fix!
I'm loving mine so far. Sucks for all the people who waited in long lines today or last night to pick their's up. I walked right in to my local Walmart around 6:30 pm today and picked mine up with no line and no issue. Quite easy. 😁
The only complaint I have about mine is that the battery life is… Meh at best. Like a 1st generation Vita or Phat PSP playing UMDs. Still it’s better than my Mariko Switch cause that thing was six years old with its original battery.
@abbyhitter
I did the exact same thing. I didn’t even plan on getting one but I went to Wal Mart early this morning to pick up some other stuff and they had 4 Mario Kart bundles in stock. So I just got one since I figured it’ll be a long time before I get another chance.
couldnt get one today so ill wait till the 20th of june since i have a game to pick up on that date but at least i got cyberpunk 2077,street fighter 6,and mario kart world.
mine is amazing so far, 9/10 for me! no desire to go back three hours of use in haha. im glad team NL is enjoying it for the most part, and im excited to hear their final verdict!
@WiiWouldLikeToPlay no offense but why do you have to do a negative top comment 😔 i get the price is frustrating, but focusing on positive stuff is good too 🙃
@FishyS i hope youre able to snag one, good luck 😸
I am loving mine. Replaying BotW is amazing. Mario Kart knockout online is pure chaos. It's the first time I've bought a console on day one since the N64.
"A sexier Switch"
it ain't even all that hot, I've seen finer looking Game Gears
Biggest improvement? Thing is way better built than the original Switch. I love the magnetic connection for the Joy Cons.
Plus the new Joy Cons are actually usable for me. I had to get Hori Split Pad Pros for my OG Switch because the OG Joy Cons were so small. It’s not super comfortable but definitely usable and I have no desire to replace them.
@Ploppy yeah I’m playing Tears (never finished it) and Mario Kart World Tour. System is super good.
Plus the transfer process was super smooth. Like better than I expected considering Nintendo’s history with those things.
@somnambulance I want to waste money ASAP. Lol. I hear you, dude. Normally, when I get a new console, it's a year or two in. I end buying tons of games I normally wouldn't. Day one problems are good problems to have.
@somnambulance
For sure dude. I’m crunk that they are finally rereleasing it. It’s my favorite final fantasy by a mile.
@OrtadragoonX this is the fourth console I’ve bought on day one. I got a Dreamcast and a GameCube on their respective launch days long ago. And I got a PS5 on launch day.
As of now I have no interest in getting one. I'm waiting for a revised version in the future. My OLED is still enough for me and I'll just work through my backlog. One of my biggest interests about the Switch 2 was battery life. With a more powerful chip and bigger screen, I had doubts it wouldn't be great depending on the game. Seems like I was right to feel like that. I've read quite a bit of comments from people who aren't happy with the battery life. I wonder if software updates will help squeeze out a bit more juice and efficiency
Even though it’s the first Nintendo system I’ve bought at launch, I’ve hardly even been a fan of Switch 2 for its boringness and lack of personality. I’ve tried my best to make it feel as new and different as possible, from having the Basic Black theme instead of Basic White, keeping the vast majority of my Switch 1 games on the OG and only keeping ones that have actual editions or updates on 2 and even nicknaming my console “Super Switch” in the settings.
Still, I have to admit that I’m impressed with how fast and slick it is. My early impressions of the Switch 2 Pro Controller and Joy-Cons are completely positive. Maybe Nintendo will try something different again, but at the end of the day I’m here for the games. Mario Kart World already makes it clear that the games will absolutely deliver!
I'm coming away very impressed. Everything is faster, snappier, and more enhanced. It's not a brand new experience, but it realizes the Switch concept to its fullest potential.
You can really feel the gains from 3GB RAM for the OS, because a Nintendo console FINALLY feels as snappy as my old GBA SP again! The buttons are still satisfyingly snappy and clicky, but they're softer and respond without having to fully press down, which feels so much faster over time. The eShop is fast, and everything loads almost instantly on the OS.
GameChat was pretty fun trying it out with @JaxonH. It's fast and seamless and feels like the old days of Xbox Live party chats on the 360. Simple and straightforward in a good way.
Plus, there's the really cool experience of firing up even more impressive AAA game like Hogwarts Legacy and being blown away by the gorgeous vistas in HDR, all on a handheld.
Only downside for me is that the battery is draining pretty quickly from playing a third-party game like Hogwarts Legacy. I've had to charge up my Switch 2 a couple times, and the USB-C port on the top of the tablet becomes a godsend.
I'm not planning on buying one for a while, I think it came down to two things for me:
