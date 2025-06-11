A few days back, the online repair community iFixit posted a brief teardown of the new Switch 2 Joy-Con and confirmed that the sticks are nearly identical to the Switch 1 in terms of how they've been built.

Naturally, then, this has caused a bit of kerfuffle with fans; many of which are understandably concerned that Joy-Con drift will continue to be a major issue for the Switch 2.

So much so, in fact, that GuliKit – a company that specialises in the production of hall effect and TMR joysticks – has confirmed it is hard at work on producing replacement sticks for the Switch 2.

Stick drift had plagued the original Switch during its (ongoing) lifespan, with Nintendo facing numerous lawsuits over the issue. Here at Nintendo Life, we've had staff members burn through several Joy-Con controllers thanks to drifting, so it's definitely a pretty widespread issue.

With the Switch 2 still in its infancy, it's hard to know at this stage whether Joy-Con drift will continue to be a major problem, but it's one we'll be keeping a close eye on in the coming months and years.