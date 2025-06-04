The Nintendo Switch 2 is now out in regions such as New Zealand, which means that the big day one patch is now available for download (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

Essentially, Nintendo 'bricked' the systems prior to launch to help prevent any unsavoury leaks, so this update effectively brings everything 'online', so to speak. So you can now play games, use GameChat, browse the eShop, and more! In short, it's a functional console. So that's good.

It's also worth noting that Nintendo didn't start from scratch with this one. The new update keeps the Switch 2 in line with its predecessor, with both now at version 20.1.1.

So let's take a look at the full patch notes...

Nintendo Switch 2 - Version 20.1.1

Use of Nintendo Switch software

Nintendo Switch Online

Game Chat

Share communication

Full transfer

Virtual Game Cards

Nintendo eShop

Game news

Upload function for screenshots and videos to the server

Linkage with smartphone apps “Nintendo Parental Controls Switch” and “Nintendo Switch App”, etc. “Nintendo Switch App” is required to view screenshots and videos uploaded to the server.

For details on each function, please see the Nintendo website.

With some exceptions, linkage with a Nintendo Account is required to use network functions.

The system must be updated if you want to use Nintendo Switch 2 software provided with a game key card.

The system must be updated if you want to use a microSD Express card.

When you connect to the Internet during the initial setup of the system, you will be prompted to update the system, and if you try to use a function from the HOME menu, etc., a guide will be displayed on the screen if a system update is required.

Follow the on-screen instructions to update the system.

Mario Kart World has also received an update to allow functionality with the Switch 2 camera and online features. Be sure to check out the full patch notes for that one below: