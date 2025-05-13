It's been nearly six weeks since the Switch 2 Direct, and we're now only three-and-a-half more away from the system's launch. Overall, we were pretty impressed with the hour-long presentation Nintendo assembled to officially pull back the curtain at the start of April. Yes, some mixed messaging and unanswered questions could — and should — have been avoided, but the reveal itself contained loads of great games and a decent look at the hardware. A solid opening salvo after years of speculation.
If we had any notes, we probably wouldn't have spent five minutes discussing a voice and video chat feature like it was some revolutionary new concept in video game communication. But hey, maybe with some distance from the announcement, we'd understand the angle and appreciate the approach a little more! Several weeks on, though, and we're still not really sold on or excited about GameChat.
Why? It's 2025. When it comes to chatting with pals while gaming, Discord reigns. Nintendo had its chance to streamline things at the start of the Switch generation, and the voice chat app was its 'solution'. Does anyone remember that comically interminable spaghetti setup that was being touted for Splatoon 2 voice chat with a headset?
We were vocal with our dismay back then, and it was a hot-button topic for a long minute there. But in the years since, everyone's moved on. Many a gamer has abandoned the idea of a handily integrated voice chat solution not just because of Nintendo's confused approach; the fact is that, anecdotally at least, most people don't much want to chat when they're playing online.