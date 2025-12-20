One game that you might have missed in the earlier months of the Switch 2's lifecycle was Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion. Although it was a bit clunky in some parts, it's still a decently deep mech combat experience.

The game also got an eShop demo, and a roadmap was announced in September. Since then, it's been updated multiple times with new content. Now, Marvelous and First Studio have rolled out updates 1.2.1 and 1.2.2. These updates add new bosses and a whole lot of fixes.

Here's the full rundown courtesy of the official game page:

Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion 1.2.1 & 1.2.2 Updates (18th December 2025)

Update 12/18: The Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion 1.2.1 and 1.2.2 updates are now available worldwide. Please see the updated patch notes below.

New Bosses

・”Chaldia”, “Insania Rex RT: Ω”, and “Immortal Void RT: Ω” have been added as new boss enemies.

・ The missions “Battle Chaldia’s Effigy”, “Battle Insania Rex RT: Ω”, and “Battle Immortal Void RT: Ω” will be added to the Rematch Simulator at the base.

Bug Fixes (Ver. 1.2.1)

・Fixed an issue in multiplayer on the guest side where enemies that die on the water would be stuck in a loot state.

・Fixed an issue where the bike could no longer be upgraded after reaccepting the mission “Subject: Let’s ride!”.

・Fixed an issue where certain forms could not be inverted or rotated in the Decal Editor.

・Fixed an issue where the game would freeze during HUD customization under certain conditions.

・Fixed an issue where progress through “Rescuing Raven – Defeat the Axiom Soldiers” could sometimes stop during multiplayer.

・Fixed an issue where the screen would sometimes remain dark when Seer dies in missions such as “Subject: Prototype performance test”.

・Fixed an issue where the knuckle “Abrupt Shock” could not equip the attachment “Physical Damage ↑”.

・Fixed an issue where the auxiliary equipment “Fortis” could not equip the attachment “Total Ammo ↑”.

・Fixed an issue where attachment slots would not be added when developing the auxiliary equipment “Fortis”.

・Fixed an issue where damage was reduced when attacking from a grab state with the “Grand Chariot” blade.

・Fixed an issue in multiplayer during Chapter 11 “Developing Specialized Equipment” where leaving the party before delivering the key item would remove the item from your possession.

・Fixed an issue where Enfoca-related missions could no longer be accepted if Enfoca was defeated during a mission request from her.

・Fixed an issue where Weiser RT: α did not appear in the mountainous area as intended.

・Fixed an issue where the objective for “Investigate Zeruchroar” would sometimes display even when the mission was not accepted.

・Fixed an issue where the fog would remain if a guest joined after defeating the “All-Seeing One”.

・Fixed an issue where Toby would sometimes not appear when playing the story “Forge’s Request: Lapis Lacrima” via the Rematch Simulator.

・Fixed an issue where the “New” mark would not be applied upon obtaining Flying Swallow.

・Fixed an issue where the attack judgment would remain after defeating Dreadnought at a certain time.

・Fixed an issue where Insania Rex could not be defeated if a mission was abandoned at a certain time.

・Fixed an issue in multiplayer where the display could become bugged when firing straight down with the Heavy Armor “Falx”.

・Fixed an issue in multiplayer where incorrect values would appear when checking another player’s information.

・Fixed an issue where the Arsenal could be unequipped by following a specific procedure when loading loadout data.

・Fixed an issue where it was possible to equip a passive skill of a different level than the player’s own when acquiring a fusion skill.

・Adjusted the cooldown time of sniper rifles to be the same whether in or out of scope mode.

・Fixed an issue where the player’s hair would disappear at the base entrance when using the “Reset Body” feature or turning off “Outer Mutation” with severe mutation.

・Fixed an issue where legs would become transparent in the Grand Entrance “Starting Up the Arsenal” when greaves are hidden.

・Fixed an issue where Grausam RT: Ω could sometimes get stuck in Femto ore during battle.

・Fixed an issue where it was possible to move behind the background near the Western Laboratory area.

・Fixed an issue in the “Investigate the Depths” mission of “Into the Abyss” where the game would sometimes not progress.

・Fixed an issue where music and sounds could sometimes stop while playing “Into the Abyss”.

・Fixed an issue where the player could suddenly warp to a different location during the battle with Snatcher in “Into the Abyss”.

・Fixed an issue where the Blossom’s partner registration and voice would sometimes become unobtainable after making a certain amount of progress in “Into the Abyss”.

・Fixed an issue where the game could freeze after completing “Deactivate the 3rd Layer of the Forcefield” and disbanding multiplayer in “Into the Abyss”.

・Fixed an issue where Blossom could sometimes disappear under certain conditions during “Investigate the Depths – Defeat the Immortals” in “Into the Abyss”.

・Fixed an issue where the battery could sometimes not be carried in Locus Initi’s Third Survey Area General Control Building in “Into the Abyss”.

・Fixed an issue where Blossom’s hairstyle could become distorted during event scenes in “Into the Abyss”.

・Fixed an issue that made it possible to move behind the background in the Locus Initi’s Third Survey Area General Control Building in “Into the Abyss”.

・Fixed an issue where a Spit Bee: E was placed out of bounds in the underground facility of the Second Survey Area in “Into the Abyss”.

・Removed items placed in inaccessible locations in the Sovereign Axiom Femto Function Research Building in “Into the Abyss”.

・Fixed an issue where an excessive amount of Peculiar Scrap could be obtained from containers placed in the field in “Into the Abyss”.

・Fixed an issue where Peculiar Scrap could sometimes appear in an unreachable location when defeating the Primordial in “Into the Abyss”.

・Fixed an issue in “Into the Abyss” multiplayer where attack effects from Grand Entrances did not occur during battle with Rebellion RT: Ω.

・Corrected the locations of Immortal appearances in the Second and Third Survey Areas in “Into the Abyss” to match existing regions.

・Corrected issues with the projectile effects of some Assault Shift-equipped armor obtained at Locus Initi in “Into the Abyss”.

・Fixed an issue where the critical range of the “Notung” laser blade had an incorrect value due to parameters in “Into the Abyss”.

・Fixed an issue where the “Rapid-Fire Capability ↑” attachment could not be equipped on the Laser Minigun and Laser Machine Gun in “Into the Abyss”.

・Fixed an issue where “Battle Crossandra”, “Battle Exploit”, and “Battle Aggregate” were not registered or would disappear in the Simulator in “Into the Abyss”.

・Fixed an issue where you could no longer enter the Sovereign Axiom Communications Tower once it had been cleared in “Into the Abyss”.

・Fixed multiple other bugs.

Bug Fixes (Ver. 1.2.2)

・Added the following attachments: Memory Consumption ↓ Lv4; Memory Consumption ↓ Lv5

・Fixed an issue where the main story would progress unintentionally when the player accepted a simulator mission while Chapter 10-3 “Talk to Raven” was in progress.

・Fixed an issue where an area alert would be displayed unintentionally after starting “Battle Rebellion RT: Ω” in the simulator.

・Fixed an issue that prevented Primordial from being defeated.

Apart from this title, some other Switch 2 games have been updated this week. This includes Mario Kart World, and just yesterday, Bethesda rolled out a patch for Skyrim on Nintendo's new hybrid system.

If you want find out more about Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion, be sure to check out our review. And once again, there's the demo you can download from the eShop.