Most of us here at Team NL, like many of you, have been unwrapping shiny new consoles today as Switch 2 arrives, finally. Nothing like the smell of new hardware in the morning, right?
Having said that, while we've been getting to grips with the new console, some of us have noticed an aroma. Not an unpleasant one, you understand, but a distinctly warm, electronic smell rising from the console's top vent - as you might expect from a high-performance video gaming device being played for the first time.
Naturally, I asked around the office. "No dodgy smell from mine," replied Ollie. "wtf are you sniffing your Switch 2s for?" asked Alana.
To be clear, it's not a bad smell - it's just hot electronics. Clean and comforting, in a way. Having the console sitting on the desk while I type notes into the laptop, it was just noticeable.
It reminds me personally of that artificial bouquet of an electronics store with hundreds of devices in demo mode. Specifically, the smell took me back to the 1990s, standing in Dixons in Wothing's Montague Street (or Comet or Currys, if you prefer heading out of town) watching CRT screens a little too closely, wishing I could take home a massive widescreen Sony Wega to replace the tiny Matsui in my bedroom.
NL's editorial director Damien McFerran says his smells like public transport, "like a bus or train"...which I suppose depends on the state of your local transit system. A pleasantly sterile space with the greasy scent of well-oiled hinges, sliding doors, and well-maintained engines is what he's talking about! Hopefully.
Having done the system transfer, the new console has been working hard in the background downloading all sorts of things - I'm assuming that's the cause of the warmth and the smell, rather than running Welcome Tour, which I can't imagine is taxing the system too much. It's very likely all the downloads getting the internal fan going. It's not uncomfortably hot or pungent or anything like that. It's just...noticeable!
Have you noted an electronic aroma rising from your new Switch 2? Does it smell like a (nice clean) bus? C'mon, you know this is the sort of hot gaming content you come to Nintendo Life for - let us know below.
Comments 13
I can't say I've even thought about smelling mine.....
But now that you mention it the next time I play I might give it a sniff 😂.
Cartridge taste test and now a Switch 2 smell test?!🤔😆
It's... Plastic. That's all your smelling.
Sort of reminded me of the old McDonald's toys from back in the day when I got a whiff of it opening the system.
I haven't noticed a smell, but I did notice how significantly warm the system got after playing Pokémon Violet for a little while and then undocking it to plug in the microSD express card that'd just arrived.
I could tell you if my Switch 2 vent smells... if I had one (I eventually will as I'm just waiting for mine to be delivered, but I simply had to make that joke for now - will be back to vote in the poll later)!
"It reminds me personally of that artificial bouquet of an electronics store with hundreds of devices in demo mode."
So it smells like heaven then.
Can't wait! My Amazon order originally said it would arrive on the 12th, but I got an update...... it'll be here tomorrow!!! 🔥🔥🔥
Smells like brand new tech to me! I've yet to hear the fan kick in and become loud, even while docked. Mind you, the most demanding game I've played so far is Mario Kart World.
Yes. Immediately recognized it because it reminded me of a space heater I used to like to sit in front of and read books & play gameboy advance.
I didn't really notice a smell but I have noticed that the system gets warmer than the OLED did. I imagine it's mostly normal but I'm still getting used to it.
How is this news?? I would ask if its a slow news day, but it shouldn't be with the launch.
My console totally froze up on me and I was only browsing the eshop. I had to keep my finger on the power button for 10secs to restart it which wasn't impressive.
People are dissecting, tasting, and sniffing Switch 2, lol.
Yep. It’s working hard downloading all the games, poor thing!
Anyway, this new device smell discussion was all the rage on Reddit during Steam Deck launch too.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...