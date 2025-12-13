Capcom yesterday announced its new sci-fi action adventure Pragmata, starring Hugh and his android companion Diana, would be coming to the Switch 2 in April 2026.

As you might have already heard, this title (where you explore a lunar research station) adds a "unique hacking twist" to gameplay - combining basically puzzle solving, fire fights and more, as you take down robot enemies. To help illustrate what's going on, Capcom has now uploaded a new "hands-on" impressions video, featuring some of its "friends" who explain their own experiences with this new game.

Once again, the demo for Pragmata is available to try out now on Steam, and will be "coming later" to the Switch 2 and other console platforms. Here's a bit about what you can expect when it does arrive on Nintendo's hybrid system:

"The gameplay demo, known as Sketchbook, lets you try out the tactile combat system that fully engages both sides of your brain, while you also get to experience what it's like to traverse the lunar research station." "You might discover new things as you replay the demo! Complete the demo to receive an illustration from Diana and don't forget to share it with #PRAGMATA on your socials."

Pre-orders have also gone live in select locations. This title will set you back $59.99 (or your regional equivalent), and there's an amiibo for Diana on the way. Capcom will also be offering some DLC known as the 'Shelter Variety Pack'. This includes the following items: