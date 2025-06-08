Altogether now! "This should have been a pack-in."
Or, if that simply wasn't on the table, free for the first year. Or free with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. It's painfully obvious to everybody but Nintendo that paywalling this specific software further behind the already-pricey console is a mistake.
And it's a real shame that more people won't experience it, because it makes you feel good about your sizeable investment in the hardware. Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is a peaceful, in-depth exploration of the system, taking you around and inside the device, its controllers, and peripherals (some sold separately - more on that later), and highlighting its various features and novelties. This is the platform holder celebrating and deep-diving into its tech in a way that feels both unusual but also very Nintendo.
In some ways, the granular tech focus here is a necessity. Switch 2, by its nature, is an iteration on a theme, so if you're going to charge a hefty sum for something superficially 'the same but bigger', what better way than to highlight every single upgrade in a fun, demo-filled game of hide-and-seek that breaks it all down?
And the devs really do break it all down. You'll be running around capacitors, over circuit boards, batteries, and myriad chips and components that appear to be modelled extremely faithfully. This is Nintendo tearing down its hardware virtually so you don't have to, and being remarkably frank in some regards. There are various examples of 'we did our best' while discussing the challenges faced with, for instance, dispersing heat and optimising battery longevity. There's no console-wars chest-beating here; it's all very self-effacing. It's essentially an Iwata Asks/Ask the Developer interview in game form.
The game itself takes the form of an explorative, isometric walking-sim affair. You control a person jogging (or running if you hold down 'B') around an oversized Switch 2 and accessories propped up and exhibited across an enormous park. Or are you tiny and the Switch normal-sized? It's never made clear, but hot Welcome Tour lore aside, you run around the virtual gear while the real-life gear throws novel audio-visual and haptic feedback at you. It's a particularly great showcase for HD rumble 2 - I only hope that devs take the time to implement it properly in other games.
Stamp Rally plinths pop up when you approach components and gate progress between areas. So, to get to the main console, you have to locate 18 stamps on the left Joy-Con, and so on. Simple enough, though some less obvious ones do present a challenge, usually when the button or port is on the inaccessible underside and you're hunting for the plinth.
Then there are the minigames, with multiple variations of the same game grouped on little exhibits across the hardware. It's all very 'Switch 2 Experience' for anybody who attended those pre-launch events. There are over 50 games and beating them earns medals to unlock harder variants.
Some, naturally, are better than others. The Mouse Mode ones are generally more challenging and/or frustrating. Removing stains with a paint scraper was much harder on my leg or the arm of the sofa than on a table (where I donned the Joy-Con straps and got the medals first try); my lap or a cushion worked fine with other games, though. If you do hit a wall with one, just move on. You're able to instantly warp to anything you've visited by hitting 'X' to bring up the menu and selecting it, a real godsend.
Elsewhere, you'll be hunting floating pixels, shooting balloons, colouring within the lines, guessing the angle of the kickstand - all sorts. Only one minigame — Breaststroke: Floaty Frustration — is outright bad (it lives up to its name), and while there's nothing here you're likely to fire up again once you've completed the game, they're all effective at demonstrating the possibilities of your shiny new console.
On that theme, and beyond the realm of proper 'games', 14 tech demos highlight neat functions and features, letting you test the noise reduction qualities of the built-in microphone, make the Joy-Con emit sound effects, and plenty more. The 3D Sound demo with the helicopter is a particular highlight, but they're all fun to mess around with. My kids absolutely loved sawing logs, shaking maracas, and hearing themselves with robot voices. The HDR demo didn't wow me, but these are cool toys to play with. Who wouldn't want to rev a motorbike with a Joy-Con?
Beyond that, dozens of info desks contain multiple-choice quizzes testing your knowledge of nearby Insight boards. It's here where Nintendo goes into detail about the hows and whys of design, and in all honesty, it's incredibly interesting for anybody with a penchant for gaming hardware.
The light-hearted quiz questions aren't taxing if you're paying any attention whatsoever to the slides, though it's fun to imagine a world where 'Love' or 'Glue' hold the Joy-Con on. They do get progressively more challenging as you journey inside the console, but there's typically one comedy answer, two vague possibilities, and the obvious correct one. Get a question wrong and the relevant Insight board is flagged, so you can quickly swot up and repeat.
Burning through Insights for review isn't the best way to digest them, and they got repetitive towards the end. One named 'Games Use Electricity' isn't as blindingly obvious as it sounds, but the title made me guffaw. You're not obliged to do any of the quiz stuff, either, and along the way there's lost property to find, some charming NPC writing, cute moments as you skate across the screen, and a bunch of nostalgic nods to Nintendo history.
There are also some smirk-worthy 'purely for reference' disclaimers when they show animations of the Joy-Con being wrenched from the console and other non-sanctioned actions, but Welcome Tour feels like Nintendo being refreshingly open and surprisingly confident. I can't imagine any other platform holder going into this sort of forensic detail for fear of a red-ring-level embarrassment down the line. It might even help allay fears about another Joy-Con drift debacle this gen, as the new mechanisms feature very prominently here.
There's an assuredness in inviting this kind of scrutiny; an admirable pride in the work. "I can't believe they're showing us as much as they are," says one of the milling NPCs, and I can only agree. It's a quality product.
And a surprisingly lengthy one. Due to the weird 10-day delay before playtime data is shown on your profile, I can't say exactly how many hours I've spent opening everything and getting nearly all the medals, but it's got to be seven or eight (and at least one of those was spent on the nightmare dual-mouse UFO bullet hell/star collection minigame). There are 12 'areas' in all, going from the top of the left Joy-Con into the system itself via the dock, the Joy-Con grip and straps, and even peripherals that don't come with the system - specifically the Camera, the Pro Controller, and the Joy-Con wheels.
If you don't own those things? You can still earn 'fast-track medals' from them via a cute little SOS trick, so progress isn't gated behind them. However, access to a handful of minigames and demos are effectively blocked if you don't have the requisite gear (the Camera, a pad which has the 'GL'/'GR' buttons, and a 4K TV).
For me, it's nothing to get too upset about — there's so much else to be getting on with, and what's the alternative? Remove those experiences entirely? — but it's another straw on the camel's back if you're already irritated by the cost. It also highlights another unavoidable aspect of Welcome Tour: as well as being part instruction manual, part demo, it's also an ad for those lovely accessories you didn't pick up. Yet.
There's an undeniable allure to seeing pristine hardware at this resolution, too, without the skin cells and dust particles and pet hairs and assorted household detritus that attaches itself the moment you remove the packaging. Welcome Tour is deliciously, fetishistically sterile, with gorgeous specular highlights on the logos as you run across them, close-ups of glistening ports and shiny sticks. It tickles the same zones as Sony's Astro Bot in some ways, though this is much more of a museum piece.
It does a fantastic job of highlighting the design chops and consideration that goes into every aspect of Nintendo's products, from the 0.05mm height adjustments to individual face buttons to the minuscule tab on a single foot of the dock that means it will slide (rather than topple over) if you accidentally yank it with a cable connected.
Ultimately, Welcome Tour is modestly priced ($9.99 / £7.99), too, despite the wider economic context surrounding Switch 2's launch and the general upset over pricing across the industry which makes charging for it feel like the last straw. For your buck, there's a surprising amount of bang, though.
So, one more time, then: This 100% should have been a pack-in. But the software itself? It's great.
Conclusion
Welcome Tour is a calming, surprisingly engaging hardware exhibition with a handful of cool minigames, a trove of interesting info, and some neat demos that showcase exactly what the little system can do. It makes you feel good about buying the thing, which makes the platform holder's decision not to bundle it with the console utterly baffling. Featuring expensive add-ons you might not own also won't impress anyone who's indignant that the company wants another 10 bucks for this.
That aside, it's an undeniably fine demonstration of Nintendo's thoughtful design approach. It's cute, it's fun, and it's a shame the whole pack-in argument overshadows the delightful software. Anyone interested in tech, design, or Nintendo in general should check it out immediately.
If it were a pack-in, Nintendo would have raised the cost of the console.
It's one of the best games on Switch 2. And I did joke about it last week a bit. But it's a truly lovely game that goes REALLY deep into the tech that is in the console. For me it's like an art exhibit or museum for the Switch 2.
And I don't remember art exhibits or museums ever being "free".
And I agree with @Bass_X0 here, if they made it a pack in.. every Switch 2 would've been $5-$10 more exensive. Which is unfair for people who don't want to play this. Is it worth the €10? Yes.
I haven't completed it yet. But I am currently standing on giving it an 8,9/10. My score will finalize once I completed it.
It's wild to think this may be a 9 if it were a pack-in.
It would have been the wiser option now, would it not?
Include the game, raise the price $5, earn more money, make everybody more happy.
Honestly, I can't really see this as anything more than "neat". Not bad, not poorly valued, just neat.
If this was a pack-in, even if it's no Astro's Playroom, it would've been very neat. But the fact that it's $10 separately makes me just prefer getting another $10 game, especially one with more replay value. I'm not saying that this isn't worth $10, but it's not gonna be everyone's first option.
But hey, at least Nintendo has a title to nudge into Black Friday sales for the Switch 2. I can't wait to see kids' excitement over getting a tour guide for Christmas.
I did start off in the “don’t think it’s worth paying for, don’t buy it” camp but have come to agree that as a free pack-in, this would have been a lovely cherry on the top of the purchase of this new hardware.
I spend £8.99 every time I go to a cafe, and yet… this does feel like it should have been included.
That all said, I really enjoyed it (rated it an 8), have no problem that some of the games will have to wait ‘til I get a camera and pro controller, and thoroughly agree that Floaty Frustration needs to get in the bin.
Would I have liked this to be a pack in? Obviously, yes, and it feels even weirder that it isn't one when you get to the camera portion, which feels so much like a sales pitch that I got twitchy to find the "skip ad" button.
But on the other hand I still remember 1-2 Switch from 8 years ago, with its shallow offering and $60 price tag. And I look at the clock and notice I've been playing Welcome Tour for three hours without noticing. AND I'm only halfway done with everything.
Hot take: I'm satisfied with my purchase.
I really appreciate this measured take on the game. I’m finding it to be very fun, and the hate surrounding it to be kind of absurd. It’s $10. If the console cost $10 more and Welcome Tour was included, no one would blink and we would be talking about how charming and weird this game is. With the separate charge, only the real nerds who want to play it have to pay. I do think it should have been free, or included in the console cost, but the amount of whining over this game is kind of ridiculous.
Anyway, this is actually the game I’ve spent the most time with on Switch 2 so far. As I said above, I find it very charming in spite of a few strange design decisions. It’s certainly much more engaging for me than 1-2-Switch, which was $50 at launch and basically a collection of glorified tech demos.
If anyone reading is on the fence about this, I recommend picking it up. If you’re raging and refusing to pay “on principle,” at least figure out whatever principle it is you’re so worked up about. This game isn’t an instruction manual, it’s a really interesting deep dive into the engineering of the system. Nintendo is greedy and gouges their customers sometimes, but I just don’t think this game is an instance of that.
@Broch83 So they should've made 4 SKUs of the Switch 2?
1. Without any game. €469
2. With Welcome Tour but no Mario Kart World €474
3. Without Welcome Tour but WITH MarioKart world €509
4. With both. €514
Yeah, that wouldn't have been confusing. And if they just always included it for a +5 price even more people would complain about the console price.
I feel Nintendo picked the best out of 2 not great options.
@Bass_X0 Right. Pack ins aren't free games, they are rolled into the cost of the unit. If this were a pack-in, the base Switch 2 would cost $459.99.
@sanderev That was clearly not what I meant.
No options. Welcome Tour for all.
It did make me chuckle when it said: "You can even attatch the controllers back-to-front, or upside-down! ...But please don't do this"
Avoiding this on principle. Nintendo has gone too corporate this generation, and I'll make my statements in opposition where I can. And I think it actually started last generation, with the half-baked launches of certain games with promises to support (translation: complete) them after launch. Disappointed in a company I've supported since the NES.
I wonder if it will get dlc as they update the firmware with new features lol.
Nintendo is just super greedy, but their game prices where always fair (always around the 50/60 Euro mark). But that's out of the window now with Switch 2. Ironically during the Wii/Wiiu/Switch1 era Nintendo was the cheapest way to play (compared to Sony and Microsoft), but now that has completely changed. What happened to affordability for households? And what happened to plug and play (almost all third-party games on Switch 2 are those awful Gamekeys).
And they sadly seem to get away with it, Switch 2 already sold 3 million copies!
I'm glad you had an open mind to this. I'll give this a shot whenever we get a Switch 2.
@Broch83 So everyone should be forced to buy this game?
I bought a PS5 and I never cared about the Astro playroom game that was pre-installed. Tried it once, got bored within minutes.
And then years later I found that it's basically an ad for Astro Bot. (which I also did not buy)
I bought Welcome Tour since I thought it was interesting (which it is) But I don't think most players will buy it.
Considering all the complaints about the starting prices including that of the system, I'm glad they didn't include this and further increase it (and even more so if they included also all the accessories required to experience everything, not 100% the game despite what the title of your previous article about that said) as others have luckily also mentioned, not to mention that this way those not interested in it for whatever reason can simply not buy it - apart from bringing up the "controversy" yet again, thanks for the review and personally I'll gladly pay €9,99 for a lifetime ticket to an exhibit of Switch 2's secrets as per the original Japanese title!
I think the locked features would have stung a lot less had this been included with the console. It'd be a win-win because it feels substantial but leaves you wanting more, so I don't feel it would have prevented anyone from buying a launch game alongside it.
@sanderev Okay. So once again. My original point above was not that it would be nice for me. But that it would have been a wiser option for Nintendo to include it and increase the price $5.
That being said your point applies to everyhhing included. Why am I forced to pay for the Joy Con grip thing I will never use? And a too shot HDMI cable?
CTRL+F "Loss Leader Strategy"
The fact that there is no mention of this in the context of this game and review is pretty surprising.
IMO making it free for online members would have been a good enough compromise. Everyone getting the console through Nintendo's invite system needs it anyway.
They gave away the Zelda upgrades for free with the expansion. So just make this humble little software free for standard online.
That should cover it. The problem with charging for it is that even if it's worth $10 few people will actively go out and buy this.
Nintendo would have moved several times the software if they packed it in with something. And once everyone with online subscriptions has it and enjoyed it. Everyone else is more likely to buy it so they don't miss out.
Overall it would have at least gotten people talking about the console more and helped feed the hype.
One thing I really, strongly dislike is the text size of most of the UI elements that are interacted with most, such as the in information stands. I understand that my vision is far from perfect, and so I’m not exactly the largest target demographic for video game design, but even compared to something like Mario Kart World or older games like Super Mario Odyssey, I’m sitting here, around 10-12 feet away from a 65 inch TV, and I’m struggling to see the text and detail, in a similar way to around 14 years ago, playing Skyward Sword on the Wii on a 32 inch CRT TV from 7 or 8 feet away (towards the end of the Wii’s life, games like Skyward Sword, New Super Mario Bros. Wii, and Donkey Kong Country Returns no longer included 4:3 display modes, and instead rendered a letterboxed 16:9 image). It’s just kind of frustrating and sad, especially since the accessibility options for text size don’t actually affect the games themselves.
BORING, too much reading and very boring
@sanderev based on what I’ve been reading and hearing it is what you said - more of a museum and a deep dive, and not a so-called manual. Goes into the science and R&D that goes into creating a console.
8 is too generous in my opinion considering what you can buy for $10, and diminishes the weight of the rating scale from Nintendolife. I’m extremely skeptical this game at this cost really deserves an 8 when there are so many better games out there for a similar price or less.
I’m not in the camp that this 100% needs to be free to be good, but I believe even at $10 it’s over priced. Max I would pay is $5 CAD ($3 USD) for the novelty and even then I’d hesitate.
The biggest issue I have is the mini game quality is too low for this to be a Nintendo game sold at cost. With so much basic and fun info about the console presented in an inventive way, this really should be free.
This 100% should have... oh wait, we said that already. This is going to be a game missed by many unfortunately. Seems like for all Nintendo put into it that they would've lined it up better for mass consumption-- It feels like a missed opportunity. When I do get my Switch 2, if this isn't the first game I get, then it's highly likely that I will pass it altogether as the march of other new games will take precedence.
@stevep is it a case of “words make brain hurt?” It would be kool if you could expand on your opinion a tad more… 😃
Packing this in would have been a great PR move, if for no other reason than to make up for the high cost of entry into Nintendo's fancy new hardware.
But it really does look quite good, and I intend to download it (or borrow the "virtual card" from my brother if he ends up buying it) once I get my hands on a Switch 2.
Same people that complain about paying 10$ for this probably spend 300$ on shoes
Buying this should immediately lower your credit score.
