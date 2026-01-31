Monthly Quiz Jan 2026
It might have felt like it was 11 weeks long, but January 2026 is almost behind us. This year at Nintendo Life, we want to make sure that you're paying attention to everything that's happening in the wild world of gaming, so here's the first edition of our new monthly quizzes.

January hasn't been a particularly busy one on the Nintendo front, but we've assembled the following list of head-scratchers to get you thinking about everything we've highlighted in the last four weeks — be that game releases, news, anniversaries, or something else entirely!

There are 12 questions to take a stab at in total, so get your thinking caps on, and let's dive in.

Quiz: LEGO Pokémon's Priciest Set Is HOW MUCH!?
We got our first peek at Switch 2's first Joy-Con colour variants this month, but what colours are they?
Image: Nintendo Life

The answer is Light Purple / Light Green.

The first Joy-Con 2 colour variants are officially called Light Purple / Light Green, and they will be available on 12th February.

Quiz Results

You scored x/12

  • 0-4: Unlucky! Maybe make some notes in February...
  • 5-8: Not bad! If you're this good in January, what will next month bring?
  • 9-12: Wow! You showed the January blues who's boss!

And there you have it! Pat yourself on the back, you reached the end of the quiz (and the end of January). If this has put you in the mood for even more quizzing, you'll find a selection of gaming head-scratchers below.

Quiz Leaderboard:

#UsernameScoreTime
1.feisar67feisar6712/1201:21
2.SkyArcherSkyArcher12/1201:26
3.Smo893Smo89312/1201:31
4.darkswabberdarkswabber12/1201:38
5.HatesCheeseHatesCheese12/1201:45
6.dartmonkeydartmonkey12/1201:57
7.Herr_MacanHerr_Macan12/1202:00
8.LastFootnoteLastFootnote12/1202:09
9.IceClimbersIceClimbers12/1202:14
10.kribsyliciouskribsylicious12/1202:52
11.FriendlyFriendly12/1203:16
12.cvratorcvrator12/1203:19
13.AussieMcBucketAussieMcBucket12/1204:44
14.UpsideDownRowletUpsideDownRowlet11/1201:17
15.jolteon23jolteon2311/1201:22
16.PobblePobble11/1201:22
17.Divide_and_WanderDivide_and_Wander11/1201:24
18.CinnamonRobinCinnamonRobin11/1201:25
19.TayaTaya11/1201:28
20.MegaStoneSmash91MegaStoneSmash9111/1201:31

Only logged in users (first attempt) will appear on the leaderboard, ranked by score, duration and first submitted

