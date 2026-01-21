Nintendo has announced a free update for the Switch title Donkey Kong Country Returns HD and it's available today!

This update comes with multiple improvements for the Switch 2 version, including enhanced resolution, higher-definition graphics, and faster load times. There's also GameShare support.

As for the content in this update, players can now play as Dixie Kong in single-player and the two-player local co-op mode. Along with this, a Turbo Attack mode has been added to the game.

Here are the full patch notes for this latest update, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD: Ver. 1.1.0 (Released January 20, 2026)

General

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch:

You can now play as Dixie Kong. Her action when jumping is different from when Diddy Kong jumps. When playing alone, as you grab a barrel, you can switch between either Diddy Kong or Dixie Kong as the character that appears. When playing with two people, P2 can switch between Diddy Kong or Dixie Kong by pressing the stick (the L Stick in the case of playing with both Joy-Con 2 or Joy-Con controllers) on the world map.

A Turbo Attack mode where you can race through the stage at high speed has been added. If you clear the course once, it will appear at the same time as the Time Attack mode. If you can clear it within the time limit, you will acquire a turbo medal.

Now supports Brazilian Portuguese language. You can switch the language in the “Language” setting in the “System” menu of “System Settings.”

Several other issues have been addressed and image quality enhancements have been made to improve the gameplay experience.

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2: