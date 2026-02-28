Quiz: Can You Name That Pokémon?

If you decided to click on this quiz, we'd wager that you call yourself a bit of a Poké fan — at the very least, you probably have a passing interest in all things 'mon — so you're probably well aware of the anime's "Who's that Pokémon?" mid-episode quiz. Admit it, you even read the title in the show's energetic tone, didn't you?

Well, the series turns 30 this week, and with over 1,000 different Pokémon now to its name, we thought it was only right to make sure that you've been paying attention over the past three decades with a good old-fashioned guess the silhouette quiz of our own.

Below, you'll find the outlines of 25 different Pokémon from Generations 1-9, and four different options to put your Pokédex knowledge to the test. Let's get this show on the road!