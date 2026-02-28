Quiz: Can You Name That Pokémon?

If you decided to click on this quiz, we'd wager that you call yourself a bit of a Poké fan — at the very least, you probably have a passing interest in all things 'mon — so you're probably well aware of the anime's "Who's that Pokémon?" mid-episode quiz. Admit it, you even read the title in the show's energetic tone, didn't you?
Well, the series turns 30 this week, and with over 1,000 different Pokémon now to its name, we thought it was only right to make sure that you've been paying attention over the past three decades with a good old-fashioned guess the silhouette quiz of our own.
Below, you'll find the outlines of 25 different Pokémon from Generations 1-9, and four different options to put your Pokédex knowledge to the test. Let's get this show on the road!
easiest quiz i ever took. I got all of the monsters memorised, even the newer ones.
24/25 in 1 minute and 7 seconds, currently fourth place. I don't know how I messed up the Voltorb one at the end 😭. Definitely shows that I'm a Pokémon superfan though.
Missed a few simply because a couple were the newer ones...and some of them are just too similar so I had to randomly guess. (legendary lake trio, or Voltorb/Electrode. lol)
I put Browt for every answer, the only one I got wrong was the last one which was Browt as seen from above.
23/25 in 2:46, at the time of writing 7th place! I missed Sawk and Tandemaus(got it mixed up with Maushold) Legendary lake trio almost got me, I guessed the right one by PURE, UNDILUTED LUCK. Fun quiz, more like this plz.
25/25 and rank 14th out of 151, currently 4th in the leaderboard with a 01:33 time (glad it worked unlike last time) - great quiz as usual!
24/25
I'm a fraud.
21/25 I'm annoyed I didn't do better
I was expecting some Jigglypuff as seen from above shenanigans but nah, you guys made it too easy. 25/25 baby
You can see how the designs have been degrading since the 1st gen lol
I don't think I'd have done any better if they weren't shadows
Only got 9 right.😄
21/25, got hit with a couple of the newer gens since I’m not as into the games as I was a few years ago.
Still a pretty easy quiz in comparison to some of the other ones.
My whole experience with Pokémon has been like this: start playing the game --> enjoy it --> focus on capturing and expanding the pokedex --> beat the game --> forget 95% of Pokemon's names. Although I've played a bunch of games, I'm not even gonna try taking this quiz. That'd be humiliating
No problem whatsoever. I’ve seen the official art of all of these Pokémon so many times that I recognized all of them instantly.
4/25 and 2 of those were guessing. Oh well maybe next time
Only clicked to see how well I would do… got 4 of ‘em
Pokemon is a game for people who still live with their parents (30/35 years old); it's a boring game, it looks like a game for mobile.
I missed 3, 2 of them being from switch era pokemon I have yet to play. And then sawk and throh were always gonna confuse me lol
A pretty easy 25/25 for me, the only ones that I had to think about for a bit were the Tapus and Kangaskhan (it does kinda look like Nidoqueen in silhouette form!). Though I may have struggled to name Dondozo and Naclstack if I didn't have the options to choose from, I'm a bit rusty on some of the newer 'mon.
24/25 within 30 seconds. I wasn’t sure wether the tapu was called lele or fini.
Tapu Lele stumped me for a moment, but I still got a perfect score! And I'm in the top 20, so I did pretty well I think.
24/25, just got the tapus wrong, probably because i kind of swap the names because of all of them having tapu in their name
25 out of 25 Yeah I played pokemon for a while can ya tell?
I don’t normally like to rub it in when someone gets something wrong, but shoutout to the 2% of people who saw the picture of Delibird and answered Raichu.
