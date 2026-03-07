February 2026 Nintendo Quiz
Image: Nintendo Life

We are back with our new monthly quiz feature, only... a little later this time.

Yes, after a relatively quiet January, February came out of the gate hot. It felt like 28 straight days of news, announcements and reveals, capped off with a rather jam-packed Pokémon anniversary. Just one week in, March is showing no signs of slowing down.

So yes, this February quiz is popping up a little later than expected, but there was so much to keep track of last month, we're sure you'll all appreciate the extra revision time. You have been revising, right?

We've got another 12 questions for you, all about Nintendo events that happened in the last month. Good luck!

How Well Do You Remember February's Nintendo News? Our Quiz Of The Month
The 3DS celebrated a big birthday in February, but how old is it?
Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

The answer is 15.

Prepare your ageing GIF of choice (Saving Private Ryan, Benjamin Button, King Theoden), because the 3DS turned 15 years old last month. Damn.

Quiz Results

You scored x/12

  • 0-4: Unlucky! Have no fear, put this quiz (and February) behind you
  • 5-8: Not too bad! We bet you'll Leap (year) to the top rank soon enough
  • 9-12: Febtastic work! Someone's been doing their homework!

Goodness, what a stacked month! If you enjoyed this quiz and want to flex your knowledge on even more topics, you'll find our other gaming head-scratchers (including January's quiz, if you fancy a throwback) below.

Quiz Leaderboard:

#UsernameScoreTime
1.dartmonkeydartmonkey12/1201:36
2.DarkCoolEdgeDarkCoolEdge11/1201:51
3.larryisamanlarryisaman10/1201:21
4.Divide_and_WanderDivide_and_Wander10/1201:23
5.AlanaHaguesAlanaHagues10/1201:29
6.OmnitronVariantOmnitronVariant10/1201:37
7.beartankbeartank10/1203:06
8.eminence_griseeminence_grise9/1201:38
9.JGHicksJGHicks9/1202:19
10.DS-DEKUDS-DEKU8/1201:36
11.link3710link37108/1202:49
12.schmauzschmauz7/1201:36
13.JonturkJonturk7/1201:49
14.mattiasbodenmattiasboden6/1201:27

Only logged in users (first attempt) will appear on the leaderboard, ranked by score, duration and first submitted

Take Another Quiz: