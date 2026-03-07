How Well Do You Remember February's Nintendo News? Our Quiz Of The Month

We are back with our new monthly quiz feature, only... a little later this time.

Yes, after a relatively quiet January, February came out of the gate hot. It felt like 28 straight days of news, announcements and reveals, capped off with a rather jam-packed Pokémon anniversary. Just one week in, March is showing no signs of slowing down.

So yes, this February quiz is popping up a little later than expected, but there was so much to keep track of last month, we're sure you'll all appreciate the extra revision time. You have been revising, right?

We've got another 12 questions for you, all about Nintendo events that happened in the last month. Good luck!