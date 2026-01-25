Nintendo just aired a new trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie during a special Direct broadcast and it gave fans a "first" proper look at Mario's long-time pal Yoshi.

Apart from Yoshi and a bunch of other surprises in the trailer, Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto also gave a quick history lesson on Yoshi's origins in the video games.

Following this, Chris Meledandri provided an update on Illumination's side - mentioning how animation on the movie has been "fully completed" and it has now moved into post-production, with the teams focused on the sound design and the music.

The film's directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic have also collaborated with composer Brian Tyler, Nintendo, and the designers at Skywalker Sound. Tyler has integrated themes from the Galaxy games into the movie and is recording the score with a 70-piece orchestra.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie arrives in cinemas this April. You can find out more about it in our guide here on Nintendo Life.