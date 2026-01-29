After one of the funniest Directs in recent memory, Nintendo announced that Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream will be arriving on Switch on 16th April.
The Direct showcased a bunch of fun features that we can expect to find in the slice-of-life sequel, including a huge number of character customisation options, personality quirks, more design possibilities than we ever thought possible, and Hugh Morris — the jolly jester from the trailer that we're now campaigning to get in Smash Bros.
And yes, it'll all be compatible with Switch 2. Whether there are any bonus features on the new hardware remains to be seen, but hey, we're excited!
All in all, we're rather obsessed with what we've seen so far! We'll be counting down the days until this one finally comes our way later this year.
What do you make of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream after today's Direct? Let us know in the comments.
Who the hell is Hugh Morris?
April can’t come soon enough
@ThatOnePenguin 🙄
@dcon_dot_exe @Haruki_NLI right? Exciting game sounds super creative
Probably the only direct in years that I did not bother to watch, but it seems like a good game from what I've heard. Might jump in completely unspoiled.
@ThatOnePenguin Why make a comment about it though.
I am so excited!!! day 1 baby!! I might have to get this digitally cuz I really don't want to go searching for a physical and I want to make sure I get it day 1.
@ThatOnePenguin me celebrating that I can FINALY have something NORMAL such as a gay Mii.
I enjoyed the 3DS game a lot, but I'm still not sold on this and I'm not entirely sure why they would need to do to sell me. Just to be even more annoying.
It’s so nice to see that the option to be queer and nonbinary is just casually added in the settings. No big deal, just making it easier for people to be themselves and acknowledging that non-heteronormativity exists without being flashy or judgmental about it. That’s exactly what most of the LGBTQ community wants—at least what I want as a bi person. Good on Nintendo!
Great, I'll mark down the date. I'm going to watch the Direct on my way home in the train. Pretty excited!
I can not wait for this to come out!! Tomodachi on the 3DS was my favorite game. This just improves on every aspect of it. April can't come soon enough! AND THEY GET TO BE GAY!!!!!!!!
@ThatOnePenguin sharing excitement about discrimination is not really welcome.
And regarding these families, they can go live on an island. LGBTQ people have always existed and there is no point to continue to refuse to see that.
@ThatOnePenguin Satire is dead
Interesting that the Nintendo UK direct was different to the Nintendo of America one, not only the voice over but the Miis used. The UK one was funnier, much more unhinged.
@ThatOnePenguin Don't start.
I will get this game for sure.
I kept seeing 'Hugh Morris' stuff in the live chat, all of which went completely over my head as we had 'Bubbles' the clown in the UK version.
Heck, get them both in Smash!!
they kept their word ten years later!!!!!! gay miis!!!!!!!!!!!
@jowy_sw none of what I've said has been satire
As expected it's Tomodachi Life, just better than ever - so many options (again, the more options the better whenever feasible and this game shows exactly why) for the Mii themselves, their relationships, the island and so on... can't wait for it and luckily we won't have to wait that long, as predicted it's coming in April!
I think the way that Nintendo went here was a good move. Anyone who wants gay elements has the option to include them, and anyone who doesn't want to do gay elements has the option to not include them. I like having options like that.
And yes, Hugh Morris for Smash!
Also, as long as no words are blocked like in other Nintendo games, this is a definite pickup.
Oh my goodness these Mii's can be so gay and nonbinary popping off hard rn
@Haruki_NLI If you don't know Hugh Morris, I feel sorry for you...
(Just making sure you know I'm joking.)
I hope there is a switch 2 upgrade. It looked a little rough to me
As someone that’s never played Tomodachi Life and skipped the Direct, which I’ll watch later, what exactly is the game? Is it like Animal Crossing? I’ll be looking into it more, of course, but I’m trying to figure out if it’s headscratching that Pokopia and Tomodachi Life are releasing one after the other or not. I mean, I’m planning on getting Pokopia for the wife and kids, and potentially Tomodachi too. Neither one is really massively my taste, but I’m casually interested in what I’ve seen in previous Directs.
this is so disappointing, i was really hoping i could buy this game but from the character creation they showed it does seem like all miis have british accents no matter what. the australian direct used the same footage as the european one so looks like theyre in the same boat as us. i seriously dont get why theyre pulling this same bs thirteen years later, theyre once again throwing out sales
setting dating preferences is such a seamless way to allow diversity. the customization looks so good i cant wait to play
Was very odd hearing them explain what a Mii is. Very 2007. And no mention of importing your Mii that has been sitting on your Switch doing nothing since 2017 (when it was transferred over from the WiiU).
Definitely not a game for me though...
Yoshi in May then?
Hugh Morris is Hugh Baldwin when he joined the Morris clan so he could become a keeper of the Vamp- oops, wrong game
@ThatOnePenguin That wasn't the point I was making
@sunspotty The mii's don't really have any accent they just sounds like robots
@ThatOnePenguin The fact that this is the first comment makes me sad. Why do you have to be like that man? LGBT and Non-binary people exist. They aren't woke, they're real. Inclusion is a good thing. You were better off keeping your comments to yourself.
@FrenchVaniIIuxe Huh?
@Bobb
I'm glad I'm not the only one that had Castlevania on the mind when seeing "Hugh Morris".
FINALLY all you gay non-binary teddy bears get representation!
Not knowing much about Tomodachi Life outside of the Nintendo Direct excerpts for Switch, it looks like a super quirky title, but it probably isnt for me. We'll just have to wait and see.
So that's 5 releases in the first 4 months, though admittedly New Horizons reprint for Super Switch only barely qualifies.
Most likely meaning no game for May
Actually… looks great! I had brushed it off but looks hilarious.
That Smash Bros possibility may be dashed because Hugh Morrus was originally the funny man in WCW rasslin. https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcSXhsVJW29CeZ0tudYbU9G_atp2JYwULZ1CfsC1oJLx9w&s=10
@Zeebor15 Bubsy’s in May. That’s all anyone needs.
@somnambulance
Tomodachi Life is more like Tamagotchi style game which you treat your Mii like pets, you can give them house, you can feed them, you can "pet" them, you can drag them with touch screen, you can interact with them, you watch your Mii interact with other Mii depend on their personality, you do quirky activities,
Pokopia is literally Dragon Quest Builders in Pokemon skins.
Man, seeing the option for having your Mii be gay or non-binary got me hyped, ngl. I was not expecting it, and I'm super glad its there.
I do hope there is an option to make your mii Asexual thou.
Pride starting 2 months early!! Day 1 baybee <3 Im so excited!
Yep, it’s more Tomodachi Life, but with a greater Mii creator hopefully on par with or close to Miitopia’s and lots of landscaping. Wasn’t really expecting much more than that. I’ll still play this on the Switch 2 rather than the 1, like I do with any Switch 1 game released since the 2 launched. Having watched this on the Switch 1’s YouTube app on the TV, the game looks pretty good for what it is, so an S2 edition might’ve been unnecessary anyway.
Feels great to finally know when the game is coming out!
Is there localization in latin spanish, portuguese and arabic?
@ArthurFan1998 It looked like there were sliders for each attraction, no? So presumably if you set them all to “no”, the mii character would be asexual by default?
Hugh Morris has a crazy amount of game. I can't wait I'm already thinking of all the Miis I'll have in it!
Though, we will absolutely need mouse controls for the designing parts, they gotta get the Sw2 version out, ASAP!
@Zeebor15 I could see Fire Emblem coming out in May. OR at least I am DREAMING that it comes out that soon!
@Haruki_NLI The good folks at NL didn't report this yet, but the Direct had almost completely different characters and even dialogues in the different zones. US and UK/EU are quite different. I didn't watch the entire thing twice, but EU seemingly has less "rom com"-type characters. Same situations but adapted.
I wonder whether JP has the same vibes.
@Anti-Matter that description clarifies things a lot. Honestly, sounds like they’re distinctive enough to be releasing at a similar time frame. Might pick them both up then. I think one will end up for the kids and one will end up for the wife and everyone will be happy while I play Rubato and Pragmata instead. Lol.
@ArthurFan1998 Yeah, I wonder if it will allow you to leave all the boxes for "attraction" unchecked. Would be cool.
The game looks amazing! The amount customisation options is insane. I loved the 3ds Tomodachi Life, so I was always hyped about this.
Nice that they added LGBT+ options for those who are LGBT+, don't know why anyone is complaining about it when they can just choose to not use those options. Too bad there is no concert hall from the 3ds Tomodachi Life though.
Hugh Morris, and then this woman who is hiding under the bank. Nintendo is going somewhere. Might we ever get Hugh in Mario Kart, Smash
I still curious to see and know from this game.
1. How many Mii we can put in the island?
2. How big is the size of our island?
3. Is there limitation in putting the trees and stuffs on our island?
4. Can the same gender couples have baby?
5. What stuffs we can put the design?
6. Is there Theatre for singing like 3DS version?
Can’t wait to sink 200+ hours into this
@ThatOnePenguin at least youre vocally wrong about other stuff too, i guess
Absolutely not my kind of game, but my neighbor will go crazy, that is if he didn't watch it yet. He waited for a new one since 3DS days
@jackwire Bigotry and discrimination are not the hill you want to die on. He's allowed to have his views but that doesn't mean we can't condemn him for it. Belittling the LBGT community is not okay.
@AlfredMops2nd one of the rules is not talking about moderation though.
The lack of a Switch 2 Edition is disappointing, same with no price information (here’s hoping that it gets announced during the main Nintendo Direct that is apparently happening on February 10th)
However, I watched the whole direct with a big goofy grin on my face!! Man, I can’t wait for this game!!!!!!
@ThatOneLevel Damn. Forgot that we didn't see the concert hall. Writing songs was one of the best parts of the last game.
@AlfredMops2nd Freedom of speech does not excuse bigotry and hate. Gay people should not be subjects of your opinion, they are people and should be treated equally.
Well, we got some unexpected visitors here.
Anyway, I wonder if there will be different version of the game cover like 3DS version.
Moreover, will the game universally same regardless of your cartridge region, just like ACNH?
The UK direct had a lot of English accents. I hope there will be an option for Scottish, Irish or Welsh accents.
If Worms 3D on the Gamecube could do it.....
Also LGBT+ exists whether people like it or not. Your bigotry is going the way of the dinosaurs.
People who come here to spam bigotry and then complain that they are being censored act like there is nowhere else they can go to spout hate. That's what Twitter is for!
Looking back from 3DS version the wish of intimate same gender relationship.
Now it will be available on Switch version.
WOKE IS BACK ON THE MENU BAYBEEEE!!!
But fr, given the current state of things I thought Nintendo would chicken out and not include gay romance options but not only they did include them but also added nonbinary gender option, which is great to see
Funny to see all these free speech warriors come out just to show their disapproval. They don't have anything interesting to say and never seem to realize there is also something like the right place and moment to discuss things.
Anyway, I'm not interested in the game myself. I didn't get the appeal back when the 3ds game released and I still don't see it. But nice to see many people excited for it!
Imagine being so fragile that you're triggered by an extra option on an UI overlay?
Life has to be one panic attack after another for these folks.
Loved the direct, this is a day one purchase for me, no doubt! I liked the original so much!
@ThatOnePenguin LGBTQ people exist and a game being pro-LGBTQ shouldn't bother you. Why leave a mean or hateful comment? I'm apart of the LGBTQ community and I love seeing games that show LGBTQ representation to help people get to know us better.
"I don't want to see LGBTQ in my games." Life isn't myopic, it's diverse and beautiful. You have a choice here. You can keep being closed minded, or you can grow. You can not let this bother you from now on, or learn to accept LGBTQ people. What if someone you loved came out as LGBTQ? Would you still love them? I should hope so. If not, then you never loved them.
All I want is to be looked at as normal and left alone. If people don't like me, fine, but please leave me alone. Your comments just show how this small thing of who someone wants to be called or who they choose to partner with causes you some trauma and that makes no sense at all.
Who cares if someone doesn't love the way you do or identifies differently, I bet if you talked to one of us without knowing we were LGBTQ, you might end up liking us. You might miss out on some great friends, and that would be such a shame. Oh well, I said my peace and I'm gonna enjoy Tomodachi Life Living the Dream. I hope you do too.
I'm not really interested in this game. These type of games are not my cup of tea. Sorry🤷🏼♂️
@CaptainQuo i honestly just dont get why nintendo seems to think there arent even americans in england or vice versa. those synths are already made, so they cant even use the "wahh it would take too much effort to let people make non-coloniser miis" excuse there. its been thirteen years since tomodachi life and theyre still acting like england is the only english-speaking country in the europe/oceania region
People bleating on about "freedom of speech" as if the moderators are running a country and not a website with rules to abide by like all communities. Try a cesspit like 4chan or X if you want a free for all.
Or YouTube. The grifters on there are gonna have their rent paid for months off videos complaining about how Nintendo's gone woke and probably blaming the new NOA president because she's... gasp... a woman.
So the 2 accounts that got banned were fresh accounts that joined just to troll on here. Yikes
@TerribleTerabytes 👍!
@Suketoudara Yep. There already was a comment here about the new president. As if we didn't know exactly what that was about.
@michellelynn0976 great comment here, guys!
I love this community soo much! Thank u guys ❤️
Getting it day one for sure. I wish this had mini games or rather, mini games were more of the focus.
Looks really cute and fun, like the 3DS one. I loved the hand-drawn pet
@The_MANSLAYER You're so cute. Awww!
@Suketoudara It was like that for the prior game as well.
NoE had Satoru Shibata, who admittedly was giving his best, but NoA had Bill Trinen and the better script.
"When I am weaker than you, I ask you for freedom because that is according to your principles. When I am stronger than you, I take away your freedom because that is according to my principles." - Frank Herbert
I don't know how and when "free speech" came to mean "my entitlement to hurt others". Matter of fact, it did.
Omg, finally I can see how Henry Cavill and my colleague (who claims he's not into men but excessively talks about how attractive Cavill is and even has a blanket with his face) will interact when they meet xD
@somnambulance It’s like a (Nintendo) slapstick version of the Sims.
Those weird TTS voices are what really get me, good to see Miis still speak like they did in Miitomo. I guess I can start with this game while I still find a copy of the 3DS game and hopefully a copy of the unlocalized DS game.
With that said. Remember when that seemingly major bug on the 3DS game gave the unintended effect of gay marriage and people complained when Nintendo patched said bug, not the idea of gay marriage itself, and that they should've left gay marriage on the game (also seemingly at the cost of keeping said bug)?
Now they do LGBT+ representation on the base game of the Switch follow-up and people complain it shouldn't be there?
I'm sure that incident on the 3DS game played a role here.
BTW I noticed an Animal Crossing New Horizons wallpaper in the UK Direct!
I really didn't think allowing gay options would be so controversial, like come on. I thought we were more mature than this. Don't go outside, guys! You might see reality and that gay people exist! People being different than you is scary and you need a safe space, got it. So just... turn the option off in the game so you don't have to see the scary gay people?
That ferris wheel scene cracked me up. Never played this series but it looks like stupid fun.
edit - thank you NL for making this a safe place for everyone
What kind of hardcore game strats arguments get so heated...? Oh.
The game looks fun though, never played the original but it looks like Mii Crossing
this game looks amazing! ive never played a tomodachi game, but i am now! loads of content, so many customization options-looks like a game made for me. also really happy nintendo is taking more steps toward inclusivity. and hugh morris is the BEST!
I'll have to check out the Direct after work.
looks awesome, i am super excited to play this. the gender options and homesexual additions are super cool to see as well.
I haven't watched the Direct yet (the game's been on my wishlist since announcement anyway), but this is one Balatro crossover that practically writes itself.
@ThatOnePenguin because this site is full of millennials and zoomers who, unless stuck in edgy puberty, are variably too old to be bothered by and celebrate their options to evade so-called "wokeness". Whether your comments are coming from bigotry or poseurship, I wouldn't bet much on finding them widely echoed here.
@martynstuff why is me wanting my male mii to hang out with another male mii so controversial for some people
I bought the 3DS game at launch but was hugely disappointed. It's just not my kind of game. Happy for everyone else. The amount of customization looks neat.
What a sad state of affairs that one feature which honestly shouldn't have to get a specific callout - some day! - becomes the main focus. Change is hard, I guess. And harder for some. I'm glad that the vast majority here seem to be on the side of "Everyone is here!"
I hope y'all who can't understand that will find peace with it soon.
Hugh Morris is such a next-level pun that I'm surprised I haven't heard it a billion times before.
My first reaction to the teddy bear was
"Freddy Fazbear"
This game looks very fun and hilarious. It would be great if there was mouse mode for NS2 but it seems like that is a no go.
Not my type of game but that trailer was kinda funny. I'm sure it will have its following.
@Nep-Nep-Freak i mean, i don't really know how you could have the former but... not the latter...?
sorry mate, all your miis are gay you can't stop it
@Nep-Nep-Freak Complaining because LGBT+ people can openly express themselves in a game then demanding 'free speech' to make bigoted comments is not really a 'both sides' issue.
You are proof that 'Libertarians' don't care about liberty, or you would be defending LGBT+ inclusion.
Live and let live.
So does anyone know if this game will be purchasable with a game voucher?
Just to yank this totally not a train wreck comments section to something SLIGHTLY relevant.
@michellelynn0976
Because of my religious background, I have a more "traditional" view on things like marriage and gender. I believe God ordained things a certain way for a divine purpose, but I also believe we are called to love everyone as fellow children of the Most High.
You articulate yourself very respectfully and with no animosity toward the person you're responding to, which is a godliness a lot of people who profess Christianity lack. I wish more people conducted themselves that way--whether online or in person--and would be honored to call you a friend.
You may not believe this, but I understand exactly how you feel. In this day and age where the social climate has changed and people face the very real risk of cancel culture, doxxing, harassment, etc. for expressing their opinions, the thought of "outing" ourselves can be a very scary thing. It has, at times, made me feel I need to "closet" myself in fear of scrutiny, rather than live authentically as a Christian with socially Conservative views.
At the end of the day, I really think we all--regardless of religion, sexuality, ethnicity, or ability--have more in common than we realize. We all experience a shared human struggle for acceptance. I don't know if you would have me as a friend or not, knowing where I stand; it's nothing to do with you as a person any more than someone else's disdain for religion doesn't have to be a personal attack on me.
In my view, I think people on both sides like to make harmful and bigoted generalizations like "all LGBT+ people are cultist child-groomers" or "all Christians are cultist child-groomers." It's two sides of the same coin, in my opinion. But, you haven't demonstrated that kind of behavior, so I respect you a lot more than not just the "dark woke," but bad-faith actors masquerading as Christians as well.
I'd say there's a strong likelihood this comment will get deleted--which is a shame because you've displayed a real willingness to talk, which is the only way to find common ground.
Keep leading by example. We may have very different views, but our approach in expressing those views is not dissimilar. Much love. ❤️
Does anyone know if there's a physical version? The eshop shows that you can use NSO vouchers towards this game so if it's digital only I'd buy a pair of NSO vouchers and use the other towards the digital only Famicom Detective Club remakes.
He baited you all. The best thing to do is ignore hateful posts, let them get modded. All who commented and signal boosted took a trolls bait. Be smarter.
I did love the 3DS game for how genuinely odd it was. Good to see they’ve finally added more diversity too, it’s not a life sim unless it accurately reflects life.
@dskatter Very likely it is one of the upcoming games announced to be eligible, together with Rhythm Heaven.
@McMongoose man I got 500-600 hours on the 3ds game. I should be spending just as many this one!
I loved the last game, but this is sadly a hard pass from me.
Cmon if you dont like the game fine, but let people be people. We need more love not hatred. So sad to see that simply existing is enough to be hated. Sad sad sad.
@Pak-Man I didn't even get that Hugh Morris was a pun until you pointed it out.
...I feel so stupid right now.
