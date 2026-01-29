@michellelynn0976

Because of my religious background, I have a more "traditional" view on things like marriage and gender. I believe God ordained things a certain way for a divine purpose, but I also believe we are called to love everyone as fellow children of the Most High.

You articulate yourself very respectfully and with no animosity toward the person you're responding to, which is a godliness a lot of people who profess Christianity lack. I wish more people conducted themselves that way--whether online or in person--and would be honored to call you a friend.

You may not believe this, but I understand exactly how you feel. In this day and age where the social climate has changed and people face the very real risk of cancel culture, doxxing, harassment, etc. for expressing their opinions, the thought of "outing" ourselves can be a very scary thing. It has, at times, made me feel I need to "closet" myself in fear of scrutiny, rather than live authentically as a Christian with socially Conservative views.

At the end of the day, I really think we all--regardless of religion, sexuality, ethnicity, or ability--have more in common than we realize. We all experience a shared human struggle for acceptance. I don't know if you would have me as a friend or not, knowing where I stand; it's nothing to do with you as a person any more than someone else's disdain for religion doesn't have to be a personal attack on me.

In my view, I think people on both sides like to make harmful and bigoted generalizations like "all LGBT+ people are cultist child-groomers" or "all Christians are cultist child-groomers." It's two sides of the same coin, in my opinion. But, you haven't demonstrated that kind of behavior, so I respect you a lot more than not just the "dark woke," but bad-faith actors masquerading as Christians as well.

I'd say there's a strong likelihood this comment will get deleted--which is a shame because you've displayed a real willingness to talk, which is the only way to find common ground.

Keep leading by example. We may have very different views, but our approach in expressing those views is not dissimilar. Much love. ❤️