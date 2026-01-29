Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
Image: Nintendo

After one of the funniest Directs in recent memory, Nintendo announced that Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream will be arriving on Switch on 16th April.

The Direct showcased a bunch of fun features that we can expect to find in the slice-of-life sequel, including a huge number of character customisation options, personality quirks, more design possibilities than we ever thought possible, and Hugh Morris — the jolly jester from the trailer that we're now campaigning to get in Smash Bros.

And yes, it'll all be compatible with Switch 2. Whether there are any bonus features on the new hardware remains to be seen, but hey, we're excited!

All in all, we're rather obsessed with what we've seen so far! We'll be counting down the days until this one finally comes our way later this year.

What do you make of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream after today's Direct? Let us know in the comments.