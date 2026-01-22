Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park is coming out very soon — as just announced on Nintendo Today! — but that's not the only upgrade coming to the 2023 GOTY-nominated platformer.

Three brand new amiibo will be released on the same day as the Switch 2 upgrade, 26th March 2026. The line-up features Elephant Mario, Poplin & Prince Florian, and Captain Toad & Talking Flower. Yes! Captain Toad finally has an amiibo!

Prices haven't been announced yet, but given the increase as of the Switch 2 generation, they'll likely be on the more expensive side. Here's a little look at them:

What do they do in-game? They'll give you free power-up items if you scan them in while you're in any course.

