Last week, The Pokémon Company announced its relaxing life sim Pokémon Pokopia, which sold more than 2.2 million units globally in its first four days, would be getting an update.

This update is now available and as part of this, the official English patch notes have now been released on Nintendo's support page. It details some improvements, addressing select issues, as well as a bunch of bug fixes. Here's the full rundown:

Pokémon Pokopia: Ver. 1.0.2 (Released March 17, 2026)

We have implemented improvements to address the following issues:

During the request “Rock Smash your way to treasure!” in Withered Wasteland, if the player places other blocks over the cracked blocks near Hitmonchan, it becomes difficult to understand how to progress the request.

During the request “To Snorlax!” in Bleak Beach, if the player places other blocks over the cracked blocks near Snorlax, it becomes difficult to understand how to progress the request.

Additionally, the following issues have been fixed.

If these issues have already occurred in your game, applying this update will resolve them.

During the request “Help make a home!” in Withered Wasteland, Squirtle may move on top of a tree and become impossible to talk to, preventing progress.

During the request “Find the Pokémon Center!” in Bleak Beach, if the cracked blocks on the bridge are broken before Professor Tangrowth crosses the bridge, it will become difficult to make progress on the request.

During the request “Find the Pokémon Center!” in Bleak Beach, a specific sequence of actions may prevent Professor Tangrowth’s bridge repair request from triggering, preventing progress.

In Rocky Ridges, a specific sequence of actions may prevent the event in which the player meets Rotom from occurring.

During the request “Clear off the path!” in Rocky Ridges, if the request is triggered under certain conditions, it will become difficult to make progress on the request.

Spinarak’s type is listed incorrectly in the Pokédex.

This is the second update for the title, following a launch patch last month which addressed several issues to improve the gameplay experience and also unlocked the online features.