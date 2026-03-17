Nintendo has released a new update for the Switch 2 and Switch this week, bumping the system firmware up to Version 22.0.0.

On the Switch 2, this update comes loaded with new GameChat features, language and accessibility updates, and multiple other improvements and updates. Most notably, though, it adds the new "Handheld Mode Boost", which allows compatible Switch software to run as if it's "in TV Mode".

Nintendo has shared a guide on its official support page about how to access and use this new feature, which we've covered here on Nintendo Life in a separate post.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube844k

Below are the official patch notes for Switch 2's Version 22.0.0 update:

Changed the on-screen text and animations when you load a virtual game card in the HOME Menu.

Added the ability to save notes about friends on your Friend List. The note content is not displayed to friends. Added the ability to see and edit these notes from the Nintendo Switch App. The app must be on version 3.3.0 or higher to use this feature.

The following features were added to support GameChat: Added the ability to invite friends to GameChat rooms you’re participating in. Some friends may not be able to be invited, such as supervised accounts. Friends that haven't finished GameChat initial setup can now be invited to GameChat. Some friends may not be able to be invited, such as supervised accounts or those who haven’t used a Nintendo Switch 2. It may take a while for this change to be reflected after updating your console to system version 22.0.0. Improvements were made to the quality of the game screen shared in a GameChat when expanded.

Added the ability to rewind 10 seconds/advance 10 seconds with the ZL and ZR Buttons when watching a full screen video in News or Nintendo eShop.

Added the option to add the following data to “Automatic Uploads” from Album. Clip Video, Video saved as a screenshot, and screenshot with added text.

Added Portuguese (Portugal) and Russian to “GameChat Voice ⇔ Speech to Text” languages in Accessibility.

Text-to-Speech, under Accessibility, can now read the text in Album and during first-time setup. Please see Nintendo Switch 2 First-Time Setup and Connection for instructions on how to turn text-to-speech on in the first-time setup.

Added the ability to see the breakdown of storage capacity by data type for the system memory and microSD Express card.

Added the ability to perform an audio test when “Linear PCM 5.1 Surround” is selected for TV Sound in Audio.

Changed the "Hong Kong/Taiwan/South Korea" region to "Hong Kong/Taiwan/South Korea/South East Asia" in Device.

Added “Handheld Mode Boost” to Nintendo Switch Software Handling in System. Handheld Mode Boost will cause compatible Switch software to run as if in TV Mode, so certain functionality may be affected. Please see the on-device description for more details.

The following features were added to Airplane Mode: When Airplane Mode is activated, the previously set preferences for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or NFC while in Airplane Mode will be saved and applied. Added the ability to individually enable or disable Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or NFC during Airplane Mode from the Quick Settings.

Added the ability to see a notification in the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls smart device application when the Parental Controls PIN is input successfully on the console. This can also be set up to be a push notification to your smart device. The app must be on version 2.4.0 or higher to use this functionality.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

The updates for Switch Version 22.0.0 include some adjustments as well as general system stability improvements. Here's what's included:

Changed the on-screen text and animations when you load a virtual game card in the HOME Menu.

Added the ability to save notes about friends on your Friend List. The note content is not displayed to friends. Added the ability to see and edit these notes from the Nintendo Switch App. The app must be on version 3.3.0 or higher to use this feature.

Added the ability to see a notification in the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls smart device application when the Parental Controls PIN is input successfully on the console. This can also be set up to be a push notification to your smart device. The app must be on version 2.4.0 or higher to use this functionality.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

Again, you can find out more about the handheld boost in our in our PSA. This update for the Switch and Switch 2 follows an update in January, which included some general stability improvements.

The Nintendo Switch App for mobile devices has also received an update today, bumping it up to Version 3.3.0. It allows you to now save notes about users on yoru friends list, to help keep track of "who's who" and also includes some other "small bug fixes and improvements".