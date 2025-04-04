Can You Conquer Mastermind's Fiendishly Difficult Legend Of Zelda Quiz?

Those in the UK will likely be familiar with Mastermind, the BBC quiz show where contestants answer questions on a chosen topic before battling it out in a general knowledge round. If we're lucky, we might get a correct answer or two in the general knowledge, but chosen subjects can often be way out of our league, leaving us feeling pretty clueless.
So, imagine our surprise when we flicked on the TV for the semi-finals to hear Project Manager Lewis Jones announce his chosen topic: The Legend of Zelda video games. "Right," we said as we clicked our knuckles and started our stretches, "we've got this."
Reader, we didn't have this. The two-minute round of quick-fire questions spanned the whole series and, crumbling under the pressure, we left feeling like we actually knew very little at all about the adventures of Link and co.
Now, it's your turn. The format isn't quite the same as hosted on the BBC show — there's no spotlight or two-minute timer, we've given you multiple-choice answers, and you may not be sitting in a black leather chair — but it's worth flexing your knowledge, all the same.
We've started, so we'll finish...
10/12. Wish I did better
easy easy easy easy easy easy easy
sorry. this was way too easy for a big Zelda fan like me.
(though to be fair, the multiple choice format did help.)
I saw this on TV! I think I got 5 right, which isn't too bad bearing in mind it wasn't multiple choice and the contestant only got 4. (Not going to do the quiz on here as I'd have a bit of an unfair advantage )
12/12 but I had to guess the Tri Force Heroes one as I didn't play it
Ouch. I definitely didn’t spend enough time on the hand helds
Hey question 5 is technically wrong, It's also called a gossip stone.
8/12. I made a couple foolish blunders,it also included questions based on two Zelda games I actually haven't played, that being adventure of link and tri-force heroes. My blind guesses failed me.
even though I have yet to play Twilight or Tears, the only one I got wrong was the Dark World one (could've sworn it was the Dark Mirror). That Tri Force Heroes one was a curveball, though.
gimme a Kirby or Fire Emblem one next.
