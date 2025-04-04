Can You Conquer Mastermind's Fiendishly Difficult Legend Of Zelda Quiz?

Those in the UK will likely be familiar with Mastermind, the BBC quiz show where contestants answer questions on a chosen topic before battling it out in a general knowledge round. If we're lucky, we might get a correct answer or two in the general knowledge, but chosen subjects can often be way out of our league, leaving us feeling pretty clueless.

So, imagine our surprise when we flicked on the TV for the semi-finals to hear Project Manager Lewis Jones announce his chosen topic: The Legend of Zelda video games. "Right," we said as we clicked our knuckles and started our stretches, "we've got this."

Reader, we didn't have this. The two-minute round of quick-fire questions spanned the whole series and, crumbling under the pressure, we left feeling like we actually knew very little at all about the adventures of Link and co.

Now, it's your turn. The format isn't quite the same as hosted on the BBC show — there's no spotlight or two-minute timer, we've given you multiple-choice answers, and you may not be sitting in a black leather chair — but it's worth flexing your knowledge, all the same.

We've started, so we'll finish...