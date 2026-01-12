Update [ ]: After being teased earlier this month, Nintendo has today lifted the lid on everything arriving in Splatoon 3 in the ver. 11.0.0 update, and revealed that it'll launch on 29th January.

While the original tease said that we should expect some balance changes and perhaps some tweaks to battle-related systems, we weren't expecting quite as big of a update as the patch notes have revealed.

Ver. 11.0.0 introduces a new 'Flow Aura' mechanic to battles, where those who splat multiple opponents in a row will produce a burst of ink around them and get a boost to their stats in the process. The state only lasts for 30 seconds, but if you splat more opponents in that time, you can extend the time even further.

There's also a new health bar that will appear above Inklings' heads, so you can see how long they'll stay standing, a trickier hit box for enemies in swimming state, tweaks to Stealth Jump timing and more. The full patch notes were shared on the Nintendo Support site, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Splatoon 3 Ver. 11.0.0 (Releasing 29th Jan 2026)

Changes to Multiplayer

Players will now gain a Flow Aura when they do well in battle, such as when they defeat opponents consecutively within a short period of time. The Flow Aura lasts for a short amount of time. While a player's Flow Aura persists, its duration will be extended slightly whenever they defeat an opponent or their teammates defeat an opponent they damaged. When a player gains a Flow Aura or extends the duration of their Flow Aura, the ground at that player’s feet will be inked with their colour. While a Flow Aura persists, the Run Speed Up, Swim Speed Up, Ink Resistance Up and Intensify Action abilities will be applied. Continuously getting assists with your allies or inking territory during battles will make it more likely to gain a Flow Aura when defeating opponents.

When an ally or opponent has taken damage, that player’s approximate remaining health will now be displayed. Opponents’ remaining health will display for approximately three seconds immediately after taking damage. When the main part of an opponent’s body is not visible, such as when they are behind terrain or swimming in ink, their remaining health will not display. When things like Thermal Ink or the Point Sensor are revealing an opponent’s position, their remaining health will display even if the player cannot see them.

Slightly decreased the collision detection size for players in swim form to make it harder for opponents’ attacks to hit.

Expanded the collision detection size for each main weapon’s attacks to make it easier to hit opponents with attacks. Also made it so that the shorter the weapon’s shot flight distance, the greater the increase to the collision detection size will be.

When attempting to jump a long distance with Super Jump while the Stealth Jump ability is equipped, increased the time required to make the jump by up to one second depending on the distance. When jumping from near the player’s base to parts farther in, or vice versa, this will increase the jump time based on the distance. The increase is applied to the time spent flying through the air. This will not change the time spent on the ground preparing for the Super Jump.

Adjusted the size of the circle indicating the explosion radius for the Reefslider to the radius of the area that deals 220.0 damage instead of to the radius inked.

Specifications for some main weapons have changed. Weapon Change Details L-3 Nozzlenose

L-3 Nozzlenose D

Glitterz L-3 Nozzlenose Increased the speed of shots by approximately 24% without changing the flight distance. Decreased the radius of the ink splatter at the point of impact by approximately 15%. Dynamo Roller

Gold Dynamo Roller

Starz Dynamo Roller Increased the inking of spray droplets from horizontal and vertical swings. Adjusted the damage falloff rate due to distance to make it possible to deal damage of 100.0 or higher at greater distances than before. Increased the amount of ink consumed by horizontal and vertical swings by approximately 17%. Blaster

Custom Blaster

Gleamz Blaster Reduced the time when movement is restricted after firing by approximately 1/30th of a second. H-3 Nozzlenose

H-3 Nozzlenose D

H-3 Nozzlenose VIP-R Increased maximum damage from 44.0 to 45.0. Splat Roller

Krak-On Splat Roller

Order Roller Replica Reduced the amount of time it takes for ink to begin recovering after a horizontal or vertical swing by about 1/30th of a second. Heavy Splatling

Heavy Splatling Deco

Order Splatling Replica Increased the radius inked by spray droplets from shots by approximately 12%. Increased the radius of the ink splatter at the point of impact by approximately 12%. Dark Tetra Dualies

Light Tetra Dualies Increased the speed of shots by approximately 19% without changing the flight distance. Splat Brella

Sorella Brella

Order Brella Replica Reduced the amount of ink consumed when firing a shot by approximately 9%. S-BLAST '92

S-BLAST '91 Decreased the radius of the explosive damage for short flight distance shots by approximately 11%.

Specifications for some special weapons have changed. Special Weapon Change Details Reefslider Increased the radius of the explosion that deals 220.0 damage by approximately 20%. There are no changes to the radius of the area that deals 70.0 damage. Slightly raised the centre point of the explosion to make it harder for opponents to avoid it using a small height difference. Decreased the radius inked by the explosion by approximately 7%. Decreased the maximum distance of the charge by approximately 19%.

Points required for some special weapons have been changed. Weapon Before After New Squiffer 200 190 Z+F Splat Charger 210 200 Z+F Splatterscope 210 200 Tri-Slosher Nouveau 210 200 Sloshing Machine 220 210 Splattershot Pro 180 190 S-BLAST '91 200 210 Mini Splatling 190 200

Changes to SplatNet 3

Changed the used weapon display under X Rankings to show the most frequently used weapon in X Battles for that mode during a certain period instead of the last used weapon. Due to this change, the weapon used to determine the top players for weapons will be changed in the same way.



This update focuses on making changes to battle-related systems and multiplayer balance.

For information about battle system changes like the Flow Aura, displaying remaining health, collision detection adjustments and extended jump duration for Super Jumps with Stealth Jump, please see the news article.

Among the balance changes, the updates for the L-3 Nozzlenose and Dynamo Roller are not simple upgrades. Rather, they are performance changes to help those weapons’ unique properties stand out.

For the L-3 Nozzlenose, we raised the speed of shots to make it easier to utilise the weapon’s unique property: its ability to maximise power by successfully hitting opponents with its three shots. On the other hand, we lowered its inking ability to make it more difficult to fight by lying in wait without proactively approaching opponents or fighting in ways that rely on the rate of turnover for special weapons.

For the Dynamo Roller, in order to make each of its swings even heavier and more powerful than before, we expanded the area of inking and the area that allows players to defeat opponents with one swing and also increased the amount of ink consumed.

As for the other main weapons, we have made changes to make them easier to use or to emphasise unique traits among weapons with similar properties.

For the Reefslider special weapon, we improved its ability to defeat opponents by expanding the area of the explosion capable of defeating opponents in one hit, as well as making it harder to avoid the explosion using a small height difference. On the other hand, we reduced the maximum distance of the charge and decreased the area inked to make it harder to rely on the strategy of taking back Splat Zones using the ink from the explosion by pointing it toward a Splat Zone from a safe area and then charging.

Because this update includes changes to the multiplayer system that go beyond simple multiplayer balance changes, we anticipate that it will have a bigger impact on gameplay than the average update. For that reason, the next update will be sooner than normal and will focus on changes to multiplayer balance.

Bug Fixes