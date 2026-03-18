Last month, during the Pokémon Day celebrations, it was announced the 2005 GameCube role-playing title Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness was on the way to Switch 2.

In case you missed it, here's your reminder that this successor to Pokémon Colosseum is now officially available to Switch 2 users with a Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. This game will be followed by Colosseum at some point in the future.

In XD, the focus is on catching Shadow Pokémon, including Shadow Lugia. This was just one of the many game announcements shared during Pokémon Day this year. One other big surprise was the return of Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen.

You can find out what other games are available for the Switch 2's GameCube library in our full guide.