Pokémon Pokopia brings with it seasonal events which focus on specific Pokémon not in the base game and exclusive items of furniture and decoration. More Spores for Hoppip focuses on a Gen 2 favourite, and features some lovely springtime florals to go along with it.

In this guide, we have all the details on the More Spores for Hoppip Event, including which Pokémon you can get from the event, new habitats, all the items you can buy, and how to collect Cotton Spores.

The More Spores for Hoppip Event runs from 10th March 2026 until 25th March 2026. You'll also need to have built at least one Pokémon Center. We have guides on all four of the main ones — Withered Wasteland, Bleak Beach, Rocky Ridges, and Sparkling Skylands — but you can also rebuild Palette Town's as well.

You'll know it's running as when you open up the game for the first time that day, you'll get a little notification to tell you a Pokémon is the talk of the town.

And yes, you can access it by Changing The Time, if that's your thing.

How to start the More Spores for Hoppip Event

All you need to do is head to the Pokémon Center in your town and speak to Hoppip, who is wandering around outside. They'll tell you about its missing cotton spores. You'll also register Hoppip in your Event Pokédex, which is different from your regular Pokédex.

Then Hoppip head inside the Pokémon Center and set up shop, selling exclusive event goods, which you buy using cotton spores. Nice and easy, and it's pretty simple to collect them, too.

Where to find Cotton Spores

The event is pretty easy: all you need to do is head to a Dream Island and collect the spores for Hoppip. From our count, there should be at least 70 spores to collect on each Dream Island, but obviously, you can only visit one a day.

And, picking them up is the same as any other material: all you need to do is suck 'em up or pick them up individually. Check every nook and cranny of the island, including the cave systems and the buildings, because some of them are tucked away.

Then, just take them back to the normal world with you and spend away!

All Event items

There are ten exclusive items to buy during this event, and they're appropriately Spring-themed and floral. They'll fit just about anywhere, but the main reason you want them is to build new habitats.

Anyway, here's a list of all the items and how many Cotton Spores they cost:

Item Cotton Spore Cost Needed for Event Habitat? Dandy Flower Seeds 5 Cotton Spores Yes Flowery Table Setting 10 Cotton Spores Yes Flower Table 10 Cotton Spores No Flower Cushion 10 Cotton Spores Yes Picnic Blanket 15 Cotton Spores No Hoppip Water Bottle 5 Cotton Spores Yes Lunch Box 5 Cotton Spores Yes (x2) Juice Trio 5 Cotton Spores No Flower Backpack 5 Cotton Spores Yes Flower Garland 5 Cotton Spores No

More Spores for Hoppip Event Habitats

The real draw of this event is the chance to bring some brand new Pokémon to your town. And who doesn't want this adorable trio to live with them?

There's some overlap on which habitats attract which member of the Hoppip family, but we've listed the habitat with the highest chance to attract the 'mon below.

Hoppip Habitat - Yellow Carpet

Items needed:

Dandy Flowers x4

Hoppip will be most-happy in the Yellow Carpet habitat, though you actually don't even need to attract it as it's already part of your town!

Skiploom and Jumpluff are Rare and Very Rare with this habitat, respectively, so it's still worth having. You could even just move Hoppip in here once the event is over.

Don't forget you can bring a Pokémon with the Grow Specialty to grow those Dandy Flower seeds immediately.

Skiploom Habitat - Field-trip Friends

Items needed:

Flower Backpack x1

Hoppip Water Bottle x1

Lunch Box x1

Honestly, this is really cute and we're fighting the urge to build a bunch of little picnics on all of our islands. Skiploom is a common spawn with this one, so much easier to find than waiting for those Flowers to spawn them.

As long as we can join Skiploom for a little field trip, we're more than happy.

Jumpluff Habitat - Dandelion Lunchtime

Items needed:

Dandy Flowers x1

Lunch Box x1

Flower Cushion x1

Flowery Table Setting x1

Another picnic! We put the blanket down, too, because why not? It looks so cute with everything else.

Anyway, Jumpluff is still Rare with this habitat, but it's again easier than using the Yellow Carpet to attract them. You might have to wait a day or two for them to appear.

We'll be covering all events coming to the game as they pop up, so stay tuned! In the meantime, check out our range of guides in our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for more help navigating the blocky utopia of your dreams.