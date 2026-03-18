The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is almost here, and in a promotional teaser today, some Nintendo characters you might not have expected to see have been spotted.

Yes, after featuring at Super Nintendo World, on the back of football shirts, and popping up in their very own animated short last year, it looks like...spoiler alert...the next outing for Nintendo's tiny plant-style creatures known as Pikmin could appear in Mario's movie sequel next month.

The latest short only runs for 10 seconds, but alongside Mario, Toad and Peach, you can also see characters such as R.O.B., a Ninji, and Wart, and at the six-second mark the original yellow, red and blue Pikmin appear on screen.

Nothing else has been shared about the Pikmin featured here, or what exactly to expect from them. Still, it's great to see this particular Nintendo series potentially getting some extra publicity as part of Mario's upcoming movie.

Pikmin creator Shigeru Miyamoto has always had a soft spot for these little creatures, and has previously spoken about how he considers them to be Nintendo's most "global characters", so Pikmin appearing in places you might not expect is on brand.