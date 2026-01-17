Earlier this week, the 2008 Nintendo DS title Disney title Cory in the House was reportedly on the cusp of dethroning the award-winning Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 on Metacritic's user ranking list.

Although Clair Obscur remains out in front at the time of writing with a user score of 9.6, as a result of this viral campaign to get Cory's game into the top spot, it's now reportedly led to the title's price spiking in value on eBay. As highlighted by IGN, the game is now being sold for "hundreds of dollars".

This includes sealed listings which have sold for up to $399 USD. It's quite a contrast to last year around November, when copies of the title were supposedly selling for under $10.

So, if you happen to have a copy of this DS shovelware on a shelf or packed away in a cupboard or box somewhere and it's in decent or pristine condition, now might be the time to offload it.

When this game was originally released, IGN (one of the few outlets to apparently upload a professional review when the title launched) said it was "awful" - awarding it a score of three out of ten, and noting how the short-lived experience had "some of the clunkiest controls", "insultingly stupid" presentation and minigames that were "hardly games at all".