In case you missed, the latest Switch 2 firmware update has delivered a major surprise today, adding "Handheld Mode Boost".

As detailed by Nintendo in the patch notes for Version 22.0.0, this feature will allow compatible Switch software to run as if it's "in TV Mode" on the Switch 2. The Switch 2 has a display of 1080p in handheld, while the original unit was 720p in this mode.

Nintendo has also shared a page about this new feature, detailing the steps to use it, and some additional details about how it works:

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How to use Handheld Mode Boost on Switch 2

Follow these steps to enable or disable the Handheld Mode Boost setting on Nintendo Switch 2.

Information

When enabled, Handheld Mode Boost causes the performance of Nintendo Switch software while undocked to run as if it were being played in TV mode.

Complete these steps

Select System Settings on the HOME Menu. Scroll down through the System Settings menu and select System. Scroll down on the right and select Nintendo Switch Software Handling. Select Handheld Mode Boost to enable or disable this setting.

Additional information

While enabling this setting can result in improved visuals, it may also increase the system's power consumption.

The effect of Handheld Mode Boost will vary based on the software. Some Nintendo Switch software will be unaffected, and this option has no effect on software for Nintendo Switch 2.

Because this option forces TV mode operation, some instructions may be incorrect or fail to operate correctly.

Handheld Mode Boost may prevent Nintendo Switch software from using the system's touch screen, and will cause attached Joy-Con 2 controllers to be treated as a Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.

To use other controllers, first detach the Joy-Con 2 controllers from the console.

Just remember that before you can use this mode, you'll need to update your system's firmware to Version 22.0.0. Keep in mind that this feature is only available on the Switch 2.