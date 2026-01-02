Update [ ]: Following a teaser last week, the developer Imagineer has now officially announced Fitness Boxing 3 will be getting a Persona 5 Royal DLC Pack.

It will be released later this week on 8th January 2026, and comes with the five arranged music tracks, and collaboration t-shirts. When more details are revealed, we'll let you know.

Arranged Music Tracks:

"Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There"

"Life Will Change"

"I believe"

"Rivers in the Desert"

"Last Surprise"

Collaboration T-Shirt:

Original Collaboration T-Shirts (x3)

In Japan, Imagineer is also giving away 10 "Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer x Persona 5 Royal collaboration" slipcovers on social media. Users who participate in the in-game event "Morgana's Challenge" (taking place between 8th January and 17th January 2026) and use a special hashtag are eligible. (thanks, Gematsu).

This is just the start of Persona announcements this year, as the series celebrates its 30th anniversary.