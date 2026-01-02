Persona 5
Image: Imagineer, Atlus, SEGA

Update []: Following a teaser last week, the developer Imagineer has now officially announced Fitness Boxing 3 will be getting a Persona 5 Royal DLC Pack.

It will be released later this week on 8th January 2026, and comes with the five arranged music tracks, and collaboration t-shirts. When more details are revealed, we'll let you know.

Arranged Music Tracks:

  • "Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There"
  • "Life Will Change"
  • "I believe"
  • "Rivers in the Desert"
  • "Last Surprise"

Collaboration T-Shirt:

  • Original Collaboration T-Shirts (x3)
Persona 5
Image: Imagineer, Atlus, SEGA

In Japan, Imagineer is also giving away 10 "Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer x Persona 5 Royal collaboration" slipcovers on social media. Users who participate in the in-game event "Morgana's Challenge" (taking place between 8th January and 17th January 2026) and use a special hashtag are eligible. (thanks, Gematsu).

Persona 5 Fitness Boxing 3
Image: via Gematsu / Imagineer, Atlus, SEGA

This is just the start of Persona announcements this year, as the series celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Original Story: Imagineer, the developer behind Fitness Boxing, appears to be teasing a new collab with the Persona series.

An official post on the Fitness Boxing social media account has shared some dialogue, and it's displayed with a Persona 5-style user interface. Here's what it says, according to a translation (via Gematsu):

???: What are you getting ready for?

???: Heh heh heh… This time, I’m preparing a training plan that’s a bit different from usual. After all, stamina is essential for a Phantom Thief!

Fitness Boxing has previously done crossovers with series like Hatsune Miku and Fist of the North Star.

When we get an update about this, or something more official is announced, we'll be sure to let you know. Atlus is also celebrating Persona's 30th anniversary this year and has already opened a new website for the big event.

