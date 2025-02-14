Can You Name These Zelda: Majora's Mask Masks?

This week, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D turned 10 years old. Realising that we didn't have the power to turn back the clocks and stop the flow of time for a minute, we jumped to the natural 'plan B': making a quiz.

So, here you have it, folks, it's time to put your knowledge of Majora's Mask's masks to the test. Below, we have assembled a list of all 24 wearable masks in the game, and all you have to do is give us their name in the 3DS version.

Before diving in, we'd like to thank Zelda Dungeon and its library of Majora's Mask PNG images. You can find the full lineup in their list, but don't go looking until you've given your answers here! Nobody likes a cheat...