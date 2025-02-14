Zelda: Majora's Mask Quiz
This week, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D turned 10 years old. Realising that we didn't have the power to turn back the clocks and stop the flow of time for a minute, we jumped to the natural 'plan B': making a quiz.

So, here you have it, folks, it's time to put your knowledge of Majora's Mask's masks to the test. Below, we have assembled a list of all 24 wearable masks in the game, and all you have to do is give us their name in the 3DS version.

Before diving in, we'd like to thank Zelda Dungeon and its library of Majora's Mask PNG images. You can find the full lineup in their list, but don't go looking until you've given your answers here! Nobody likes a cheat...

Can You Name These Zelda: Majora's Mask Masks?
We'll start with an easy one...
The answer is Goron Mask.

It's one of the game's earlier masks and one that doesn't go all that adventurous with the name. Yep, it's the Goron Mask.

Quiz Results

You scored x/24

  • 0-8: You've met with a terrible fate, but there's always next time...
  • 9-16: That result would make the Mask Salesman mildly happy. Not bad!
  • 17-24: That's a Major(a) result! Congratulations!

How did you get on? Let us know in the comments — but don't go spoiling any of the answers, now!

If this has got you in the mood for more video game quizzing, you'll find a bunch more categories below.

