Can You Name These Zelda: Majora's Mask Masks?

This week, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D turned 10 years old. Realising that we didn't have the power to turn back the clocks and stop the flow of time for a minute, we jumped to the natural 'plan B': making a quiz.
So, here you have it, folks, it's time to put your knowledge of Majora's Mask's masks to the test. Below, we have assembled a list of all 24 wearable masks in the game, and all you have to do is give us their name in the 3DS version.
Before diving in, we'd like to thank Zelda Dungeon and its library of Majora's Mask PNG images. You can find the full lineup in their list, but don't go looking until you've given your answers here! Nobody likes a cheat...
Comments 29
7/24
I have no idea about the game.
Attempted by curiosity and those masks looked freaking scary somehow.
easiest quiz I ever took. Perfect marks.
I used to watch Majora's Mask speedruns quite often back in the day, including randomisers and the like. And it's one of my favourite games ever anyway.
@EarthboundBenjy You beat me only on time. I had to stop on the Troupe Leader's Mask because I second guessed that it might be the Gorman Mask. Got it right though.
As expected 24/24 considering how much I've played (despite not finishing it myself until the 3DS version as mentioned last time), even more so watched others playing and also seen on wikis, guides etc. Majora's Mask!
@Kazman2007 Funnily enough it's exactly the same for me, too!
Highly doubted my ability to remember much of this having only played the original once over 2 decades ago now when I was still a child, but still managed a passing grade. Not great, but not bad!
Love it! More quizzes & more polls! Ask us all the things NLife!
I'll take half marks in any quiz lol.
Dang, didn't realized it was timed, probably could have aimed for #1 if I hadn't stopped midway through. 24/24, I know my Majora's Mask stuff.
Calling the blast mask, the bomb mask is purely my own stupidity.
But the troupe leader's mask is just cruel. None of them felt right because it is the CIRCUS LEADER'S MASK!
24/24, and not because I've played the game enough myself, but moreso because I've watched too many randomizer runs of this game to remember them all (at least well enough to get a perfect score in this multiple choice run)!
And yeah I didn't realize it was timed either or I would have gotten a better score at least. Oh well. Fun quiz!
@Anti-Matter I got 7/24 without ever having played the game too.
20! My best score in any quiz ever! Leet gamer I am.
It was quite nice to get a 24/24 on one of these for once!!
21. I am ashamed.
@dmcc0
7 was lucky guess lol.
16/24. Oh well. Been a while since I've played it.
That was a fun one! Only missed 2.
I got the cow mask wrong!
24/24 easily. Though I would've struggled with some if it had been open questions.
@Anti-Matter Yeah, same here. I've no clue about Zelda games in general - I've only briefly played Phantom Hourglass on DS.
its only been 10 years?!
i never played the remake so im not gonna do this one, but cool quiz!
@dmcc0
idk if you've heard, but they are good games 😆✌️
19 out of 24. Not bad considering I did it at 3am Sydney time.
20/24 not bad. Man it's been over 2 decades...
It has obviously been far too long - 50% is pretty ropey for one of my favourite games of all time....
I spent way too much time reading the text and biffed the Troupe Leader's mask. I'm ashamed of myself on this one. ;_;
Its valentines day not halloween.
19/24 not the best, but not the most terrible fate.
@GinMiguel but the game has one of the most romantic side quest ever
@-wc- Yeah, I didn't like Phantom Hourglass at all (although I know it's not that well regarded), and never really had the urge to try any of the others after that. My son has all the Switch games so might give one a go eventually, but what I've seen him play didn't really appeal to me. Maybe the older ones on Switch Online might be more my thing 🤷♂️
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...